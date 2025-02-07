MICT vs SEC Final Predictions: Match prediction for MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 2025 Final in Johannesburg

MI Cape Town have maiden title in sight while Sunrisers aim for a three-peat

It all comes down to two teams as MI Cape Town and Sunrisers Eastern Cape lock horns in the final of the SA20 2025 on Saturday, February 8. The all important clash will take place at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, with the scheduled start time of 9:00 PM IST.

MICT vs SEC Final Predictions – SA20 2025 – Best Bets

Rassie van der Dussen is the second leading batter in the tournament with 370 runs from 10 innings. He has an average of 53 and strike rate of 133. The opening batter has hit only one fifty but has shown great consistency.

MI Cape Town’s batting unit has been in good form with several players showing high intent. The line-up comprising Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, George Linde and Delano Potgieter has hit 94 sixes in 11 games. Sunrisers, on the other hand, have struck 45 in 12 outings.

Aiden Markram has been terrific for his side this season, producing multiple knocks in crunch situations. He has scored 334 runs at an average of 42 and strike rate of 130, including three half centuries. Markram has also taken four scalps at 7.44 rpo.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg has produced pitches with good assistance for bowlers this season. The overcast weather conditions have played a part in it. Batters have struggled for timing with the ball sticking in the surface. The average first innings score here reads only 145 in this edition.

MICT vs SEC Odds SA20 2025

1xBet Parimatch Rajabets BC Game Stake MI Cape Town win the match 1.61 1.79 1.6 1.6 1.65 Sunrisers Eastern Cape win the match 2.34 2.08 2.2 2.2 2.15

Head-to-Head Record MICT vs SEC

Sunrisers Eastern Cape have the head-to-head record in their favour, winning four out of six encounters. MI Cape Town have claimed the two most recent fixtures this season.

MI Cape Town

MI Cape Town, who finished at the bottom in the first two SA20 editions, have been clinical this season so far. They topped the table in the league stage, winning seven games and losing two. The Rashid Khan-led side then beat Sunrisers Eastern Cape in Qualifier 1 by 39 runs to punch their tickets to the final. It was a complete team effort, with four batters scoring over 30 runs and four bowlers snaring two scalps each.

Possible XI: Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Dewald Brevis, Sediqullah Atal, Delano Potgieter, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Rashid Khan (c), Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Sunrisers Eastern Cape have kept their hopes of a three-peat alive after a remarkable comeback in the season. They had lost the first three games of the tournament but managed to secure third place with five wins. Sunrisers then defeated Joburg Super Kings in the Eliminator and Paarl Royals in Qualifier 2 to reach their third successive final. Tony de Zorzi and Jordan Hermann starred for them on Thursday as they chased down 176.

Possible XI: David Bedingham, Tony de Zorzi, Jordan Hermann, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Marco Jansen, Craig Overton, Liam Dawson, Ottneil Baartman, Richard Gleeson

Where to Watch MICT vs SEC SA20 2025

The live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network channels. Live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

In South Africa, you can catch all the live action on Supersport TV.

Toss Prediction

Three of the four completed games this season were won by the chasing sides. With pitches being tricky, teams have preferred to chase. So expect the toss-winner to opt to field first.

MICT vs SEC SA20 – Key Points

Weather conditions

The weather forecast suggests that it is likely to be mostly clear in Johannesburg on Saturday evening. Rain should not be a threat for this match with zero chance of precipitation predicted. The humidity will be slightly high at around 57% with wind gusts traveling at the speed of up to 25 kmph. Expect the temperature to range between 23°C to 27°C.

Favourites to win the match – MI Cape Town

The bookmakers have MI Cape Town as strong favourites to win this match with a 61% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Ryan Rickelton has struck 32 runs off 17 deliveries against Marco Jansen. This could be a decisive battle in the powerplay.