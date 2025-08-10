MNR vs LNS Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – The Hundred 2025, Match 9 – 11/08/2025

Match prediction for Manchester Originals vs London Spirit in Manchester.

Manchester Originals will face London Spirit in the ninth match of The Hundred 2025. Both teams had contrasting results in their previous game. Old Trafford in Manchester will host the contest, with the action set to kick off at 10:30 PM IST.

MNR vs LNS Predictions – The Hundred 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Manchester Originals vs London Spirit match.

Jos Buttler to score over 34.5 points – 1xBet @ 1.83

Jos Buttler has 1242 runs at an average of 41.40 and a 144.58 strike rate in 36 innings at Old Trafford. He also has nine fifties here. Given his vast knowledge of the venue and the nice batting surface, Buttler can make a substantial score.

Manchester Originals to win – BC Game @ 1.95

Manchester Originals have a solid batting unit and a quality bowling outfit. Further, they will have the home advantage. They should win the contest.

Richard Gleeson to score over 28.5 points – Stake @ 1.85

Richard Gleeson has 19 wickets at an average of 17.31 in 13 innings at Old Trafford. He also has a five-wicket haul here. There can be some early assistance for speedsters, and Gleeson can exploit it.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Old Trafford has seen among the best batting surfaces in The Hundred. Since 2024, the average first-innings score in The Hundred has been 136. Batting might get easier in the second innings.

MNR vs LNS Odds The Hundred 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Stake Manchester Originals win the match 2.12 2.05 1.94 2.05 2.10 London Spirit win the match 1.74 1.75 1.80 1.75 1.75

Head-to-Head Record MNR vs LNS

Manchester Originals have faced the London Spirit five times in The Hundred. Both teams have won two each, with one ending in a no-result. The Originals won the latest one by 12 runs.

Manchester Originals

Manchester Originals have been off to the worst possible start in The Hundred 2025. They have played two and lost both so far. Their previous defeat came against Oval Invincibles by nine wickets.

Batting first, they could only score 128, with only Phil Salt (41) making a reasonable score. During the chase, they bowled poorly and let the opponents chase down the total in 57 balls. Lewis Gregory got the only wicket, and all bowlers conceded aplenty.

Possible XI: Phil Salt (c/wk), Matthew Hurst, Jos Buttler, Mark Chapman, Heinrich Klaasen, Lewis Gregory, George Garton, Scott Currie, Noor Ahmad, Sonny Baker, James Anderson.

London Spirit

London Spirit are coming on the back of a close victory by eight runs. Batting first, they scored a big 163/5 in the first innings. David Warner scored 70 runs with the bat.

Later, they bowled exceptionally well to restrict 155/6 in the second innings. Daniel Worrall snared two wickets with the ball, whereas four other bowlers dismissed a batter each. Overall, they played exceptionally well and opened their account.

Possible XI: Kane Williamson (c), David Warner, Jamie Smith (wk), Ashton Turner, Sean Dickson, Jamie Overton, Keaton Jennings, Liam Dawson, Luke Wood, Richard Gleeson, Daniel Worrall.

Where to Watch MNR vs LNS The Hundred 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Manchester Originals and London Spirit match.

Indian fans can tune into Sony Sports Network to watch The Hundred live on television. Live streaming will be available on the FanCode application.

England fans can watch the match on Sky Sports.

Those living in other regions, kindly check with the local broadcast provider.

Toss Prediction

Batting is usually tougher in the first innings, so the team winning the toss might elect to field first. So, expect the captain winning the toss to opt to field first.

MNR vs LNS The Hundred 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchups, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

A temperature of around 24°C is forecast. There’s light rain predicted throughout the match hours. The humidity will be around 63%, with winds flowing at 5 km/h.

Favourites to win the match – Manchester Originals

Manchester Originals will walk into this game as slight favourites as per the betting market. The bookmakers have placed a 54% chance of them winning.

Key matchup

Liam Dawson has dismissed Phil Salt four times in 53 balls. He has bowled well so far and can trouble him again.

