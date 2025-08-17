MNR vs NOS Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – The Hundred 2025, Match 17 – 17/08/2025

Match prediction for Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers in Manchester.

MNR vs NOS Predictions: Manchester Originals in desperate need to turn things around

Manchester Originals (MNR) will square off against Northern Superchargers (NOS) in match no.17 of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition on August 17. The action will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester, with the first ball to be bowled at 7:00 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the MNR vs NOS match with the top betting tips and predictions.

MNR vs NOS Predictions – The Hundred 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers match.

Jos Buttler to score over 35.5 points – 1xBet @ 1.83, BET HERE

Jos Buttler is coming off an excellent innings against Welsh Fire, where he struck 57 off 34, albeit in a losing cause. He has amassed over 1,200 runs at Old Trafford in the shorter format at an average of 41 with nine fifties.

Northern Superchargers to win – BC Game @ 1.80, BET HERE

Northern Superchargers have been terrific with both their batting and bowling departments in top form. Manchester Originals have a quality bowling unit but batters haven’t fired collectively.

Harry Brook to score over 19.5 runs – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

Harry Brook has been in ridiculous touch, scoring 125 runs in four innings this tournament at a strike rate of 166. He had just 14 balls in the previous game but smashed 31 runs in it.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The pitches at Old Trafford have been pretty good for batting over the years across formats. The average first innings score at the venue in The Hundred reads 140 in men’s competition. Expect batters to dominate the proceedings in this game.

ALSO READ:

MNR vs NOS Odds The Hundred 2025

1xBet Stake Parimatch BC Game Rajabets Manchester Originals win the match 2.02 2 2.02 2.0 2.0 Northern Superchargers win the match 1.82 1.85 1.74 1.8 1.8

Head-to-Head Record MNR vs NOS

These two rivals have faced each other eight times in The Hundred. Northern Superchargers have won four of these games while Manchester Originals have come out on top three times.

Manchester Originals

Manchester Originals find themselves in a critical situation, having lost three out of four games in the season. They are coming off a 25-run defeat against Welsh Fire at Cardiff.

Their bowlers did an excellent job to restrict the home side to 137, with Scott Currie taking 3 for 21 and Josh Tongue picking 3 for 25. But they were three down for just 14 runs in the run-chase. Jos Buttler kept them in the hunt with 57 off 34 balls but his dismissal pretty much ended their hopes.

Possible XI: Phil Salt (c/wk), Ben McKinney, Jos Buttler, Rachin Ravindra, Heinrich Klaasen, Lewis Gregory, Tom Hartley, Scott Currie, Sonny Baker, Noor Ahmad, Josh Tongue.

Northern Superchargers

The Harry Brook-led Northern Superchargers have been outstanding in the ongoing tournament. They have won three games and lost only once. In their most recent fixture, they defeated Birmingham Phoenix by 34 runs.

Zak Crawley hit 45 off 23 balls while Dawid Malan made 58 in 34 balls. Harry Brook later smashed 31 not out in 14 to power the side to 193. Matthew Potts then took 3 for 26 with Jacob Duffy, Tom Lawes, and Adil Rashid bagging two scalps each.

Possible XI: Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Michael Pepper (wk), Harry Brook (c), Dan Lawrence, Graham Clark, Mitch Santner, Tom Lawes, Jacob Duffy, Adil Rashid, Matthew Potts.

Where to Watch MNR vs NOS The Hundred 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers match.

The Indian fans can tune into Sony Sports Network to watch The Hundred live on television. Live streaming will be available on the FanCode application.

England fans can watch the match on Sky Sports.

Those living in other regions kindly check with the local broadcast provider.

Toss Prediction

The chasing team has won eight out of 15 matches played at this ground in The Hundred. Teams have shown a strong preference to bat second in the ongoing tournament and we can expect that trend to continue.

MNR vs NOS The Hundred 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The forecast suggests it will be mainly clear and pleasant weather in Manchester on Sunday afternoon. There is no threat of rain with only a 3% chance of precipitation. The humidity levels are likely to be a bit high at around 51% with the wind gusts traveling at up to 30 kmph. The temperature should range between 24 to 28 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Northern Superchargers

Northern Superchargers will be favourites heading into this game despite being an away team. They are in great form and the bookmakers have placed a 54% chance of win on them.

Key matchup

The contest between Jos Buttler and Adil Rashid will be key in this game. Buttler has scored 60 runs off 47 deliveries against the leg-spinner and has lost his wicket three times.