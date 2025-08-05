MNR vs SOB Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – The Hundred 2025, Match 2 – 06/08/2025

Match prediction for Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave in Manchester.
The second match of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition will witness Manchester Originals (MNR) going head-to-head with Southern Brave (SOB) on August 6. The action will unfold at Old Trafford in Manchester, with the first ball to be bowled at 11:00 PM IST.
Check out our analysis for the MNR vs SOB match with the top betting tips and predictions.
Here are some of the best bets for this Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave match.
Jos Buttler is amongst the best white-ball players in the world and has been in decent form. He made 239 runs from seven innings in the T20 Blast at an average of 34 while striking at 143. Buttler smashed three half-centuries in the tournament.
Southern Brave are favourites heading into the match, but Manchester Originals possess a formidable top order. They also have a decent bowling attack, bolstered by Noor Ahmad.
Chris Jordan continues to be a valuable player in the shorter format in home conditions. He recently took 17 wickets from 12 innings in the T20 Blast at an economy of 7.28 while scoring 81 runs with the bat.
Old Trafford is a venue where batters have had success over the years. The pitches here offer good bounce, which helps the batters. The average first innings score at the venue in T20 cricket reads 165. In The Hundred, the team batting first has scored over 160 in four of the last 10 games.
ALSO READ:
Manchester Originals and Southern Brave have faced each other four times in The Hundred. The scoreline is tied with both teams winning two games.
Manchester Originals had an awful season last year as they finished seventh on the table. Led by Jos Buttler, they could manage only one win and lost seven games.
They will have a new captain this season, with Phil Salt being handed the reins. Manchester have reinforced their side with overseas signings of Heinrich Klaasen, Rachin Ravindra, and Noor Ahmad. However, Rachin is set to miss the first three games. They will also have James Anderson in the bowling attack.
Possible XI: Jos Buttler, Phil Salt (c/wk), Matthew Hurst, Ben McKinney, Heinrich Klaasen, Lewis Gregory, George Garton, Tom Hartley, Noor Ahmad, James Anderson, Marchant de Lange.
Former champions Southern Brave came close to winning their second title last year but had to settle for the runners-up medal. They came third in the league stage with 11 points before beating Birmingham Phoenix in the Eliminator by three wickets. They failed to chase 148 against Oval Invincibles in the final, falling short by 17 runs.
Southern Brave have made a few additions to the side, with Finn Allen, Jason Roy, Michael Bracewell, Jordan Thompson, and Hilton Cartwright coming in. James Vince will continue to lead the team.
Allen has been dealing with an injury while Bracewell is on international duty.
Possible XI: Jason Roy, James Vince (c), Leus Du Plooy, Laurie Evans (wk), James Cole, Hilton Cartwright, Jordan Thompson, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Danny Briggs, Reece Topley.
Check out the details of where to watch the Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave match.
The chasing team has won seven out of 13 matches hosted at this ground in The Hundred. The teams generally like having a target in front of them in the shorter format. So expect the captain winning the toss to opt to field first.
Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.
The weather forecast suggests it will be partly cloudy in Manchester on Wednesday evening. There is unlikely to be any threat from rain with only a 5% chance of precipitation. The humidity levels are likely to be a bit high at around 72% with the wind gusts travelling at up to 17 kmph. As for the temperature, it should range between 13 to 17 degree Celsius.
Southern Brave will walk into this game as slight favourites as per the betting market. The bookmakers have placed a 54% chance of winning on them.
Southern Brave seamer Reece Topley has Jos Buttler’s number in the shorter format. He has conceded 55 runs off 44 balls against the former England captain and has dismissed him three times.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.