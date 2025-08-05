News
MNR vs SOB Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – The Hundred 2025, Match 2 – 06/08/2025

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: August 5, 2025
5 min read

Match prediction for Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave in Manchester.

Cricket / The Hundred
06/08/2025 – 23:00
Manchester Originals
VS
23:00
06/08/2025
Southern Brave
1 2
1.86
1.96
1.95
1.85
1.94
1.80
1.95
1.85
1.85
1.95
Odds updated on August 5, 2025 at 3:58 pm

MNR vs SOB Predictions: Led by new captain, Manchester Originals hope for a winning start 

The second match of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition will witness Manchester Originals (MNR) going head-to-head with Southern Brave (SOB) on August 6. The action will unfold at Old Trafford in Manchester, with the first ball to be bowled at 11:00 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the MNR vs SOB match with the top betting tips and predictions.

Table of contents show

MNR vs SOB Predictions – The Hundred 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave match.

Jos Buttler to score over 34.5 points – 1xBet @ 1.83, BET HERE

Jos Buttler is amongst the best white-ball players in the world and has been in decent form. He made 239 runs from seven innings in the T20 Blast at an average of 34 while striking at 143. Buttler smashed three half-centuries in the tournament. 

Manchester Originals to win – BC Game @ 1.95, BET HERE

Southern Brave are favourites heading into the match, but Manchester Originals possess a formidable top order. They also have a decent bowling attack, bolstered by Noor Ahmad. 

Chris Jordan to score over 28.5 points – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE 

Chris Jordan continues to be a valuable player in the shorter format in home conditions. He recently took 17 wickets from 12 innings in the T20 Blast at an economy of 7.28 while scoring 81 runs with the bat. 

Venue and Pitch Analysis 

Old Trafford is a venue where batters have had success over the years. The pitches here offer good bounce, which helps the batters. The average first innings score at the venue in T20 cricket reads 165. In The Hundred, the team batting first has scored over 160 in four of the last 10 games.

ALSO READ: 

MNR vs SOB Odds The Hundred 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Stake
Manchester Originals win the match 1.86 1.95 1.94 1.95 1.85
Southern Brave win the match 1.96 1.85 1.80 1.85 1.95
Manchester Originals win the match
1xBet 1.86
BC Game 1.95
Parimatch 1.94
Rajabets 1.95
Stake 1.85
Southern Brave win the match
1xBet 1.96
BC Game 1.85
Parimatch 1.80
Rajabets 1.85
Stake 1.95

Head-to-Head Record MNR vs SOB 

Manchester Originals and Southern Brave have faced each other four times in The Hundred. The scoreline is tied with both teams winning two games.

Manchester Originals

Manchester Originals had an awful season last year as they finished seventh on the table. Led by Jos Buttler, they could manage only one win and lost seven games. 

They will have a new captain this season, with Phil Salt being handed the reins. Manchester have reinforced their side with overseas signings of Heinrich Klaasen, Rachin Ravindra, and Noor Ahmad. However, Rachin is set to miss the first three games. They will also have James Anderson in the bowling attack. 

Possible XI: Jos Buttler, Phil Salt (c/wk), Matthew Hurst, Ben McKinney, Heinrich Klaasen, Lewis Gregory, George Garton, Tom Hartley, Noor Ahmad, James Anderson, Marchant de Lange.

Southern Brave  

Former champions Southern Brave came close to winning their second title last year but had to settle for the runners-up medal. They came third in the league stage with 11 points before beating Birmingham Phoenix in the Eliminator by three wickets. They failed to chase 148 against Oval Invincibles in the final, falling short by 17 runs. 

Southern Brave have made a few additions to the side, with Finn Allen, Jason Roy, Michael Bracewell, Jordan Thompson, and Hilton Cartwright coming in. James Vince will continue to lead the team. 

Allen has been dealing with an injury while Bracewell is on international duty. 

Possible XI: Jason Roy, James Vince (c), Leus Du Plooy, Laurie Evans (wk), James Cole, Hilton Cartwright, Jordan Thompson, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Danny Briggs, Reece Topley.

Where to Watch MNR vs SOB The Hundred 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave match.

  • Indian fans can tune into Sony Sports Network to watch The Hundred live on television. Live streaming will be available on the FanCode application.
  • England fans can watch the match on Sky Sports.
  • Those living in other regions, kindly check with the local broadcast provider. 

Toss Prediction 

The chasing team has won seven out of 13 matches hosted at this ground in The Hundred. The teams generally like having a target in front of them in the shorter format. So expect the captain winning the toss to opt to field first.

MNR vs SOB The Hundred 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match. 

Weather conditions

The weather forecast suggests it will be partly cloudy in Manchester on Wednesday evening. There is unlikely to be any threat from rain with only a 5% chance of precipitation. The humidity levels are likely to be a bit high at around 72% with the wind gusts travelling at up to 17 kmph. As for the temperature, it should range between 13 to 17 degree Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Southern Brave 

Southern Brave will walk into this game as slight favourites as per the betting market. The bookmakers have placed a 54% chance of winning on them. 

Key matchup

Southern Brave seamer Reece Topley has Jos Buttler’s number in the shorter format. He has conceded 55 runs off 44 balls against the former England captain and has dismissed him three times. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

