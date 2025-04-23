MUL vs ISL Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – PSL 2025, Match 13 – 23/04/2025

Match prediction for Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Match 13 in Multan.

MUL vs ISL Predictions: Can Multan Sultans End United’s Winning Streak?

Multan Sultans (MUL) and Islamabad United (ISL) will be up against each other in Match No.13 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 on April 23. The contest will take place at Multan Cricket Stadium, with the action to start at 8:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the MUL vs ISL match with the top betting tips and predictions.

MUL vs ISL Predictions – PSL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2025 match.

Mohammad Rizwan over 35.5 performance points – 1xBet @ 1.83, BET HERE

Mohammad Rizwan has scored 596 runs at this Multan venue with an average of 58 and a strike rate of 138. He has been in pretty good form, having scored 190 runs in four innings this season at a strike rate of 163.

Islamabad United to win – Batery Bet @ 1.75, BET HERE

Islamabad United have a much stronger side on paper with most bases covered. They are also undefeated in the tournament so far. United boasts of a quality bowling attack and a deep batting unit.

Shadab Khan over 40.5 performance points – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

The Islamabad United captain has been in terrific form with both bat and ball. Shadab Khan has picked up eight wickets in four innings at an economy of 6.06. He is coming off a 47-run knock in the previous game.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The pitches in Multan Cricket Stadium have traditionally been balanced with something in it for both batters and bowlers. The average first innings score at the venue in the last two PSL seasons was 176 and 170, respectively. Tuesday’s match had a fresh pitch, with the team batting first posting 228.

MUL vs ISL Odds PSL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Baterybet Stake Multan Sultans win the match 2.10 2.00 2.05 2.05 2.10 2.10 Islamabad United win the match 1.75 1.80 1.77 1.77 1.75 1.75

Head-to-Head Record MUL vs ISL

These two teams have faced each other 17 times in the league. Islamabad United have come out on top nine times while Multan Sultans have won eight games. As for the last five encounters, United lead the scoreline by 4-1.

Multan Sultans

Multan Sultans finally opened their account in the PSL 2025 after three consecutive defeats. They beat Lahore Qalandars by 32 runs in the previous game on Tuesday. Batting first, their openers provided them a great start with 89 runs in seven overs.

Yasir Khan smashed 87 off 44 deliveries while Mohammad Rizwan made 32 off 17. Iftikhar Ahmed (40* off 18) and Usman Khan (39 off 24) also made crucial contributions to power the team to 228. Ubaid Shah then picked three wickets while Michael Bracewell and Usama Mir bagged two wickets each.

Possible XI: Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Yasir Khan, Usman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Ashton Turner, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, David Willey, Usama Mir, Josh Little, Ubaid Shah.

Islamabad United

The reigning champions, Islamabad United, are sitting at the top of the table with four wins in four games. In the previous game, they defeated Karachi Kings by six wickets. Fielding first, Naseem Shah, Jason Holder, and Shadab Khan bagged two scalps each to restrict the opponents to just 128.

Chasing the target, Sahibzada Farhan provided them a good start with 30 off 18. Shadab then made an unbeaten 47 off 40 to take his side over the finish line. United moved Azam Khan to the top of the order in the previous game. Matthew Short was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury.

Possible XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Azam Khan (wk), Colin Munro, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan (c), Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Jason Holder, Naseem Shah, Muhammad Shahzad, Ben Dwarshuis.

Where to Watch MUL vs ISL PSL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2025 match.

Sony Sports Network holds the rights to telecast PSL 2025 matches live in India. Live streaming will be available on the FanCode application.

Pakistan fans can watch the action live on A Sports and PTV Sports. Live streaming can be accessed on Tapmad, Tamasha, Daraz, Mayco, and Begin.

In the United Kingdom, fans can catch all the live action on Sky Sports and Geo.

South African viewers can watch the match live on SuperSports.

Afghanistan and Sri Lankan viewers can watch the match live on Sony Sports.

Toss Prediction

The team batting first has been victorious in 10 of the previous 14 games played here. Multan Sultans opted to bat first in the previous game on Tuesday. Expect the toss-winning captain to opt to bat first.

MUL vs ISL PSL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Multan is likely to be clear on Wednesday evening with no threat of rain. The humidity levels are expected to be low at around 18%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 15 kmph. As for the temperature, it should range between 27 to 30 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Islamabad United

Islamabad United are undefeated in the tournament and will head into this game as favourites. They have a 57% chance of winning this match.

Key matchup

Mohammad Rizwan has a horrible record against Shadab Khan. He has scored only 31 runs in 41 deliveries against the leg-spinner and has been dismissed five times.

