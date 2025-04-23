MUL vs ISL Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – PSL 2025, Match 13 – 23/04/2025

Match prediction for Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Match 13 in Multan.
Multan Sultans (MUL) and Islamabad United (ISL) will be up against each other in Match No.13 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 on April 23. The contest will take place at Multan Cricket Stadium, with the action to start at 8:30 PM IST.
Check out our analysis for the MUL vs ISL match with the top betting tips and predictions.
Here are some of the best bets for this Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2025 match.
Mohammad Rizwan over 35.5 performance points – 1xBet @ 1.83, BET HERE
Mohammad Rizwan has scored 596 runs at this Multan venue with an average of 58 and a strike rate of 138. He has been in pretty good form, having scored 190 runs in four innings this season at a strike rate of 163.
Islamabad United have a much stronger side on paper with most bases covered. They are also undefeated in the tournament so far. United boasts of a quality bowling attack and a deep batting unit.
The Islamabad United captain has been in terrific form with both bat and ball. Shadab Khan has picked up eight wickets in four innings at an economy of 6.06. He is coming off a 47-run knock in the previous game.
The pitches in Multan Cricket Stadium have traditionally been balanced with something in it for both batters and bowlers. The average first innings score at the venue in the last two PSL seasons was 176 and 170, respectively. Tuesday’s match had a fresh pitch, with the team batting first posting 228.
These two teams have faced each other 17 times in the league. Islamabad United have come out on top nine times while Multan Sultans have won eight games. As for the last five encounters, United lead the scoreline by 4-1.
Multan Sultans finally opened their account in the PSL 2025 after three consecutive defeats. They beat Lahore Qalandars by 32 runs in the previous game on Tuesday. Batting first, their openers provided them a great start with 89 runs in seven overs.
Yasir Khan smashed 87 off 44 deliveries while Mohammad Rizwan made 32 off 17. Iftikhar Ahmed (40* off 18) and Usman Khan (39 off 24) also made crucial contributions to power the team to 228. Ubaid Shah then picked three wickets while Michael Bracewell and Usama Mir bagged two wickets each.
Possible XI: Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Yasir Khan, Usman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Ashton Turner, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, David Willey, Usama Mir, Josh Little, Ubaid Shah.
The reigning champions, Islamabad United, are sitting at the top of the table with four wins in four games. In the previous game, they defeated Karachi Kings by six wickets. Fielding first, Naseem Shah, Jason Holder, and Shadab Khan bagged two scalps each to restrict the opponents to just 128.
Chasing the target, Sahibzada Farhan provided them a good start with 30 off 18. Shadab then made an unbeaten 47 off 40 to take his side over the finish line. United moved Azam Khan to the top of the order in the previous game. Matthew Short was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury.
Possible XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Azam Khan (wk), Colin Munro, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan (c), Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Jason Holder, Naseem Shah, Muhammad Shahzad, Ben Dwarshuis.
The team batting first has been victorious in 10 of the previous 14 games played here. Multan Sultans opted to bat first in the previous game on Tuesday. Expect the toss-winning captain to opt to bat first.
Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.
The weather in Multan is likely to be clear on Wednesday evening with no threat of rain. The humidity levels are expected to be low at around 18%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 15 kmph. As for the temperature, it should range between 27 to 30 degrees Celsius.
Islamabad United are undefeated in the tournament and will head into this game as favourites. They have a 57% chance of winning this match.
Mohammad Rizwan has a horrible record against Shadab Khan. He has scored only 31 runs in 41 deliveries against the leg-spinner and has been dismissed five times.
