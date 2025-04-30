MUL vs KAR Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – PSL 2025, Match 20 – 01/05/2025

Match prediction for Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings match 20 in Lahore.

MUL vs KAR Predictions: Multan Sultans Practically Eliminated While Karachi Kings Look To Stay In The Race

Multan Sultans (MUL) and Karachi Kings (KAR) will square off in match no. 20 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 on May 1. The afternoon fixture will take place at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, with the action to kick off at 4:00 PM IST.

MUL vs KAR Predictions – PSL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings PSL 2025 match.

Multan Sultans have had a disastrous season but Mohammad Rizwan has remained prolific with the bat. He has amassed 346 runs this tournament at an average of 86 and strike rate of 141. Rizwan has hit one century and a half century while consistently getting good starts.

Karachi Kings have David Warner, Tim Seifert and James Vince in their top order. They have been in pretty decent form as well. Multan Sultans, on the other hand, have struggled to get going.

Hasan Ali has been superb with the ball this season. He has taken 13 wickets in six games at a strike rate of 10.8. Hasan Ali has taken two four-fors and five three-wicket hauls in his last 10 T20 matches.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore has offered good pitches for batting in the past. The average batting first score here across the last two PSL seasons was 186. However, bowlers have found good assistance here this season, with the average first innings score going down to 146.

MUL vs KAR Odds PSL 2025

1xBet Stake BC Game Rajabets Parimatch Baterybet Multan Sultans win the match 2.16 2.15 2.05 2.05 2.13 2.10 Karachi Kings win the match 1.71 1.70 1.75 1.75 1.71 1.75

Head-to-Head Record MUL vs KAR

Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings have faced each other 16 times in the league, with the former winning seven and the latter claiming six wins. As for the last five encounters, the Sultans lead the scoreline by 3-2.

Multan Sultans

Multan Sultans are practically out of the playoffs race, having lost six out of seven games so far. They can reach only eight points, which won’t be enough without other results going their way. The Mohammad Rizwan-led side took a 10-wicket drubbing in the previous game at the hands of Quetta Gladiators.

Having been sent in to bat first, Multan’s batting unit had a massive collapse, losing four wickets in the first four overs. Rizwan remained unbeaten on 44 but none of the other batters reached the double figures as they were bundled out for just 89.

Possible XI: Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Yasir Khan, Usman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Curtis Campher, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, David Willey, Usama Mir, Mohammad Hasnain, Ubaid Shah.

Karachi Kings

The David Warner-led side is in the mix for the playoffs after winning three out of six games. In their previous game, Karachi Kings lost to Quetta Gladiators by five runs. Bowling first, Hasan Ali took 3 for 33 while Mir Hamza bagged 2 for 24 in four overs. Abbas Afridi also took two scalps as they restricted the opponents to 142.

Chasing the target, Tim Seifert hit 47 off 26 and James Vince made 30 off 29 deliveries. The pair took them to 77 for 1 but then Karachi had a collapse, losing seven wickets for 38 runs. Hasan Ali hit 24 not-out in 13 balls but they fell short.

Possible XI: David Warner (c), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Shan Masood, Omair Yousuf, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Hasan Ali, Abbas Afridi, Mir Hamza, Fawad Ali.

Where to Watch MUL vs KAR PSL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings PSL 2025 match.

Indian viewers do not have any official platform to watch the PSL 2025.

Pakistan fans can watch the action live on A Sports and PTV Sports. Live streaming can be accessed on Tapmad, Tamasha, Daraz, Mayco and Begin.

In the United Kingdom, fans can catch all the live action on Sky Sports and Geo.

South African viewers can watch the match live on SuperSports.

Afghanistan and Sri Lankan viewers can watch the match live on Sony Sports.

Toss Prediction

The team winning the toss has opted to field first in all five games played here this season. Batting first has proven to be tricky while dew plays a part in the second innings. So you can expect the trend to continue.

MUL vs KAR PSL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Lahore is expected to be mostly cloudy and warm on Thursday afternoon. There could be around 90% cloud cover, with the radar showing a 25% chance of precipitation. The humidity levels are likely to be at around 29%, with wind gusts traveling at up to 45 kmph. As for the temperature, it should range between 35 to 40 degrees Celsius in the afternoon.

Favourites to win the match – Karachi Kings

Looking at the betting market, Karachi Kings seem to be the favourites heading into this match. The bookmakers have given them a 54% chance of winning.

Key matchup

James Vince has had his struggles against David Willey. He has scored only 29 runs in 28 deliveries and has been dismissed twice. This matchup could be key in the powerplay.

