MUL vs LAH Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – PSL 2025, Match 12 – 22/04/2025

MUL vs LAH Predictions: Multan Sultans Desperate For A Win After Three Straight Defeats

Multan Sultans (MUL) will take on Lahore Qalandars (LAH) in Match No.12 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 on April 22. Multan Sultans have lost three games on the trot and will be eager to get off the mark. The match will take place at the Multan Cricket Stadium, with the action expected to start at 8:30 PM IST.

MUL vs LAH Predictions – PSL 2025 – Best Bets

Mohammad Rizwan has an outstanding record at this venue. He has 564 runs under his belt at an average of 64 and a strike rate of 136. He has hit one century and five centuries in T20 cricket at this ground.

Lahore Qalandars boast of a stronger side on paper. Their bowling attack has some quality bowling options, and batters have found form in the last couple of games. Multan Sultans are coming off three straight defeats.

Rishad Hossain has been terrific in the tournament. The leg-spinner bagged three for 31 against Quetta Gladiators, and followed it up with three for 26 versus Karachi Kings. You can expect him to pick up at least one wicket in this game.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The pitches in Multan Cricket Stadium have historically offered decent help for both batters and bowlers. In the previous two PSL editions, the average first innings score at the venue was 176 and 170, respectively. With a fresh pitch for this game, you can expect a high-scoring contest.

MUL vs LAH Odds PSL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Stake Rajabets Baterybet Multan Sultans win the match 2.07 2.05 2.05 2.05 2.05 2.10 Lahore Qalandars win the match 1.77 1.75 1.77 1.75 1.75 1.75

Head-to-Head Record MUL vs LAH

The head-to-head record between these two teams is tightly matched. Multan Sultans have won 10 out of 19 encounters, whereas Lahore Qalandars have come out on top nine times. The Sultans lead the last five encounters by 3-2.

Multan Sultans

The finalists of the previous three seasons have had a horrendous start to the PSL 2025. The Mohammad Rizwan-led side has lost all three games so far, most recently losing to Peshawar Zalmi by 120 runs. Fielding first, their bowlers couldn’t contain the run-scoring as Zalmi piled on 227.

Chasing the target, their opening pair couldn’t get going. Usman Khan smashed 44 off just 22 deliveries, but the middle order collapsed around him. Multan Sultans brought in Ashton Turner in place of Chris Jordan in the previous game to bolster the batting unit.

Possible XI: Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Shai Hope, Usman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Ashton Turner, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, David Willey, Mohammad Hasnain, Usama Mir, Akif Javed.

Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars lost the season opener but have bounced back with back-to-back victories. In the previous game, they hammered Karachi Kings by 65 runs. Fakhar Zaman fired 76 off 47 at the top of the order while Daryl Mitchell struck 75 off 41 coming in at number four. The pair propelled the team to 201 in 20 overs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi snared three for 34 in his four overs while Rishad Hossain bagged three for 26 in his spell as they defended the score successfully. The Qalandars have a settled unit, and they’re unlikely to make any changes.

Possible XI: Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, Rishad Hossain, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Asif Afridi.

Where to Watch MUL vs LAH PSL 2025

Sony Sports Network holds the rights to telecast PSL 2025 matches live in India. Live streaming will be available on the FanCode application.

Pakistan fans can watch the action live on A Sports and PTV Sports. Live streaming can be accessed on Tapmad, Tamasha, Daraz, Mayco, and Begin.

In the United Kingdom, fans can catch all the live action on Sky Sports and Geo.

South African viewers can watch the match live on SuperSports.

Afghanistan and Sri Lankan viewers can watch the match live on Sony Sports.

Toss Prediction

The team batting first has won nine of the previous 13 games played at this venue. But the pitch will be fresh for this game, and dew could play a role. So expect the toss-winning captain to opt to field first.

MUL vs LAH PSL 2025 – Key Points

Weather conditions

The forecast suggests Multan should have clear weather on Tuesday evening. There will be no cloud cover or any threat of rain. The humidity levels are expected to be low at around 18%. Expect the temperature to range between 22 to 26 degrees Celsius, with wind gusts travelling at up to 15 kmph.

Favourites to win the match – Lahore Qalandars

The bookmakers think Lahore Qalandars have a better chance heading into this match. They have a 57% chance of winning this encounter.

Key matchup

Mohammad Rizwan vs Shaheen Afridi will be an interesting matchup in this game. Rizwan has scored only 104 runs in 90 deliveries against the left-arm pacer and has been dismissed four times.

