MUL vs PES Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – PSL 2025, Match 25 – 05/05/2025

Match prediction for Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Match 25 in Lahore.

MUL vs PES Predictions: Peshawar Zalmi Must Win to Stay In The Playoffs Race

Multan Sultans (MUL) and Peshawar Zalmi (PES) will square off in Match No.25 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 on May 5. The match will take place at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, with the action to kick off at 8:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the MUL vs PES match with the top betting tips and predictions.

MUL vs PES Predictions – PSL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 match.

Babar Azam over 32.5 performance points – 1xBet @ 1.83, BET HERE

Babar Azam had a poor start to the tournament but has found his form. He has piled on 46, 56*, and 53* in three of the last four innings. You can bank on him to get a good score here as well.

Peshawar Zalmi to win first 6 overs – Batery Bet @ 1.75, BET HERE

Peshawar Zalmi have Mitchell Owen and Saim Ayub at the top of the order. If the pair gets going, they can score at a fast rate. The Sultans, on the other hand, have Mohammad Rizwan at the top, and he likes to take his time.

Mohammad Rizwan over 33.5 runs – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

Mohammad Rizwan has amassed 346 runs this season at an average of 69 while striking at 140. He has hit one century and a half century, but has good starts consistently.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The pitches in the Gaddafi Stadium have not been great for batting this year, with bowlers finding significant assistance. Pacers, in particular, have had good success here this season. The average first innings score at the ground reads 158 after 10 games.

MUL vs PES Odds PSL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Baterybet Stake Multan Sultans win the match 2.05 2.05 2.00 2.05 2.00 2.05 Peshawar Zalmi win the match 1.80 1.75 1.81 1.75 1.80 1.80

Head-to-Head Record MUL vs PES

Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi have faced each other 17 times in the PSL, with the former leading the record. The Sultans have won 11 games as opposed to just six by Zalmi. As for the last five encounters, Zalmi lead the scoreline by 3-2.

Multan Sultans

Multan Sultans have been knocked out of the playoffs race after losing seven of their eight games. In their previous game, they took an 87-run hammering at the hands of Karachi Kings. David Willey and Curtis Campher shared 2 for 51 in eight overs, but the rest of the attack was taken down.

Chasing 205, none of the Sultans’ batters could make a big enough contribution. Yasir Khan made 26 off 17 at the top but couldn’t keep going. They were eventually bowled out for 117.

Possible XI: Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Yasir Khan, Usman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Curtis Campher, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, David Willey, Usama Mir, Mohammad Hasnain, Ubaid Shah.

Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi are fifth on the table with six points from seven games. They have won three and lost four games. They are coming off a six-wicket win over Islamabad United. Bowling first, Mohammad Ali delivered an excellent spell, picking up 3 for 26 while others chipped in to restrict the opponents to 143.

Zalmi lost both the openers early and were three down inside the powerplay. Maaz Sadaqat then struck a superb 55 off 33 while Babar Azam remained unbeaten on 53 off 49 as they finished the chase in 16.4 overs.

Zalmi opened with Mitch Owen in the last game, with Babar batting at three. Max Bryant and Maaz Sadaqat were also given an opportunity.

Possible XI: Mitch Owen, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Hussain Talat, Maaz Sadaqat, Max Bryant, Alzarri Joseph, Luke Wood, Mohammad Ali, Ali Raza.

Where to Watch MUL vs PES PSL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 match.

Indian viewers do not have an official platform to watch the PSL 2025.

Pakistan fans can watch the action live on A Sports and PTV Sports. Live streaming can be accessed on Tapmad, Tamasha, Daraz, Mayco, and Begin.

In the United Kingdom, fans can catch all the live action on Sky Sports and Geo.

South African viewers can watch the match live on SuperSports.

Afghanistan and Sri Lankan viewers can watch the match live on Sony Sports.

Toss Prediction

The chasing side has won five out of nine resulting matches this season. The teams have preferred chasing with a possibility of dew in the second innings. We can expect the toss-winner to opt to field first.

MUL vs PES PSL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Lahore is expected to be cloudy on Monday evening with over 90% cloud cover predicted. Rain might not be an issue as there’s only a 4% chance of precipitation. The humidity levels are likely to be around 46%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 20 kmph. Expect the temperature to range between 25 to 30 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Peshawar Zalmi

Looking at the betting market, Peshawar Zalmi seem to be the favourites ahead of this match. The bookmakers have given them a 54% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Saim Ayub has smashed Usama Mir for 39 runs in 22 deliveries, but the leg-spinner has dismissed him three times. This matchup could be interesting if Ayub survives the power play.

