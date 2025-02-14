MUM-W vs DEL-W Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – WPL 2025, Match 02 – 15/02/2025

Match prediction for Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Match 02 in Vadodara

Match prediction for Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Match 02 in Vadodara

Battle of all-rounders as Mumbai Indians Women face Delhi Capitals Women

The second match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 will witness Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals on Saturday, February 15. The two teams will lock horns at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara, with the match scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

MUM-W vs DEL-W Prediction – WPL 2025 – Best Bets

MUM-W vs DEL-W Prediction – WPL 2025 – Best Bets

Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women WPL match betting analysis:

Nat Sciver-Brunt over 44.5 performance points – 1xBet @ 1.833, BET HERE

Nat Sciver-Brunt had a tough tour of Ashes down under but her record in the WPL is outstanding. She has 504 runs in the league at an average of 36 and strike rate of 133. Sciver-Brunt has also picked 20 wickets at an economy of 7.50.

Meg Lanning over 26.5 runs – Parimatch @ 1.85, BET HERE

Meg Lanning is the leading run-scorer in the WPL with 676 runs at an average of 42 and strike rate of 130. She has six half centuries in the league. Lanning has been in good form, recently averaging over 50 in the domestic One-Day tournament.

Marizanne Kapp to be the top Delhi Capitals Women bowler – Stake @ 3.90, BET HERE

Marizanne Kapp is arguably the best operator of the new ball in women’s cricket. The South African all-rounder has taken 20 wickets in the WPL at an exceptional economy of 5.96. Kapp picked seven scalps in the ODI series against England in December.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara is expected to be a batting friendly venue. Three women’s ODIs were hosted here in December, with India posting 314 and 358 in two of those. Going by that, you can expect a flat surface for this game, although spinners should still be effective.



MUM-W vs DEL-W Odds WPL 2025

1xBet Stake Parimatch BC Game Rajabets MI Women win the match 1.84 1.85 1.81 1.8 1.8 DC Women win the match 2 1.9 2 2 2

MI Women win the match 1xBet 1.84 Stake 1.85 Parimatch 1.81 BC Game 1.8 Rajabets 1.8 DC Women win the match 1xBet 2 Stake 1.9 Parimatch 2 BC Game 2 Rajabets 2

Head-to-Head Record MUM-W vs DEL-W

These two sides have competed against each other five times in the WPL. The Mumbai franchise has claimed three games whereas Delhi Capitals have been victorious twice.

Mumbai Indians Women

Mumbai Indians Women had clinched the inaugural WPL championship but failed to reach the final last year. They came second in the league stage with five wins in eight games but lost the Eliminator against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Mumbai have added Nadine de Klerk to their roster but Pooja Vastrakar’s unavailability due to an injury is a big blow.

Possible XI: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Nadine de Klerk, Amanjot Kaur, Akshita Maheshwari, SB Keerthana, Saika Ishaque

Delhi Capitals Women

Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals Women have fallen short of winning the title twice in a row. They had lost to Mumbai Indians in the 2023 final and went down to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the last season. Delhi haven’t changed many things for this edition. They have brought in two new keepers in Nandini Kashyap and Sarah Bryce.

Possible XI: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Nandini Kashyap (wk), Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav

Where to Watch MUM-W vs DEL-W WPL 2025

Broadcasting details for Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women WPL match:

The live telecast for WPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

In Australia, the WPL matches can be watched on Fox Sports.

SuperSports is the official broadcasting partner in South Africa.

Toss Prediction

Teams generally prefer chasing in the evening matches, with dew likely playing a role. Expect the toss-winning team to opt to field first.

MUM-W vs DEL-W WPL – Key Points

Weather forecast, key matchup and match favourites:

Weather conditions

Looking at the weather forecast, Vadodara should witness clear and warm weather on Saturday evening. Rain should not be a threat with zero chance of precipitation. The humidity levels are expected to be low at around 25%. The temperature should range between 23°C to 26°C, with wind gusts traveling at 13 kmph.

Favourites to win the match – Mumbai Indians Women

As per the bookmakers, Mumbai Indians Women are strong favourites to win this match with a 55% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Hayley Matthews has struggled against Marizanne Kapp across formats. In T20 cricket, she has scored 174 runs from 165 balls while losing her wicket nine times.

