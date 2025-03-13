MUM-W vs GJ-W Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – WPL 2025, Eliminator – 13/03/2025

Match prediction for Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Eliminator in Mumbai.

MUM-W vs GJ-W Predictions: Gujarat Giants have to overcome the Mumbai Indians challenge to reach the final

Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants will square off in the Eliminator of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 on March 13. The right to face Delhi Capitals in the final will be on the line when they meet at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The action is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the MUM-W vs GJ-W match with the top betting tips and predictions.

MUM-W vs GJ-W Predictions – WPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women WPL match.

Hayley Matthews over 46.5 performance points – 1xBet @ 1.83, BET HERE

Hayley Matthews is the joint leading wicket-taker in the tournament along with Amelia Kerr. She has picked up 14 wickets at an economy of 7.96. Matthews has also scored 227 runs with two half centuries.

Mumbai Indians to win – Parimatch @ 1.52, BET HERE

Mumbai Indians’ weaknesses were exposed in the previous game but they remain a better side. In Hayley Matthews, Shabnim Ismail, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amanjot Kaur, and Amelia Kerr, MI have a more potent bowling attack.

Phoebe Litchfield over 21.5 performance points – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

Phoebe Litchfield has played a few cameos for Gujarat Giants. She could be promoted to open the innings in this game. Litchfield is one of the most talented players in the world.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Pitches at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai are great for batting thanks to flat pitches and quick outfield. Bowlers don’t get much help here barring some new-ball movement for seamers. The venue has hosted 13 matches in the WPL, with the average first innings score of 168. The previous game witnessed over 380 runs across two innings.

MUM-W vs GJ-W Odds WPL 2025

1xBet Stake Parimatch BC Game Rajabets MI Women win the match 1.62 1.57 1.61 1.57 1.57 Gujarat Giants win the match 2.34 2.35 2.27 2.3 2.3

Head-to-Head Record MUM-W vs GJ-W

Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants have played each other six times in the WPL, with the former winning all games. Giants have not been able to beat Mumbai and face a tough challenge.

Mumbai Indians Women

The inaugural champions would be disappointed after missing out on the opportunity to advance through to the final. They now have to go through Gujarat Giants. Mumbai Indians finished second in the league stage with 10 points and an inferior net run-rate to Delhi Capitals. They needed to win the final group fixture against RCB to secure a spot in the final but lost by 11 runs. Their bowlers and fielders had a disappointing day. Chasing 200, Nat Sciver-Brunt gave a lone fight with 69 off 35 but had no support from the other top stars.

Possible XI: Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Yastika Bhatia (wk), G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia

Gujarat Giants Women

Gujarat Giants reached the playoffs for the first time after winning four and losing as many games. They came third on the table, with a defeat against MI in the final group match by nine runs. Chasing 180, Giants lost six wickets for 92 runs, and looked down and out. Bharti Fulmali came out of nowhere and smashed 61 off 25 to take the game closer. In the end, MI held their nerves to clinch the game. They are likely to move Phoebe Litchfield to the top of the order.

Possible XI: Beth Mooney (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Bharti Fulmali, Simran Shaikh, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh

Where to Watch MUM-W vs GJ-W WPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women WPL match.

The live telecast for WPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

Australian viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports.

In South Africa, fans can tune into SuperSports.

Toss Prediction

The chasing team has won seven out of 13 WPL matches hosted at Brabourne Stadium. Dew can be a factor here in the second innings, making it hard to defend the target. Expect the team winning the toss to field first.

MUM-W vs GJ-W WPL – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Mumbai is likely to be clear and warm on Thursday evening with no threat of rain. The humidity levels should be around 58%, while wind gusts travel at up to 28 kmph. As for the temperature, it should range between 22 to 28 degree Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Mumbai Indians Women

As per the betting markets, Mumbai Indians Women are favourites heading into this match, with a 64% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Ash Gardner has a poor record against Mumbai Indians, scoring only 32 runs from six innings. She has scored a run-a-ball 32 against Shabnim Ismail in T20 cricket while getting dismissed twice.

