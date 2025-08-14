NOS vs BPH Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – The Hundred 2025, Match 14 – 15/08/2025

Match prediction for Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix in Leeds.
Match No.14 of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition will see Northern Superchargers (NOS) take on Birmingham Phoenix (BPH) on Friday, August 15. The two teams, coming off a victory in their previous game, will meet at Headingley in Leeds. The action is set to kick off at 11:00 PM IST.
Check out our analysis for the NOS vs BPH match with the top betting tips and predictions.
Here are some of the best bets for this Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix The Hundred 2025 match.
Liam Livingstone is coming off an incredible knock against Oval Invincibles, where he blasted an unbeaten 69 off 27 balls. He has looked in good touch in the tournament and can be backed.
Harry Brook has been in good form with the bat, hitting 25*, 45, and 24 in three innings. He has a terrific record in The Hundred with 769 runs at an average of 38 and strike rate of 161.
Headingley is a superb venue for batting and these two teams boast of some top hitters in their lineups. You can back the likes of Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, and Will Smeed to hit over 13.5 sixes.
Headingley, Leeds is an outstanding venue for batting with flat pitches and not much assistance for bowlers. The average first innings score at this ground in T20 cricket stands at 181. Expect batters to dominate the proceedings here.
|1xBet
|Stake
|Parimatch
|BC Game
|Rajabets
|Northern Superchargers win the match
|1.73
|1.80
|1.77
|1.8
|1.8
|Birmingham Phoenix win the match
|1.92
|2.05
|1.98
|2.0
|2.0
These two teams have met only four times in The Hundred. Birmingham Phoenix have won two of those games while Northern Superchargers have claimed one, with one ending in a no result.
Northern Superchargers have played three games in the tournament, winning two and losing once. They bounced back from a defeat against Trent Rockets with a three-wicket win over Southern Brave.
Jacob Duffy took 3 for 26 while Mitch Santner bagged 2 for 24 as they restricted the opponents to 139. Chasing the target, they were half the side down for 80 but Graham Clark and Santner put on a fifty-run stand. Clark smashed 38 off 24, including a six off the final ball, to take them over the line.
David Miller has missed the last two games. If fit, he could be back for this game. Jacob Duffy has come in as a replacement for Ben Dwarshuis.
Possible XI: Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Michael Pepper (wk), Harry Brook (c), Dan Lawrence, Graham Clark, Mitch Santner, Tom Lawes, Jacob Duffy, Adil Rashid, Matthew Potts.
Birmingham Phoenix have lost two games in the season and have won once. Following back-to-back defeats, they beat the reigning champions Oval Invincibles by three wickets.
Trent Boult took two early wickets to reduce the opponents to 34 for 3 but they ended up conceding 180. Will Smeed struck 51 off 29 at the top in the run-chase. Liam Livingstone took them home with a magnificent knock of unbeaten 69 in just 27 balls.
Possible XI: Ben Duckett, Will Smeed, Joe Clarke (wk), Liam Livingstone (c), Jacob Bethell, Dan Mousley, Louis Kimber, Benny Howell, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult.
Check out the details of where to watch the Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix match.
Six of the last 11 matches hosted at this ground in The Hundred were won by the team batting first. But chasing remains the preferred option for teams as setting a target is often tricky. Expect the captain winning the toss to opt to field first.
Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.
Looking at the forecast, the weather is likely to be cloudy in Leeds on Friday evening. There’s a 25% chance of precipitation so rain could make some impact. Expect the humidity levels to be high at around 74% with the wind gusts traveling at up to 30 kmph. The temperature should range between 15 to 19 degrees Celsius.
As per the betting market, Northern Superchargers are better placed to win this encounter. The bookmakers have given them a 58% chance of winning.
Harry Brook has smashed 17 off 10 balls against Adam Milne in the shorter format and has not been dismissed. It’s a small sample size but could be a key matchup in the middle overs.