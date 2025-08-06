NOS vs WEF Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – The Hundred 2025, Match 3 – 07/08/2025

Match prediction for Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire in Leeds.
Match no. 3 of The Hundred 2025 will witness Northern Superchargers (NOS) and Welsh Fire (WEF) going head to head on August 7. The match will take place at Headingley in Leeds, with the action set to kick off at 11:00 PM IST.
Check out our analysis for the NOS vs WEF match with the top betting tips and predictions.
–
–
172/6
174/3
East Delhi Riders beat New Delhi Tigers by 7 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
128/7
127/7
Wimbledon beat London County Cricket by 3 wickets
98/7
139/10
London County Cricket beat Kreative Sports XI by 41 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
137/6
–
191/4
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
65/9
69/1
Guwahati Giants beat Gauhati Town Club by 9 wickets
98/10
105/10
City Cricket Club beat Bud Cricket Club by 7 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
211/2
85/10
Selangor beat Melaka by 126 runs
128/4
127/8
Johor beat Pahang by 6 wickets
198/7
98/8
Perak beat Penang by 100 runs
245/2
56/5
Kuala Lumpur beat Putrajaya by 76 runs (D/L) method
163/5
128/8
Hubli Tigers Women beat Mangalore Dragons Women by 35 runs
113/7
140/6
Mysore Warriors Women beat Shivamogga Lioness Women by 27 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Here are some of the best bets for this Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire The Hundred 2025 match.
Steve Smith is a pretty safe option to bet on as he is a prolific run-scorer across formats. He averages 32 in the shorter format with four centuries and 28 half-centuries.
Harry Brook is an exceptionally skilful batter and has a superb record in The Hundred. He has scored 675 runs in the tournament at an average of 37.50 and a strike rate of 163.
Adil Rashid has taken 38 wickets in The Hundred at an economy of 7.44. The leg-spinner can be backed to pick the most wickets for his side.
Headingley in Leeds is a batting-friendly venue with not much on the pitches for bowlers. The batters have dominated the proceedings here in white-ball cricket. The average first innings score at the ground in T20 cricket reads 181. Expect a high-scoring contest.
ALSO READ:
|1xBet
|BC Game
|Parimatch
|Rajabets
|Stake
|Northern Superchargers win the match
|1.70
|1.70
|1.69
|1.70
|1.70
|Welsh Fire win the match
|2.20
|2.15
|2.10
|2.15
|2.20
|Northern Superchargers win the match
|1xBet
|1.70
|BC Game
|1.70
|Parimatch
|1.69
|Rajabets
|1.70
|Stake
|1.70
|Welsh Fire win the match
|1xBet
|2.20
|BC Game
|2.15
|Parimatch
|2.10
|Rajabets
|2.15
|Stake
|2.20
These two teams have faced each other four times in The Hundred. Welsh Fire have won twice while Northern Superchargers have claimed one game. Their previous encounter ended in no result.
Northern Superchargers missed out on the playoff spot due to a poor net run rate in the previous season. They had 11 points with five defeats but lost the number three spot to Southern Brave.
They will be led by Harry Brook in this season as well, and have brought in some new names. Among those are Dawid Malan, Dan Lawrence, David Miller, and Mitch Santner.
They have signed Mohammad Amir as a replacement for Ben Dwarshuis. Santner will not be available for the first two games, with Imad Wasim replacing him.
Possible XI: Zak Crawley, Michael Pepper (wk), Dawid Malan, Harry Brook (c), Dan Lawrence, David Miller, Imad Wasim, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Matthew Potts, Mohammad Amir.
Welsh Fire had a disappointing campaign last year, finishing sixth on the table. They won only two games and lost four times in the season. They have brought in some new names in the squad as they look towards a better season.
Steve Smith, Riley Meredith, and Chris Green are the three overseas stars for Welsh Fire. All three will start in this game. Smith will open the innings with Jonny Bairstow, with Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Tom Abell in the middle order.
Possible XI: Steve Smith, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stephen Eskinazi, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell (c), Luke Wells, Paul Walter, Chris Green, David Payne, Riley Meredith, Mason Crane.
Check out the details of where to watch the Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire match.
Six of the last 10 matches played here in The Hundred were won by the team batting first. But teams are still likely to prefer chasing. Expect the captain winning the toss to opt to field first.
Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.
Looking at the weather forecast, it is likely to be mainly clear in Leeds on Thursday evening. There’s only around a 3% chance of precipitation, so rain should not be a big threat. Expect the humidity levels to be high at 74% with the wind gusts travelling at up to 37 kmph. The temperature should range between 14 to 18 degrees Celsius.
As per the betting market, Northern Superchargers are clear favourites heading into this clash. The bookmakers have given them a 63% chance of winning.
Steve Smith vs Adil Rashid could be an interesting battle in this match. Smith has scored just 20 runs off 18 balls against the leg-spinner in the shorter format and has lost his wicket twice.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.