NZ vs PAK Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – 2nd ODI – 02/04/2025

Match prediction for New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd ODI in Hamilton.

NZ vs PAK Predictions: Rizwan and Co. face an uphill task to level the series

New Zealand will be looking to secure the series when they host Pakistan in the second ODI on April 2. The two teams will meet at Seddon Park in Hamilton, with the match scheduled to begin at 3:30 AM IST. Pakistan lost the opening game. They are in a must-win situation to keep the three-match series alive.

Check out our analysis for the NZ vs PAK match with the top betting tips and predictions.

NZ vs PAK Predictions – 2nd ODI – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this New Zealand vs Pakistan match.

Daryl Mitchell to score a fifty – 1xBet @ 2.62, BET HERE

Daryl Mitchell played a crucial knock in the previous game, scoring 76 off 84 deliveries. He has an excellent record in the fifty-over format, with over 1,900 runs at an average of nearly 50. Back him to come good in this game as well.

New Zealand to hit most fours – Batery Bet @ 1.70, BET HERE

New Zealand have batters who are more suited for these conditions. The likes of Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, and Muhammad Abbas have been in good form with the bat.

Haris Rauf to be the top Pakistan bowler – Stake @ 3.20, BET HERE

Haris Rauf had an excellent T20 series against New Zealand despite ending up on the losing side. He has carried that form into the fifty-over series, picking two for 38 in the first ODI. Pakistan’s other bowlers haven’t been effective on the tour.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The pitches at Seddon Park in Hamilton are usually decent for batting, but seamers can also get significant help. The average first innings score from 58 ODIs hosted at the venue read 230. West Indies hold the record for the highest team total here, having hit 363 against New Zealand back in 2014.

ALSO READ:

NZ vs PAK Odds 2nd ODI

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Stake Rajabets New Zealand win the match 1.71 1.65 1.66 1.65 1.66 Pakistan win the match 2.15 2.25 2.22 2.25 2.22

New Zealand win the match 1xBet 1.71 BC Game 1.65 Parimatch 1.66 Stake 1.65 Rajabets 1.66 Pakistan win the match 1xBet 2.15 BC Game 2.25 Parimatch 2.22 Stake 2.25 Rajabets 2.22

Head-to-Head Record NZ vs PAK

Over the years, these two teams have played 120 ODIs. The record tilts towards Pakistan, who have won 61 of these games. NZ, on the other hand, have been victorious 55 times. The Black Caps have dominated at home, winning 32 out of 50 ODIs.

New Zealand

The home side clinched the first ODI by 73 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Having been sent in to bat first, New Zealand’s top three couldn’t provide a good platform. Mark Chapman and Daryl Mitchell then put on 199 runs for the fourth wicket. Mitchell scored 76 off 84 while Chapman went on to smash 134 off 111 deliveries. Muhammad Abbas also struck 52 off 26 to help the side reach 344. Nathan Smith picked up four for 60 with the ball as they won comfortably.

Will Young and Mark Chapman will not be available for this game. Tim Seifert and Rhys Mariu should come into the playing XI.

Possible XI: Tim Seifert, Nick Kelly, Rhys Mariu, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Hay (wk), Muhammad Abbas, Michael Bracewell (c), Nathan Smith, Will O’Rourke, Jacob Duffy.

Pakistan

Pakistan just haven’t been able to get the upper hand over their opponents on this tour. The first ODI was a similar story. Haris Rauf was the pick of the bowlers with two for 38 in his 10 overs, but the rest of the attack couldn’t make an impact.

Chasing 345, Pakistan openers added 83 runs but lost wickets in succession. Babar Azam scored 78 off 83 while Salman Agha struck 58 off 48. They were 249/3 in 38.3 overs before a collapse saw them lose seven for 22. Usman Khan was ruled out of this game due to an injury and is likely to be replaced by Imam-ul-Haq.

Possible XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Ali, Haris Rauf, Akif Javed.

Where to Watch NZ vs PAK 2nd ODI

Check out the details of where to watch the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match.

Indian viewers can watch the live telecast of this match on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming can be availed on FanCode and Amazon Prime Video.

Pakistan fans can catch the live action on Ten Sports while Tapmad app provides live streaming.

New Zealand residents can watch the match live on Sky Sport NZ.

Toss Prediction

The venue favours the chasing side in the fifty-over format. The team batting second has won six of the previous nine completed matches here. With that in mind, the captain winning the toss is likely to choose to bowl first.

NZ vs PAK 2nd ODI – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better picture of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather forecast doesn’t look promising for this game as Hamilton is likely to witness some showers in the afternoon. It is expected to be cloudy in the morning and afternoon. There’s an 89% chance of precipitation in the afternoon with around 12.9 mm of rain predicted. It is also likely to be breezy, with wind gusts traveling at upto 60 kmph. As for the temperature, it could hover between 1 to 5 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – New Zealand

New Zealand remain the heavy favourite to win the second match. The bookmakers have given them a 64% chance of winning this encounter.

Key matchup

Mohammad Rizwan has had issues against the tall fast bowler Will O’Rourke. He has scored 16 runs from 29 deliveries against him while losing his wicket twice.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.