NZ vs PAK Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – 3rd ODI – 05/04/2025

Match prediction for New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd ODI in Mount Maunganui.

NZ vs PAK Predictions: Pakistan Hope To End The Tour On A Positive Note

Pakistan have had a tough tour of New Zealand, losing both white-ball series. The Men in Green will be looking to close the tour on a positive note when they take on the hosts in the third and final ODI on April 5. The match is scheduled to take place at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, with the action to begin at 3:30 AM IST.

Check out our analysis for the NZ vs PAK match with the top betting tips and predictions.

NZ vs PAK Predictions – 3rd ODI – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this New Zealand vs Pakistan match.

Jacob Duffy over 1.5 wickets

Jacob Duffy has been the chief tormentor for Pakistan on this tour. He was the leading wicket-taker in the T20 series and has snared five wickets in two innings in the fifty-over series. Duffy has taken 24 wickets in 13 ODIs at a strike rate 24.2.

New Zealand to hit most fours

New Zealand have a stronger line-up despite having second-string players for this series. Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Muhammad Abbas, and Mitchell Hay have been in good form. Betting on the home side to hit the most fours seems a safe option.

Daryl Mitchell over 35.5 runs

Daryl Mitchell was dismissed early in the second game but had scored a brilliant 70 in the first. He has a good record in ODI cricket, with 1,998 runs at an average of 48.73. He has six centuries and nine half-centuries in the format.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui has generally produced balanced surfaces with something in it for batters and bowlers. The venue has hosted 30 ODIs, with the average first innings score of 230. The team batting first has scored more than 290 in five of the previous eight matches.

NZ vs PAK Odds 3rd ODI

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Stake Rajabets New Zealand win the match 1.60 1.60 1.63 1.60 1.63 Pakistan win the match 2.30 2.35 2.28 2.30 2.28

Head-to-Head Record NZ vs PAK

New Zealand and Pakistan have clashed in 121 ODIs over the years, with the latter holding a slight edge. Pakistan have claimed 61 of these matches whereas NZ have won 56 times. The Black Caps have been dominant in recent times, winning all of the previous five encounters.

New Zealand

New Zealand won the second ODI by 84 runs to take an unassailable lead of 2-0. Having been asked to bat first, the NZ openers put on a 54-run partnership. But they lost wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 132-5. Mitchell Hay stepped up for the team with an unbeaten 99 off 78 deliveries while Muhammad Abbas added 41 runs to recover the innings to 293.

Jacob Duffy then claimed three for 35 in eight overs. Ben Sears took a five-for as the Kiwis completed a comprehensive victory. Mark Chapman and Will Young missed the second game, but the pair could slot back in.

Possible XI: Will Young, Nick Kelly, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Hay (wk), Muhammad Abbas, Michael Bracewell (c), Ben Sears, Will O’Rourke, Jacob Duffy.

Pakistan

Pakistan have been outplayed in every facet of the game on this tour. In the second ODI, they were in a pretty good position after sending half the NZ side back for 132. But they could not capitalise on it, with bowlers unable to get through the lower middle order. Sufiyan Muqeem was the pick of the bowlers, with two for 33 in 10 overs.

Chasing 293, Pakistan batters just could not deal with the Kiwi pacers and lost seven wickets for just 72. Faheem Ashraf made 73 off 80, and Naseem Shah struck 51 off 44. But they had fallen too far behind. Fast bowler Haris Rauf was hit on the head while batting in the second game and is likely to miss this fixture.

Possible XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Sufiyan Muqeem, Akif Javed.

Where to Watch NZ vs PAK 3rd ODI

Check out the details of where to watch the New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match.

Indian viewers can watch the live telecast of this match on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming can be availed on FanCode and Amazon Prime Video.

Pakistan fans can catch the live action on Ten Sports while Tapmad app provides live streaming.

New Zealand residents can watch the match live on Sky Sport NZ.

Toss Prediction

Six of the previous 11 ODIs played at this ground were won by the chasing side. The teams could look to make the most of any movement on offer for seamers in the morning. Expect the captain winning the toss to choose to bowl first.

NZ vs PAK 3rd ODI – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better picture of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather forecast suggests it will be partly sunny and pleasant in Mount Maunganui on Saturday afternoon. Rain is unlikely to be an issue with little to no cloud cover expected. The humidity should be around 65%, with wind gusts traveling at upto 28 kmph. The temperature should range between 22 to 25 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – New Zealand

New Zealand will head into this match as strong favourites, having won the first two matches. The bookmakers have given them a 64% chance of winning the third ODI.

Key matchup

Jacob Duffy has been in great form with the ball, and his battle against Babar Azam could be key in this game. He has conceded 19 runs in 21 balls against Babar and has dismissed him once.

