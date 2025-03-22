NZ vs PAK Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – 4th T20I – 23/03/2025

Match prediction for New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I in Mount Maunganui.

NZ vs PAK Predictions: Pakistan look to carry the momentum to level the scoreline

New Zealand and Pakistan will lock horns in the fourth T20I of the five-match series on Sunday, March 23. Trailing by 1-2, Pakistan will be looking to level the scoreline when the two teams meet at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The first ball of the match is scheduled to take place at 11:45 AM IST.

NZ vs PAK Predictions – 4th T20I – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this New Zealand vs Pakistan match.

Mark Chapman to score over 23.5 performance points – 1xBet @ 1.83, BET HERE

Mark Chapman was terrific in the previous game. He came in early and scored 94 runs in just 44 deliveries with 11 fours and four sixes. Chapman has one century and nine half-centuries in T20 internationals.

Total runs over 339.5 – Parimatch @ 2.02, BET HERE

Mount Maunganui is a good venue for batting. New Zealand batters have been in excellent form while Pakistan’s top order seemed to have gotten the hang of the conditions in the previous game.

Salman Agha to score over 23.5 runs – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

Salman Agha scored 46 off 28 in the second game of the series and backed it up with a fifty in the third. He is one of the best players in the Pakistan line-up and gets enough game-time at number three.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui is a pretty good venue for batting, with seamers also finding some assistance. The venue hosted two T20Is last year, with the team batting first scoring 172 and 186. Expect a good pitch for this game as well.

NZ vs PAK Odds 4th T20I

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Stake Rajabets New Zealand win the match 1.44 1.42 1.42 1.45 1.42 Pakistan win the match 2.80 2.85 2.82 2.85 2.82

Head-to-Head Record NZ vs PAK

The Black Caps and Pakistan have faced each other 47 times in the shorter format. Pakistan have won 24 games while New Zealand came out on top 21 times. The Black Caps lead the last five encounters by 3-2.

New Zealand

The Michael Bracewell-led side won the first two games of the series but lost the previous one by nine wickets. Both the openers failed to repeat their fireworks from the first two games but Mark Chapman stepped up for the home side. He scored a magnificent 94 off 44 while the captain hit 31 off 18 to power the side to 204. The Kiwi bowlers didn’t have any answer to the Pakistan top three as they ended up losing with four overs to spare.

Possible XI: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Hay (wk), Michael Bracewell (c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears.

Pakistan

Pakistan finally managed to deliver a strong performance with the bat. Bowling first, Shaheen Afridi removed Finn Allen for a duck while Haris Rauf starred with three for 29. Chasing a big target, Mohammad Haris and Hasan Nawaz got them off to a 74-run stand within the powerplay. Haris hit 41 off 20 while Nawaz went on to smash an incredible 105* off 45. Salman Agha also struck 51 not out in 31 deliveries to finish the chase in just 16 overs.

Possible XI: Mohammad Haris (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (c), Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Khushdil Shah, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

Where to Watch NZ vs PAK 4th T20I

Check out the details of where to watch the New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I match.

For Indian viewers, the live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Network channels. Live streaming can be accessed on FanCode and Amazon Prime Video.

Pakistan fans can watch the live telecast on Ten Sports while Tapmad app provides live streaming.

New Zealand can watch the match live on Sky Sport NZ.

Toss Prediction

The last two games played here were won by the team batting first. But, the teams are likely to prefer having a target in front. Expect the captain winning the toss to opt to field first.

NZ vs PAK 4th T20I – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better picture of the match.

Weather conditions

The forecast suggests Mount Maunganui is likely to witness partly cloudy weather on Sunday evening. However, there is no real threat of rain with only a 2% chance of precipitation. The humidity levels are expected to be high at around 76%, with wind gusts traveling at upto 28 kmph. Expect the temperature to hover around 15 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – New Zealand

Despite coming off a big defeat, New Zealand remain the favourites as per the betting markets. They have a 68% chance of winning the fourth T20I.

Key matchup

Finn Allen has blasted 107 runs off just 67 deliveries against Shaheen Afridi but has lost his wicket three times. Afridi dismissed the NZ opener for a duck in the previous game.

