NZ vs SA Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – T20 Tri-series, 5th Match – 22/07/2025

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: July 21, 2025
5 min read

Match prediction for New Zealand vs South Africa match in Harare.

Cricket / International
22/07/2025 – 16:30
New Zealand
VS
16:30
22/07/2025
South Africa
1 2
1.67
2.25
1.65
2.2
1.65
2.24
1.65
2.25
1.65
2.25
Odds updated on July 21, 2025 at 7:31 pm

NZ vs SA Predictions: South Africa Eye A Heavy Victory For A Chance of Winning The Series

South Africa (SA) and New Zealand (NZ) will be up against each other in the fifth match of the Zimbabwe T20 tri-series on July 22. The Proteas need to win this match to keep the hopes alive for the series victory. The match will take place at Harare Sports Club, with the scheduled start time of 4:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the NZ vs SA match with the top betting tips and predictions. 

Table of contents

NZ vs SA Predictions – T20 Tri-series, 5th Match – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this New Zealand vs South Africa T20 Tri-series, 5th Match.

Dewald Brevis to score over 22.5 runs – 1xBet @ 1.83, BET HERE

Dewald Brevis didn’t get much time in the middle in the last game but should get enough deliveries against a stronger opponent. He has been in great form this year, scoring over 800 runs in T20 cricket at an average of 40 and strike rate of 184. 

South Africa to win – PARIMATCH @ 2.25, BET HERE

South Africa lost the previous contest against New Zealand but you can back them to come out on top here. The Proteas have more destructive batters in their line-up and good bowling resources.  

Mitchell Santner over 27.5 performance points – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

Mitchell Santner picked 1 for 16 in four overs in the last game. The left-arm spinner has been in magnificent form, picking up 16 wickets in the last eight games.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The pitches at Harare Sports Club have offered good assistance for bowlers in the ongoing series. Seamers have found help with the new ball. Overall, the venue has hosted 54 T20 internationals, with the average batting first score of 156. 

ALSO READ: 

NZ vs SA Odds T20 Tri-series, 5th Match

1xBet Stake Parimatch BC Game Rajabets
New Zealand win the match 1.67 1.65 1.65 1.65 1.65
South Africa win the match 2.25 2.2 2.24 2.25 2.25
New Zealand win the match
1xBet 1.67
Stake 1.65
Parimatch 1.65
BC Game 1.65
Rajabets 1.65
South Africa win the match
1xBet 2.25
Stake 2.2
Parimatch 2.24
BC Game 2.25
Rajabets 2.25

Head-to-Head Record NZ vs SA 

New Zealand and South Africa have faced off 16 times in T20 cricket. The Proteas are leading the scoreline with 11 wins while New Zealand have won five games. South Africa lead the last five encounters by 3-2.

New Zealand

New Zealand have won two out of two games and can seal the series win with a victory here. They have four points and a net run-rate of 1.919. In the previous game, they defeated Zimbabwe by eight wickets. 

Matt Henry shone with 3 for 26 in four overs as they restricted the hosts to 120. Devon Conway scored an unbeaten 59 off 40 while Rachin Ravindra struck 30 off 19 to chase down the total with 37 balls to spare.

The Kiwis made multiple changes for the previous game with Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, and Michael Bracewell available for selection. Glenn Phillips was ruled out with an injury. 

Possible XI: Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy.

South Africa  

The Proteas have played three games in the tournament and have four points to their credit with a net run-rate of 0.624. They have defeated Zimbabwe twice but lost against New Zealand in the previous clash. 

They are coming off a seven-wicket victory over Zimbabwe. Corbin Bosch picked up 2 for 16 in four overs as they restricted the opponents to 144. Chasing the target, South Africa lost both openers early. Rubin Hermann then smashed 63 off 36 while Rassie van der Dussen made an unbeaten 52 off 41.   

South Africa have been rotating their bowling attack in the series so expect a few changes.

Possible XI: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen (c), Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann (wk), George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Andile Simelane, Nqabayomzi Peter, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi.

If you are looking to explore new betting sites that offer fresh bonuses and innovative features, we’ve compiled a list of expert-reviewed options.

Where to Watch NZ vs SA T20 Tri-series, 5th Match

Check out the details of where to watch the New Zealand vs South Africa match.

  • Fans from India can watch the match live on the FanCode website and application. There will be no television broadcast for this series.
  • Those living in South Africa, can watch the match on SuperSport.
  • New Zealand viewers can tune into Three Now for the live action. 
  • TNT Sports is the official broadcast partner for the United Kingdom. 
  • In Zimbabwe, viewers can watch the action on ZTN Prime and DStv app.

Toss Prediction 

Chasing is the preferred option in the shorter format unless the pitch is expected to change drastically. Teams winning the toss have chosen to field first in all four games in this series. Expect that trend to continue. 

NZ vs SA T20 Tri-series, 5th Match – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match. 

Weather conditions

The weather in Harare could be partly cloudy on Tuesday afternoon. There could be around 60% cloud cover but rain should not be a threat. The humidity levels could be at around 38%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 25 kmph. Expect the temperature to hover between 18 to 24 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – New Zealand 

As per the betting market, New Zealand will be favourites heading into this encounter. They have a 60% chance of winning this game.

Key matchup

Dewald Brevis has hit 36 runs in 18 deliveries against Mitch Santner and has not been dismissed once. This battle could be key in this game. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Top Captaincy Picks for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today: 4th T20I Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

March 22, 2025
Sandip Pawar
