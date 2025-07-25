NZ vs SA Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – T20 Tri-series, Final – 26/07/2025

Match prediction for New Zealand vs South Africa match in Harare.
It will be New Zealand (NZ) and South Africa (SA) taking on each other in the Final of the Zimbabwe T20 Tri-series on July 26. The Proteas have lost both games versus the Black Caps in the group stage. The Harare Sports Club will host the contest, with the scheduled start time of 4:30 PM IST. Here, we look into the NZ vs SA Predictions.
Check out our analysis for the NZ vs SA match with the top betting tips and predictions.
Here are some of the best bets for this New Zealand vs South Africa T20 Tri-series Final.
Jacob Duffy has been terrific in the shorter format. The seamer has taken 19 wickets in nine T20 internationals this year at an economy of 6.39 and a strike rate of 10.3. Bank on him to pick up at least one wicket.
Dewald Brevis has been in top form across formats this year. In the shorter format, he has amassed over 800 runs at an average of 39 while striking at 182. You can back Brevis to score over 20.5 runs in the game.
Rachin Ravindra has looked in great touch in the ongoing Tri-series. The left-hand batter has scored 166 runs in the last four T20 innings at a strike rate of 162. He’s coming off a 63-run knock. Rachin has also taken a wicket in this series.
The pitches at Harare Sports Club have been balanced. There’s enough in the pitch for bowlers to make an impact while batters can score once set. The pacers have been effective with the new ball. It has hosted 56 T20 internationals, with the average first innings score of 156.
|1xBet
|BC Game
|Parimatch
|Rajabets
|Stake
|New Zealand win the match
|1.60
|1.57
|1.60
|1.57
|1.57
|South Africa win the match
|2.38
|2.40
|2.33
|2.40
|2.35
|New Zealand win the match
|1xBet
|1.60
|BC Game
|1.57
|Parimatch
|1.60
|Rajabets
|1.57
|Stake
|1.57
|South Africa win the match
|1xBet
|2.38
|BC Game
|2.40
|Parimatch
|2.33
|Rajabets
|2.40
|Stake
|2.35
New Zealand and South Africa have played each other 17 times in the shorter format, with the latter holding an edge. The Proteas have claimed 11 wins while New Zealand have come out on top six times. South Africa lead the last five encounters by 3-2.
The Black Caps have been undefeated in the tournament, winning four out of four games. They have beaten South Africa in both games in the round-robin stage and will look to repeat it in the final.
In the most recent fixture, New Zealand hammered Zimbabwe by 60 runs. Tim Seifert (75 off 45) and Rachin Ravindra (63 off 39) powered the side to 190. Ish Sodhi then claimed 4 for 12 as they held off the opponents comfortably.
NZ made multiple changes for the previous game as they looked to give opportunities to younger players. They should revert to their best possible line-up for the final.
Possible XI: Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.
The Proteas defeated Zimbabwe twice in the round-robin stage but lost both games versus New Zealand. Playing with a second-string side, they will look for a payback in the final.
South Africa lost their most recent fixture against the Kiwis by seven wickets. Batting first, they could get only 134 with Reeza Hendricks (41 off 37) being the top-scorer. Senuran Muthusamy picked 2 for 24 in four overs, but others couldn’t make a similar impact.
South Africa should also field their strongest XI from the available squad. Gerald Coetzee, Kwena Maphaka, and Lungi Ngidi could form the pace attack.
Possible XI: Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen (c), Rubin Hermann (wk), Dewald Brevis, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Gerald Coetzee, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi.
Check out the details of where to watch the New Zealand vs South Africa match.
The team winning the toss has opted to chase in five out of six games in the series. NZ opted to bat first in the last game against Zimbabwe to test themselves. In this final, you can expect the toss-winner to field first.
Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.
The weather forecast suggests it will be hazy in Harare on Saturday afternoon. Rain should not have any impact on this game with no cloud cover expected. There is likely to be low humidity at around 22%, with wind gusts at up to 20 kmph. The temperature should range between 20 to 25 degrees Celsius.
Having won the previous two encounters, New Zealand will be the favourites ahead of this final. The bookmakers have given them a 60% chance of winning this game.
Dewald Brevis has blasted 16 runs in seven deliveries against Matt and lost his wicket once. This battle could be interesting in the later stages of the game.
