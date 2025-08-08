OVI vs MNR Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – The Hundred 2025, Match 5 – 09/08/2025

Match prediction for Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals in London.

OVI vs MNR Predictions: Coming off a narrow defeat, Manchester Originals hope to get off the mark

Match no. 5 of The Hundred 2025 will witness Oval Invincibles (OVI) and Manchester Originals (MNR) squaring off on August 9. The contest will take place at The Oval in London, with the action scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the OVI vs MNR match with the top betting tips and predictions.

OVI vs MNR Predictions – The Hundred 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals The Hundred 2025 match.

Noor Ahmad to be the top Manchester Originals bowler – 1xBet @ 3.83, BET HERE

Noor Ahmad was outstanding in the previous game, picking up 2 for 21. The left-arm wrist spinner has been sensational in the shorter format this year, claiming 61 wickets in just 39 innings at an economy of 7.46 and strike rate of 14.1.

Rashid Khan to score over 22.5 points – BC Game @ 1.85, BET HERE

Rashid Khan delivered a match-winning performance in the first game for his new franchise. He took 3 for 11 off 20 balls against London Spirit. He will be a big threat in this game as well.

Sam Curran to score over 32.5 points – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

Sam Curran bats at number four and bowls regularly, making this a pretty safe bet. He was superb in the season opener, claiming three wickets and hitting 14 runs off nine balls.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The Oval in London dished out a green top in the final match of the Test series but should revert to its usual flat decks for The Hundred. Seamers could get some movement with the new ball. The average first innings score at the venue in T20 cricket reads 166.

ALSO READ:

OVI vs MNR Odds The Hundred 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Stake Oval Invincibles win the match 1.63 1.65 1.58 1.57 1.60 Manchester Originals win the match 2.37 2.25 2.30 2.40 2.30

Head-to-Head Record OVI vs MNR

These two teams have met each other five times in The Hundred. Oval Invincibles dominate the scoreline with four wins while Manchester Originals have one victory.

Oval Invincibles

The reigning champions Oval Invincibles kicked off their campaign in great style, hammering London Spirit by six wickets in the opening game. Their bowlers did an outstanding job to skittle out the opponents for just 80.

Rashid Khan starred with 3 for 11 in his full set of 20 balls while Sam Curran bagged 3 for 18 in 19 balls. Jason Behrendorff also picked up 1 for 17. Chasing the target, they didn’t have to sweat much despite losing four wickets.

Invincibles trusted Tawanda Muyeye at the top alongside Will Jacks, and they are likely to go in without any changes.

Possible XI: Will Jacks, Tawanda Muyeye, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Sam Billings (c/wk), Donovan Ferreira, Tom Curran, Rashid Khan, Jordan Clark, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Sowter.

Manchester Originals

Manchester Originals suffered a narrow defeat in their opening game of the tournament. They lost to Southern Brave by just one wicket in a thriller. The newly appointed captain Phil Salt struck 60 off 41 to help his team reach 131.

Scott Currie then bagged a four-for while Noor Ahmad snared 2 for 21. Sonny Baker was impressive with his pace and took two scalps but they lost their control in the end phase.

Manchester Originals have called in Mark Chapman as the temporary replacement for Rachin Ravindra. James Anderson, Sonny Baker, and Scott Currie formed the pace attack in the previous game.

Possible XI: Phil Salt (c/wk), Matthew Hurst, Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen, Mark Chapman, Lewis Gregory, Scott Currie, Sonny Baker, Noor Ahmad, Farhan Ahmed, James Anderson.

Where to Watch OVI vs MNR The Hundred 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals match.

Indian fans can tune into Sony Sports Network to watch The Hundred live on television. Live streaming will be available on the FanCode application.

England fans can watch the match on Sky Sports.

Those living in other regions, kindly check with the local broadcast provider.

Toss Prediction

This venue has hosted 18 matches in The Hundred, of which 10 were won by the chasing side. Teams prefer chasing in the shorter format. So expect that trend to continue, and the captain winning the toss to opt to field first.

OVI vs MNR The Hundred 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

Looking at the forecast, London is likely to witness mainly clear weather on Saturday afternoon. There’s little to no chance of precipitation on the radar, so rain should not be an issue. Expect the humidity levels to be at 52% with the wind gusts travelling at up to 28 kmph. The temperature should range between 18 to 22 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Oval Invincibles

As per the betting market, Oval Invincibles will be the favourites walking into this game. The bookmakers believe they have a 60% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Will Jacks has struggled against Noor Ahmad in the shorter format. He has scored only 29 runs off 22 deliveries and has been dismissed by the left-arm wrist spinner twice.

