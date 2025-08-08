News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More

OVI vs MNR Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – The Hundred 2025, Match 5 – 09/08/2025

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: August 9, 2025
5 min read

Match prediction for Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals in London.

Cricket / The Hundred
09/08/2025 – 19:00
Oval Invincibles
VS
19:00
09/08/2025
Manchester Originals
1 2
1.63
2.37
1.65
2.25
1.58
2.30
1.57
2.40
1.60
2.30
Odds updated on August 8, 2025 at 11:40 pm

OVI vs MNR Predictions: Coming off a narrow defeat, Manchester Originals hope to get off the mark 

Match no. 5 of The Hundred 2025 will witness Oval Invincibles (OVI) and Manchester Originals (MNR) squaring off on August 9. The contest will take place at The Oval in London, with the action scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the OVI vs MNR match with the top betting tips and predictions.

Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay
India A Women tour of Australia, T20, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Australia A Women AUSA-W

India A Women INDA-W

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
Kakinada Kings KNK

229/5

Amaravati Royals AMR

13/0

Match delayed due to rain

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Vijayawada Sunshiners VSS

Royals of Rayalaseema ROR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Tungabhadra Warriors TBW

Simhadri Vizag Lions SVL

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
East Delhi Riders EDR

235/5

Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

231/7

East Delhi Riders beat Outer Delhi Warriors by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
New Delhi Tigers NDT

190/7

Purani Delhi 6 PD

200/6

Purani Delhi 6 beat New Delhi Tigers by 10 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
09 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Central Delhi Kings CDK

Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
09 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
East Delhi Riders EDR

South Delhi Superstarz SDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures
Result – t20 – Croatia
ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025
Croatia CRO

135/6

Cyprus CYP

136/7

Cyprus beat Croatia by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Croatia
ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025
Croatia CRO

141/10

Cyprus CYP

193/6

Cyprus beat Croatia by 52 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
Banstead BAN

Spencer SPE

Match Awarded to Spencer

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
Wimbledon WIM

160/5

East Molesey ESM

166/3

East Molesey beat Wimbledon by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Canceled – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Match Canceled

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
Spencer SPE

158/6

East Molesey ESM

172/4

East Molesey Won by 14 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – oneday – Northampton
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Northamptonshire NOR

172/10

Yorkshire YOR

374/5

Yorkshire beat Northamptonshire by 202 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Surrey SURR

208/10

Gloucestershire GLO

293/9

Gloucestershire beat Surrey by 85 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Somerset SOM

85/3

Durham DURH

255/9

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

43/5

91 Yards Club 91YC

44/1

91 Yards Club beat Gauhati Town Club by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Navarang Club NVR

111/10

Bud Cricket Club BCC

112/3

Bud Cricket Club beat Navarang Club by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
City Cricket Club CCC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

Navarang Club NVR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Royal Trivianz RTZ

Jhelum Jaguars JJ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Keraniganj Challengers KGC

Kuwait Swedish KUMS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

226/6

CECC CEC-A

223/7

ACE KRM Panthers won by 4 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Selangor SEL

139/10

Perak PRK

166/8

Perak beat Selangor by 27 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Johor JOR

175/10

Penang PENG

92/10

Johor beat Penang by 83 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Melaka MEL

75/10

Kuala Lumpur KLPR

298/6

Kuala Lumpur beat Melaka by 223 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Kuala Lumpur KLPR

Johor JOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Melaka MEL

Perak PRK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Penang PENG

Selangor SEL

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
Bengaluru Blasters Women BBW

98/9

Mysore Warriors Women MWW

110/6

Mysore Warriors Women beat Bengaluru Blasters Women by 12 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
Mangalore Dragons Women MDW

114/4

Shivamogga Lioness Women SHLW

113/6

Mangalore Dragons Women beat Shivamogga Lioness Women by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 09:45 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 01:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
Eavion Eagles EAE

130/10

Pupkewitz Motors Wildcats PMW

168/5

Pupkewitz Motors Wildcats beat Eavion Eagles by 38 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
Paratus Jets PAJ

155/5

NPL Bears NPB

159/7

NPL Bears beat Paratus Jets by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Paratus Jets PAJ

Eavion Eagles EAE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
NPL Bears NPB

Pupkewitz Motors Wildcats PMW

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – County Dublin
Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025
Ireland Women IRE-W

171/6

Pakistan Women PAK-W

168/6

Ireland Women beat Pakistan Women by 4 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – San Fernando
Pakistan tour of West Indies, ODI, 2025
West Indies WI

122/3

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures
Result – t20 – Colombo
SLC T20 League, 2025
SLC Greys SLGY

192/4

SLC Blues SLBL

168/8

SLC Greys beat SLC Blues by 24 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – 100-ball – Birmingham
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
Birmingham Phoenix BIP

70/4

Trent Rockets TRR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
09 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Oval Invincibles OVI

Manchester Originals MAO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
09 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Welsh Fire WEF

London Spirit LOS

Fixtures Standings
Result – 100-ball – Birmingham
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
Birmingham Phoenix Women BIP-W

148/5

Trent Rockets Women TRW-W

137/6

Birmingham Phoenix Women won by 11 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Bridgetown
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

Manchester Originals Women MOW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Welsh Fire Women WFW-W

London Spirit Women LSW-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Stockholms län
Viking Cup, 2025
France FRA

116/7

Norway NOR

138/5

Norway beat France by 22 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Stockholms län
Viking Cup, 2025
Sweden SWE

136/10

Austria AUST

139/6

Austria beat Sweden by 4 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län
Viking Cup, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Sweden SWE

Norway NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län
Viking Cup, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Austria AUST

France FRA

Fixtures Standings
Table of contents show

OVI vs MNR Predictions – The Hundred 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals The Hundred 2025 match.

Noor Ahmad to be the top Manchester Originals bowler – 1xBet @ 3.83, BET HERE

Noor Ahmad was outstanding in the previous game, picking up 2 for 21. The left-arm wrist spinner has been sensational in the shorter format this year, claiming 61 wickets in just 39 innings at an economy of 7.46 and strike rate of 14.1. 

Rashid Khan to score over 22.5 points – BC Game @ 1.85, BET HERE

Rashid Khan delivered a match-winning performance in the first game for his new franchise. He took 3 for 11 off 20 balls against London Spirit. He will be a big threat in this game as well. 

Sam Curran to score over 32.5 points – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE 

Sam Curran bats at number four and bowls regularly, making this a pretty safe bet. He was superb in the season opener, claiming three wickets and hitting 14 runs off nine balls. 

Venue and Pitch Analysis 

The Oval in London dished out a green top in the final match of the Test series but should revert to its usual flat decks for The Hundred. Seamers could get some movement with the new ball. The average first innings score at the venue in T20 cricket reads 166. 

ALSO READ: 

OVI vs MNR Odds The Hundred 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Stake
Oval Invincibles win the match 1.63 1.65 1.58 1.57 1.60
Manchester Originals win the match 2.37 2.25 2.30 2.40 2.30
Oval Invincibles win the match
1xBet 1.63
BC Game 1.65
Parimatch 1.58
Rajabets 1.57
Stake 1.60
Manchester Originals win the match
1xBet 2.37
BC Game 2.25
Parimatch 2.30
Rajabets 2.40
Stake 2.30

Head-to-Head Record OVI vs MNR 

These two teams have met each other five times in The Hundred. Oval Invincibles dominate the scoreline with four wins while Manchester Originals have one victory. 

Oval Invincibles

The reigning champions Oval Invincibles kicked off their campaign in great style, hammering London Spirit by six wickets in the opening game. Their bowlers did an outstanding job to skittle out the opponents for just 80. 

Rashid Khan starred with 3 for 11 in his full set of 20 balls while Sam Curran bagged 3 for 18 in 19 balls. Jason Behrendorff also picked up 1 for 17. Chasing the target, they didn’t have to sweat much despite losing four wickets. 

Invincibles trusted Tawanda Muyeye at the top alongside Will Jacks, and they are likely to go in without any changes. 

Possible XI: Will Jacks, Tawanda Muyeye, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Sam Billings (c/wk), Donovan Ferreira, Tom Curran, Rashid Khan, Jordan Clark, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Sowter.

Manchester Originals  

Manchester Originals suffered a narrow defeat in their opening game of the tournament. They lost to Southern Brave by just one wicket in a thriller. The newly appointed captain Phil Salt struck 60 off 41 to help his team reach 131.

Scott Currie then bagged a four-for while Noor Ahmad snared 2 for 21. Sonny Baker was impressive with his pace and took two scalps but they lost their control in the end phase. 

Manchester Originals have called in Mark Chapman as the temporary replacement for Rachin Ravindra. James Anderson, Sonny Baker, and Scott Currie formed the pace attack in the previous game. 

Possible XI: Phil Salt (c/wk), Matthew Hurst, Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen, Mark Chapman, Lewis Gregory, Scott Currie, Sonny Baker, Noor Ahmad, Farhan Ahmed, James Anderson.

Where to Watch OVI vs MNR The Hundred 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals match.

  • Indian fans can tune into Sony Sports Network to watch The Hundred live on television. Live streaming will be available on the FanCode application.
  • England fans can watch the match on Sky Sports.
  • Those living in other regions, kindly check with the local broadcast provider. 

Toss Prediction 

This venue has hosted 18 matches in The Hundred, of which 10 were won by the chasing side. Teams prefer chasing in the shorter format. So expect that trend to continue, and the captain winning the toss to opt to field first.

OVI vs MNR The Hundred 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match. 

Weather conditions

Looking at the forecast, London is likely to witness mainly clear weather on Saturday afternoon. There’s little to no chance of precipitation on the radar, so rain should not be an issue. Expect the humidity levels to be at 52% with the wind gusts travelling at up to 28 kmph. The temperature should range between 18 to 22 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Oval Invincibles 

As per the betting market, Oval Invincibles will be the favourites walking into this game. The bookmakers believe they have a 60% chance of winning. 

Key matchup

Will Jacks has struggled against Noor Ahmad in the shorter format. He has scored only 29 runs off 22 deliveries and has been dismissed by the left-arm wrist spinner twice. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
WEF vs LNS predictions for Match 6 of The Hundred 2025.

WEF vs LNS Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – The Hundred 2025, Match 6 – 09/08/2025

2:01 am
Sandip Pawar
BPH vs TRT predictions for Match 4 of The Hundred 2025.

BPH vs TRT Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – The Hundred 2025, Match 4 – 08/08/2025

August 7, 2025
Sandip Pawar
‘I’d Buy Him…’ – Former Coach of SRH Sister Franchise Endorses 43-Year-Old James Anderson for SA20

‘I’d Buy Him…’ – Former Coach of SRH Sister Franchise Endorses 43-Year-Old James Anderson for SA20

August 7, 2025
Sagar Paul

Top Captaincy Picks for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today: 4th T20I Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

March 22, 2025
Sandip Pawar
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.
logo