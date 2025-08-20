OVI vs TRT Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – The Hundred 2025, Match 23 – 21/08/2025

Match prediction for Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets at The Oval.
Oval Invincibles (OVI) and Trent Rockets (TRT) are set to lock horns in Match No.23 of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition on August 21. It’s a top-of-the-table clash, and both teams would want to continue their winning momentum. The contest will take place at The Oval in London, with the action scheduled to kick off at 11:00 PM IST.
Check out our analysis for the OVI vs TRT match with the top betting tips and predictions.
Here are some of the best bets for this Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets The Hundred 2025 match.
Sam Curran has been magnificent in the tournament, making an impact with both bat and ball. He has taken 10 wickets from five games at a strike rate of 9.2 while scoring 112 runs with one half-century.
Oval Invincibles have a more threatening bowling unit on paper and have multiple batters in great form. Trent Rockets, on the other hand, rely heavily on a couple of players.
The youngster has been superb in the ongoing tournament for Trent Rockets. He has made an impact with both bat and ball. Rehan has scored 114 runs and taken five wickets in the season. In the previous outing, he took 2 for 13 and scored 45 not out.
The Oval in London has been a balanced venue with something on offer for batters and bowlers. Since 2024, the average first innings score at the venue in The Hundred reads 135. The previous game saw Oval Invincibles register the highest even score (226) in the league.
ALSO READ:
|1xBet
|BC Game
|Parimatch
|Rajabets
|Stake
|Oval Invincibles win the match
|1.74
|1.70
|1.72
|1.70
|1.70
|Trent Rockets win the match
|2.12
|2.15
|2.05
|2.15
|2.15
Oval Invincibles and Trent Rockets have met each other only four times in The Hundred. Both teams have come out on top twice each. The Rockets won the previous encounter by six wickets last season.
The reigning champions sit at the top of the points table with 16 points and an outstanding net run-rate of 2.349. They have won four out of five games and lost only once. They are coming off a seven-wicket win over Southern Brave.
Oval Invincibles bowlers did an excellent job of restricting their opponents to 133. Jason Behrendorff removed both the openers early before Rashid Khan and Sam Curran bagged three wickets each.
Chasing the target, they lost their openers with only 18 runs on the board. Jordan Cox and Sam Curran then added a 101-run stand. Cox struck 56 off 37 while Sam made an unbeaten fifty off 32 balls.
Possible XI: Will Jacks, Tawanda Muyeye, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Sam Billings (c/wk), Donovan Ferreira, Tom Curran, Rashid Khan, Saqib Mahmood, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Sowter.
Trent Rockets also have 16 points to their credit from five games. They have won four out of five games and have a net run-rate of 0.725. In their previous game, they smashed Manchester Originals by seven wickets.
Bowling first, the Rockets did an outstanding job of restricting the opponents to 98/8. David Willey picked 3 for 11 in 20 balls while Rehan Ahmed and Sam Cook bagged two scalps each. Rehan then hit an unbeaten 45 off 35 to steer them over the finish line.
Possible XI: Joe Root, Tom Banton, Rehan Ahmed, Max Holden, David Willey (c), Marcus Stoinis, Sam Hain, Tom Moores (wk), George Linde, Lockie Ferguson, Sam Cook.
Check out the details of where to watch the Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets match.
The chasing team has won 11 out of 20 matches hosted at this ground in The Hundred. Teams have not been keen to bat first in the ongoing tournament. Expect the captain winning the toss to opt to field first.
Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.
As per the forecast, London should witness mainly clear weather on Thursday evening with little to no chance of rain. The humidity levels could be at 59% with the wind gusts travelling at up to 32 kmph. Expect the temperature to range between 14 to 18 degrees Celsius.
With the kind of form they are in, Oval Invincibles are strong favourites to win this game. The bookmakers have given them a 63% chance of winning this encounter.
Will Jacks has his issues against the new ball, and his battle with Sam Cook will be key. He has scored 61 runs off 45 balls against the seamer but has lost his wicket four times.