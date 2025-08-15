News
OVI vs WEF Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – The Hundred 2025, Match 16 – 16/08/2025

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: August 15, 2025
5 min read

Match prediction for Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire at The Oval.

Cricket / The Hundred
16/08/2025 – 22:30
Oval Invincibles
VS
22:30
16/08/2025
Welsh Fire
1 2
1.54
2.52
1.55
2.50
1.55
2.35
1.55
2.45
1.55
2.45
Odds updated on August 15, 2025 at 8:29 pm

OVI vs WEF Predictions: Oval Invincibles look to get back on the winning track

Oval Invincibles (OVI) will take on Welsh Fire (WEF) in match no.16 of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition on August 16. The defending champions lost the previous game and will be hoping to get back on the winning track. The action will unfold at The Oval in London, with the match scheduled to begin at 10:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the OVI vs WEF match with the top betting tips and predictions.

Table of contents show

OVI vs WEF Predictions – The Hundred 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire The Hundred 2025 match.

Riley Meredith to be the top Welsh Fire bowler – 1xBet @ 3.30, BET HERE

Riley Meredith is coming off an incredible spell in the previous game, where he picked four wickets and conceded nine runs in 17 balls. He has bowled at good pace and has taken seven wickets in three games. Earlier, he had bagged 27 wickets in 13 innings in the T20 Blast. 

Steve Smith to score over 21.5 points – BC Game @ 1.85, BET HERE

Steve Smith has looked in decent touch but hasn’t been able to convert those. He has made 29 and 26 in two of the three games. Back him to get another good start here. 

Sam Curran to score over 39.5 points – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE 

Sam Curran brings all-round value in play with his bowling and batting position at number four. He has taken six wickets in the tournament so far and scored 28 runs with the bat. 

Venue and Pitch Analysis 

The Oval in London usually produces balanced pitches with something in it for batters and bowlers. There could be some movement with the new ball. The average first innings score at the venue in T20 cricket is 166. 

ALSO READ: 

OVI vs WEF Odds The Hundred 2025

1xBet Stake Parimatch BC Game Rajabets
Oval Invincibles win the match 1.54 1.55 1.55 1.55 1.55
Welsh Fire win the match 2.52 2.50 2.35 2.45 2.45
Oval Invincibles win the match
1xBet 1.54
Stake 1.55
Parimatch 1.55
BC Game 1.55
Rajabets 1.55
Welsh Fire win the match
1xBet 2.52
Stake 2.50
Parimatch 2.35
BC Game 2.45
Rajabets 2.45

Head-to-Head Record OVI vs WEF 

These two teams have faced off four times in The Hundred. Oval Invincibles have won three of those games whereas one match ended in a tie. The last time they met, Invincibles came out on top by 10 runs. 

Oval Invincibles

The reigning champions kicked off the tournament with back-to-back wins but lost the third to Birmingham Phoenix by three wickets. Oval Invincibles were three down for 34 before Jordan Cox made 44 off 30. 

Donovan Ferreira smashed a blistering 63 off 28 balls to power the side to 180. Bowlers, however, didn’t have any answers to Liam Livingstone’s brutal hitting. Rashid Khan was taken to the cleaners as he conceded 59 runs in 20 balls. 

Invincibles should go with the same line-up for this game. 

Possible XI: Will Jacks, Tawanda Muyeye, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Sam Billings (c/wk), Donovan Ferreira, Tom Curran, Rashid Khan, Saqib Mahmood, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Sowter.

Welsh Fire  

Welsh Fire had a poor start to their campaign with two losses on the trot but finally got off the mark with a 25-run victory over Manchester Originals. Batting first, several of their batters had good starts but could not convert. Chris Green hit 19* off nine deliveries to push the total to 137. 

Bowlers did an outstanding job for Welsh Fire as they kept chipping away. Green starred with the ball as well, picking 3 for 19 while Riley Meredith snared 4 for 9. David Payne also took three wickets. 

Welsh Fire have Matt Henry in the squad but will not get an opportunity due to the limit of three overseas players in the playing XI. 

Possible XI: Steve Smith, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell (c), Luke Wells, Saif Zaib, Paul Walter, Chris Green, David Payne, Josh Hull, Riley Meredith.

Where to Watch OVI vs WEF The Hundred 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire match.

  • The Indian fans can tune into Sony Sports Network to watch The Hundred live on television. Live streaming will be available on the FanCode application.
  • England fans can watch the match on Sky Sports.
  • Those living in other regions kindly check with the local broadcast provider. 

Toss Prediction 

Chasing has been a more productive option at The Oval, with 11 out of 19 matches in The Hundred being won by the team batting second. Expect the team winning the toss to opt to field first.

OVI vs WEF The Hundred 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match. 

Weather conditions

Looking at the forecast, the weather in London is likely to be clear on Saturday evening. There should be no threat of rain for this fixture. The humidity levels could be at 68% with the wind gusts traveling at up to 25 kmph. Expect the temperature to range between 16 to 20 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Oval Invincibles 

As per the bookmakers, Oval Invincibles will head into this game as favourites. The home side has a 63% chance of winning this encounter. 

Key matchup

Will Jacks has smashed 83 runs off 57 deliveries against David Payne in the shorter format. He has lost his wicket only once to the left-arm pacer. 

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
