PBKS vs CHE Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 22 – 08/04/2025

Match prediction for Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Match 22 in Mullanpur.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CHE) are set to lock horns in Match 22 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Tuesday, April 8. The match will be hosted at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, with the action to begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Check out our analysis for the PBKS vs CHE match with the top betting tips and predictions.
Here are some of the best bets for this Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match.
Shreyas Iyer was dismissed for just 10 runs in the previous outing, but he has been in sublime touch with the bat. He blasted 97* off 42 and 52* off 30 in the first two games. Expect him to get back among runs in this match.
Punjab Kings have an in-form batting unit with multiple players making key contributions. CSK, on the other hand, have struggled badly with the bat. PBKS have hit 31 sixes in three games while CSK have struck 25 in four outings.
The left-arm wrist spinner had an off day against Delhi Capitals, but his overall form has been terrific. He has taken 10 wickets in four games at an economy of 7.86, with best figures of 4 for 18.
The pitches in Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium have not been great for batting. The decks here are generally on the slower side, with good assistance for bowlers. Six games have been hosted here, with the average first innings score reading 172.
ALSO READ:
|1xBet
|BC Game
|Parimatch
|Rajabets
|Baterybet
|Stake
|Punjab win the match
|1.71
|1.79
|1.77
|1.75
|1.75
|1.70
|Chennai win the match
|2.16
|2.18
|2.05
|2.05
|2.07
|2.00
|Punjab win the match
|1xBet
|1.71
|BC Game
|1.79
|Parimatch
|1.77
|Rajabets
|1.75
|Baterybet
|1.75
|Stake
|1.70
|Chennai win the match
|1xBet
|2.16
|BC Game
|2.18
|Parimatch
|2.05
|Rajabets
|2.05
|Baterybet
|2.07
|Stake
|2.00
These two teams have competed against each other 31 times in the IPL. Chennai Super Kings have won 17 matches, whereas Punjab Kings have come out on top 13 times. In the last five encounters, however, PBKS lead the scoreline by 4-1.
Punjab Kings started this in a spectacular fashion with back-to-back wins, but lost their third game against Rajasthan Royals. Shreyas Iyer opted to bowl first at this very venue, but his bowlers couldn’t contain the opposing batters.
Chasing 206, Punjab Kings’ top order had no answers to Jofra Archer as they lost four for 43 in the first seven overs. Nehal Wadhera kept their hopes alive with 62 off 41, adding 88 runs with Glenn Maxwell for the fifth wicket. But both fell on consecutive deliveries, with PBKS ending up 50 runs short.
Possible XII: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.
The five-time former champions are going through a tough period this season. They are reeling at the ninth spot on the table, having lost three games and won once. CSK suffered their third consecutive defeat in the previous game against Delhi Capitals at home. Khaleel Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers, claiming two for 25 in four overs, but others couldn’t make enough impact.
Chasing 184, the Super Kings lost their top three inside the powerplay and couldn’t recover from it. Vijay Shankar top scored with 69 not out in 54 balls while MS Dhoni made 30* off 26, but the pair could not match the required rate.
Possible XII: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary.
Check out the details of where to watch the Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match.
Of the six IPL games hosted here, the team batting first and second has won three times each. The teams prefer having a target in front, end dew can also play a role in the second innings. So expect the team winning the toss to bowl first.
Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.
As per the forecast, the weather in Mullanpur could be partly cloudy on Tuesday evening. However, rain should not be a threat with the radar showing zero chance of precipitation. The humidity levels are likely to be around 29%, while wind gusts travel at up to 20 kmph. Expect the temperature to hover around 25 degrees Celsius.
Given the form of these two teams, the bookmakers have placed Punjab Kings as favourites heading into this match. PBKS have a 57% chance of winning this encounter.
Ruturaj Gaikwad has had issues against left-arm seamers. Punjab Kings have two of those. His record against Arshdeep Singh doesn’t look great. Gaikwad has scored 57 runs in 46 deliveries and has been dismissed three times.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.