PBKS vs CHE Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 22 – 08/04/2025

Match prediction for Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Match 22 in Mullanpur.

PBKS vs CHE Predictions: Can The Super Kings Find A Way To Bounce Back?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CHE) are set to lock horns in Match 22 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Tuesday, April 8. The match will be hosted at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, with the action to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the PBKS vs CHE match with the top betting tips and predictions.

PBKS vs CHE Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match.

Shreyas Iyer to be the top PBKS batter

Shreyas Iyer was dismissed for just 10 runs in the previous outing, but he has been in sublime touch with the bat. He blasted 97* off 42 and 52* off 30 in the first two games. Expect him to get back among runs in this match.

Punjab Kings to hit most sixes

Punjab Kings have an in-form batting unit with multiple players making key contributions. CSK, on the other hand, have struggled badly with the bat. PBKS have hit 31 sixes in three games while CSK have struck 25 in four outings.

Noor Ahmad over 20.5 performance points

The left-arm wrist spinner had an off day against Delhi Capitals, but his overall form has been terrific. He has taken 10 wickets in four games at an economy of 7.86, with best figures of 4 for 18.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The pitches in Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium have not been great for batting. The decks here are generally on the slower side, with good assistance for bowlers. Six games have been hosted here, with the average first innings score reading 172.

PBKS vs CHE Odds IPL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Baterybet Stake Punjab win the match 1.71 1.79 1.77 1.75 1.75 1.70 Chennai win the match 2.16 2.18 2.05 2.05 2.07 2.00

Head-to-Head Record PBKS vs CHE

These two teams have competed against each other 31 times in the IPL. Chennai Super Kings have won 17 matches, whereas Punjab Kings have come out on top 13 times. In the last five encounters, however, PBKS lead the scoreline by 4-1.

Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings started this in a spectacular fashion with back-to-back wins, but lost their third game against Rajasthan Royals. Shreyas Iyer opted to bowl first at this very venue, but his bowlers couldn’t contain the opposing batters.

Chasing 206, Punjab Kings’ top order had no answers to Jofra Archer as they lost four for 43 in the first seven overs. Nehal Wadhera kept their hopes alive with 62 off 41, adding 88 runs with Glenn Maxwell for the fifth wicket. But both fell on consecutive deliveries, with PBKS ending up 50 runs short.

Possible XII: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Chennai Super Kings

The five-time former champions are going through a tough period this season. They are reeling at the ninth spot on the table, having lost three games and won once. CSK suffered their third consecutive defeat in the previous game against Delhi Capitals at home. Khaleel Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers, claiming two for 25 in four overs, but others couldn’t make enough impact.

Chasing 184, the Super Kings lost their top three inside the powerplay and couldn’t recover from it. Vijay Shankar top scored with 69 not out in 54 balls while MS Dhoni made 30* off 26, but the pair could not match the required rate.

Possible XII: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary.

Where to Watch PBKS vs CHE IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match.

Tune into Star Sports Network to watch this IPL match live on television in India. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

In England, fans can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

South African viewers can watch the match live on SuperSports.

Head over to Sky Sports NZ to catch the action if you live in New Zealand.

Australian viewers can watch the contest on Fox Sports.

Toss Prediction

Of the six IPL games hosted here, the team batting first and second has won three times each. The teams prefer having a target in front, end dew can also play a role in the second innings. So expect the team winning the toss to bowl first.

PBKS vs CHE IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

As per the forecast, the weather in Mullanpur could be partly cloudy on Tuesday evening. However, rain should not be a threat with the radar showing zero chance of precipitation. The humidity levels are likely to be around 29%, while wind gusts travel at up to 20 kmph. Expect the temperature to hover around 25 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Punjab Kings

Given the form of these two teams, the bookmakers have placed Punjab Kings as favourites heading into this match. PBKS have a 57% chance of winning this encounter.

Key matchup

Ruturaj Gaikwad has had issues against left-arm seamers. Punjab Kings have two of those. His record against Arshdeep Singh doesn’t look great. Gaikwad has scored 57 runs in 46 deliveries and has been dismissed three times.

