PBKS vs DC Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 58 – 08/05/2025

Match prediction for Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Match 58 in Dharamsala.

PBKS vs DC Predictions: Delhi and Punjab Face Off In A Vital Clash for Top Four

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match No.58 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Thursday, May 8. The match will take place at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, with the action to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the PBKS vs DC match with the top betting tips and predictions.

SEE IPL 2025 PLAYOFFS SCENARIOS FOR ALL TEAMS

PBKS vs DC Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match.

Axar Patel over 33.5 performance points – 1xBet @ 1.83, BET HERE

Axar Patel has scored 238 runs in the season at an average of 27 while striking at 157. He has batted at number four or five throughout the tournament. With the ball, he has taken four wickets in the last two innings.

Punjab Kings to hit most sixes – Batery Bet @ 1.85, BET HERE

Punjab Kings have an in-form batting line-up, comprising Shreyas Iyer, Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis, and Shashank Singh. They have played with an aggressive mindset this season and reaped rewards for it.

Arshdeep Singh to be the PBKS bowler – Stake @ 3.20, BET HERE

Arshdeep Singh was terrific in the previous game against LSG, picking up three for 16 in four overs. He has taken 16 wickets in 10 innings this season at an economy of eight and a strike rate of 13.6. The left-hand pacer enjoyed bowling on this surface in the last game.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala has produced magnificent pitches for batting. Pacers find good assistance with the new ball, but batters get value for shots as well. Five IPL matches have been played here since 2022, with the average batting first score reading 208. Punjab Kings hammered 236 while batting first in the previous game.

ALSO READ:

PBKS vs DC Odds IPL 2025

1xBet Stake Parimatch BC Game Rajabets Baterybet Punjab win the match 1.75 1.65 1.73 1.77 1.7 1.75 Delhi win the match 2.10 2 2.10 2.2 2.15 2.10

Punjab win the match 1xBet 1.75 Stake 1.65 Parimatch 1.73 BC Game 1.77 Rajabets 1.7 Baterybet 1.75 Delhi win the match 1xBet 2.10 Stake 2 Parimatch 2.10 BC Game 2.2 Rajabets 2.15 Baterybet 2.10

Head-to-Head Record PBKS vs DC

The rivalry between these two teams has been closely fought. Out of 33 clashes, Punjab Kings have won 17 games while Delhi Capitals have come out on top 15 times. DC leads the recent scoreline, winning five of the last seven encounters.

Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings are having their best season since 2014. They have accumulated 15 points from 11 games in the season, winning seven and losing three times. In their previous match, the Shreyas Iyer-led side defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 37 runs.

Having been sent in to bat first, Prabhsimran Singh produced a magnificent knock of 91 off 48 deliveries. Shreyas hit 45 in 25 while Shashank Singh struck 33* off 15 as they piled on 236. Arshdeep Singh then bagged three wickets inside the powerplay to put his side in firm control.

Possible XII: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yash Thakur.

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals had a strong start to the season but have gone off track a bit in the second half. They remain in the playoff race, having gathered 11 points from 11 games. A victory in this match will put them on level with the Punjab Kings.

DC must have thanked their stars as they took one point out of the previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Batting first, they had a huge collapse, losing half the side for just 29 runs. Tristan Stubbs (41* off 36) and Ashutosh Sharma (41 off 26) helped them reach 133 in 20 overs. But rain denied any further play.

Possible XII: Abishek Porel, Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar.

Where to Watch PBKS vs DC IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match.

Tune into Star Sports Network to watch this IPL match live on television in India. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

In England, fans can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

South African viewers can watch the match live on SuperSports.

Head over to Sky Sports NZ to catch the action if you live in New Zealand.

Australian viewers can watch the contest on Fox Sports.

Toss Prediction

The team batting first has won four of the last five games at this venue, but teams could still prefer to chase. The second innings could also be affected by dew. You can expect the team winning the toss to bowl first.

PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

Looking at the forecast, it seems Dharamsala will witness partly cloudy weather conditions on Thursday evening. There could be thunderstorms in the afternoon, but the chance of precipitation drops to just 8% for the evening. So rain might not be an issue. The humidity is likely to be at around 52%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 25 kmph. As for the temperature, it should range between 16 to 22 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings have been in superb form and will head into this match as favourites. The bookmakers have given PBKS a 58% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Arshdeep Singh bowling to KL Rahul could be an interesting battle in this match. Rahul has scored only 31 runs off 25 balls against the left-arm pacer and has lost his wicket twice.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.