PBKS vs DC Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 66 – 24/05/2025

Match prediction for Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Match 66 in Jaipur.

PBKS vs DC Predictions: Punjab Kings Look to Push for a Top-Two Spot

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on each other in Match No.66 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on May 24. This rescheduled match will take place at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, with the action to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the PBKS vs DC match with the top betting tips and predictions.

PBKS vs DC Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match.

Shreyas Iyer has had a superb season with the bat and as a skipper. He has scored 435 runs at an average of 47 while striking at 171. Shreyas has hit four half-centuries in the tournament.

Punjab Kings have an explosive line-up, comprising Shreyas Iyer, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis, Priyansh Arya, Nehal Wadhera, and Shashank Singh. Considering the fearlessness with which they have batted, this would be a wise option to bet on.

Arshdeep Singh has been terrific in the ongoing tournament. The left-arm pacer has taken 16 wickets in 11 innings this season at an economy of 8.70 and a strike rate of 15.1.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium has produced high-scoring matches this season despite pitches being slightly on the slower side. Bowlers haven’t found much assistance while batters have largely enjoyed it. The average first innings score here reads

PBKS vs DC Odds IPL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Baterybet Punjab win the match 1.66 1.68 1.72 1.65 1.68 Delhi win the match 2.26 2.36 2.12 2.25 2.20

Head-to-Head Record PBKS vs DC

These two teams have faced each other in 33 matches over the years. Punjab Kings have clinched 17 of those games while Delhi Capitals have won 15 times. DC dominate the recent record, winning five of the last seven clashes.

Punjab Kings

The Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings are in a great position to secure a top-two finish. They have 17 points to their credit from 12 games, and need to win the last two to book a spot in Qualifier 1.

PBKS are coming off a 10-run win over the Rajasthan Royals in the last game. After losing three early wickets, Nehal Wadhera stepped up with a stunning 70 off 37 deliveries while Shashank Singh hit 59 in 30 balls. Harpreet Brar claimed 3 for 22 in four overs as they defended 219.

Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis should be available for selection in this game.

Possible XII: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar.

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals were eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoffs race after losing to Mumbai Indians on Wednesday. They had a great start to the season with five wins in the first six games, but lost their way, managing only one win in the next seven.

They lost to the Mumbai Indians by 59 runs. Their bowlers allowed the home side to score 180 on a tough pitch for batting. Chasing the target, Delhi lost half the side for 65 runs, and had no answer to Jasprit Bumrah and Mitch Santner.

Possible XII: KL Rahul, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (wk), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Kumar.

Where to Watch PBKS vs DC IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match.

Tune into Star Sports Network to watch this IPL match live on television in India. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

In England, fans can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

South African viewers can watch the match live on SuperSports.

Head over to Sky Sports NZ to catch the action if you live in New Zealand.

Australian viewers can watch the contest on Fox Sports.

Toss Prediction

Jaipur is a venue that favours chasing, with the team batting second winning 60.6% of the matches since 2022. The dew factor could be an issue in the second innings. So expect the team winning the toss to bowl first.

PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

Looking at the forecast, Jaipur should witness mostly clear weather on Saturday evening. There is only a 4% cloud cover expected, so rain should not be an issue. The humidity is likely to be at around 36%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 37 kmph. As for the temperature, it should range between 30 to 34 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings are in great form and will head into this game as strong favourites. The bookmakers have given them a 66% chance of winning this encounter.

Key matchup

Shreyas Iyer vs Kuldeep Yadav could be a key battle in this game. The Punjab Kings skipper has hit 64 runs in 42 deliveries against the left-arm wrist spinner and has lost his wicket twice.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.