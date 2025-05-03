PBKS vs LSG Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 54 – 04/05/2025

Match prediction for Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Match 54 in Dharamsala.

PBKS vs LSG Predictions: LSG In A Must-win Spot While Punjab Kings Look to Get Closer to Playoffs

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match No.54 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Sunday, May 4. The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala will host its first game of the season, with the action to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

PBKS vs LSG Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 match.

Mitchell Marsh over 25.5 performance points – 1xBet @ 1.88, BET HERE

Mitchell Marsh is having his best ever IPL season. He has amassed 378 runs in nine innings at an average of 42 while striking at 159. The LSG opener has hit four half centuries in the tournament.

Total sixes over 18.5 – Batery Bet @ 1.85, BET HERE

Dharamsala is a terrific venue for batting so six-hitting shouldn’t be a huge issue in this game. Both teams pack some explosive hitters in their line-ups so back them to hit over 18.5 sixes.

Marco Jansen over 30.5 performance points – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

Marco Jansen has taken 10 wickets in the tournament at a strike rate of 19.3 while scoring 75 runs with the bat. Jansen is coming off a superb spell against CSK, picking 2 for 30 in four overs.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala is known for excellent pitches for batting. Seamers get some assistance with the new ball but there’s not much for bowlers apart from that. The venue has hosted four IPL games since 2022, with the average batting first score reading 202.

PBKS vs LSG Odds IPL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Baterybet Stake Punjab win the match 1.74 1.82 1.75 1.75 1.75 1.65 Lucknow win the match 2.10 2.12 2.08 2.05 2.10 2.00

Head-to-Head Record PBKS vs LSG

These two teams have faced each other only five times in the IPL. LSG have won three of those while Punjab Kings have come out on top twice. PBKS hammered LSG by eight wickets in the previous clash earlier this season.

Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings are in a pretty good spot in the IPL 2025, with 13 points from 10 games. They have won six times and lost thrice, while one fixture was washed out. In their previous game, the Shreyas Iyer-led side defeated Chennai Super Kings by four wickets. Marco Jansen and Arshdeep Singh bagged two scalps each while Yuzvendra Chahal claimed a hat-trick.

Prabhsimran Singh hit 54 off 36 at the top while Shreyas Iyer struck 72 in 41 balls as they chased down the target with two balls to spare.

Glenn Maxwell was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. Azmatullah Omarzai played the last game, but you can expect Xavier Bartlett to take his place.

Possible XII: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Lucknow Super Giants

LSG have five wins and as many losses in the competition, and needs to win three of the remaining four to have a shot at the playoffs. They have lost a bit of form recently, losing three of the last four games. LSG suffered a 54-run defeat in their previous game against the Mumbai Indians.

All of the bowlers conceded at an economy of over 10 as MI posted 215 on the board. Chasing that target, Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh provided a good start with 60-1 in six overs. But things fell apart after Pooran was dismissed for 27 off 15.

Possible XII: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Digvesh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav.

Where to Watch PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 match.

Tune into Star Sports Network to watch this IPL match live on television in India. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

In England, fans can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

South African viewers can watch the match live on SuperSports.

Head over to Sky Sports NZ to catch the action if you live in New Zealand.

Australian viewers can watch the contest on Fox Sports.

Toss Prediction

The team batting first has won three of the last four games hosted here. But teams are still likely to look to chase, as the nature of the pitch remains unclear. Expect the team winning the toss to bowl first.

PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

Dharamsala is expected to be mostly cloudy on Sunday evening. The forecast predicts a 99% cloud cover with around 8% chance of precipitation. The humidity levels are likely to be around 45%, while wind gusts travel at up to 27 kmph. As for the temperature, it should range between 17 to 22 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Punjab Kings

The bookmakers have Punjab Kings as favourites heading into this match. PBKS are given a 52% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Nicholas Pooran vs Yuzvendra Chahal will be an intriguing battle in this game. The left-hand batter has smashed 52 runs off 36 balls, but the leg-spinner has had the last laugh twice.

