PBKS vs MI Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 69 – 26/05/2025

Match prediction for Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Match 69 in Jaipur.

PBKS vs MI Predictions: Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in a Shootout for a Top-two Spot

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will be up against each other in Match No.69 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on May 26. The blockbuster contest will take place at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, with the action set to kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the PBKS vs MI match with the top betting tips and predictions.

PBKS vs MI Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match.

Shreyas Iyer has been magnificent for Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025. He has piled on 488 runs at an average of 49 while striking at 172. With five half-centuries under his belt, you can back him to come good here.

Punjab Kings have batted with great intent this season, going after the bowling from the get-go. They have Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis, Priyansh Arya, and Shreyas Iyer in their top four. Expect them to get a better start than the Mumbai Indians.

Jasprit Bumrah is outrageous. He is by far the best bowler in the world and has been in terrific form. The right-arm pacer has taken 16 wickets in nine games at an economy of just 6.38.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The pitches in Sawai Mansingh Stadium have been excellent this year, with plenty of high-scoring matches. There hasn’t been much help for bowlers with batters dominating the proceedings. The average first innings score at the venue this season reads 200.

PBKS vs MI Odds IPL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Baterybet Mumbai win the match 2.35 2.30 2.17 2.25 2.30 Punjab win the match 1.64 1.71 1.69 1.65 1.63

Head-to-Head Record PBKS vs MI

These two teams have competed against each other in 32 matches over the years. Mumbai Indians have claimed 17 of those games while Punjab Kings have won 15 times. MI lead the last five encounters by 3-2.

Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings had a great chance to push their case for the top two spots, but lost their previous game against Delhi Capitals. The Shreyas Iyer-led side has 17 points from 13 games. To reach Qualifier 1, they need to win this game.

PBKS posted 206 on the board against Delhi. Shreyas Iyer hit 53 off 34 deliveries while Marcus Stoinis smashed an unbeaten 44 off 16 at the back end. Their bowlers, however, were largely ineffective in the second innings.

Marco Jansen has left for international duties, and won’t be available for this game. Kyle Jamieson is likely to take his place.

Possible XII: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Kyle Jamieson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar.

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians have made it into the IPL 2025 playoffs after winning eight of their 13 games. Hardik Pandya’s men have a golden chance to play Qualifier 1 with a win here. They have the best net run-rate in the competition, which means they can jump Gujarat Titans for a top-two spot.

MI smashed Delhi Capitals by 59 runs in their previous outing. Suryakumar Yadav starred with a magnificent knock of 73 not out in 43 balls on a touch pitch. Naman Dhir played a crucial cameo of 24 in eight balls to push the total to 180. Jasprit Bumrah and Mitch Santner later snared three wickets each.

Possible XII: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma.

Where to Watch PBKS vs MI IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match.

Tune into Star Sports Network to watch this IPL match live on television in India. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

In England, fans can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

South African viewers can watch the match live on SuperSports.

Head over to Sky Sports NZ to catch the action if you live in New Zealand.

Australian viewers can watch the contest on Fox Sports.

Toss Prediction

Jaipur has been better for chasing in the shorter format, with the team batting second winning 60.5% of the games since 2022. In the night game, dew can also be a factor. Expect the team winning the toss to bowl first.

PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

As per the forecast, Jaipur is likely to witness clear weather on Monday evening. With little to no cloud cover, rain should not be a threat. The humidity levels are expected to be around 38%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 27 kmph. Expect the temperature to range between 30 to 34 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Mumbai Indians

Both teams have been in great form, but the bookmakers favour the Mumbai Indians to come out on top. They have given MI a 54% chance of winning this encounter.

Key matchup

Shreyas Iyer has surprisingly good numbers against Jasprit Bumrah. He has scored 64 runs off 46 deliveries against the ace pacer and has lost his wicket once. This battle between the two could be decisive.

