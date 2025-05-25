PBKS vs MI Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 69 – 26/05/2025

Match prediction for Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Match 69 in Jaipur.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will be up against each other in Match No.69 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on May 26. The blockbuster contest will take place at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, with the action set to kick off at 7:30 PM IST.
Check out our analysis for the PBKS vs MI match with the top betting tips and predictions.
Here are some of the best bets for this Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match.
Shreyas Iyer has been magnificent for Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025. He has piled on 488 runs at an average of 49 while striking at 172. With five half-centuries under his belt, you can back him to come good here.
Punjab Kings have batted with great intent this season, going after the bowling from the get-go. They have Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis, Priyansh Arya, and Shreyas Iyer in their top four. Expect them to get a better start than the Mumbai Indians.
Jasprit Bumrah is outrageous. He is by far the best bowler in the world and has been in terrific form. The right-arm pacer has taken 16 wickets in nine games at an economy of just 6.38.
The pitches in Sawai Mansingh Stadium have been excellent this year, with plenty of high-scoring matches. There hasn’t been much help for bowlers with batters dominating the proceedings. The average first innings score at the venue this season reads 200.
|1xBet
|BC Game
|Parimatch
|Rajabets
|Baterybet
|Mumbai win the match
|2.35
|2.30
|2.17
|2.25
|2.30
|Punjab win the match
|1.64
|1.71
|1.69
|1.65
|1.63
These two teams have competed against each other in 32 matches over the years. Mumbai Indians have claimed 17 of those games while Punjab Kings have won 15 times. MI lead the last five encounters by 3-2.
Punjab Kings had a great chance to push their case for the top two spots, but lost their previous game against Delhi Capitals. The Shreyas Iyer-led side has 17 points from 13 games. To reach Qualifier 1, they need to win this game.
PBKS posted 206 on the board against Delhi. Shreyas Iyer hit 53 off 34 deliveries while Marcus Stoinis smashed an unbeaten 44 off 16 at the back end. Their bowlers, however, were largely ineffective in the second innings.
Marco Jansen has left for international duties, and won’t be available for this game. Kyle Jamieson is likely to take his place.
Possible XII: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Kyle Jamieson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar.
Mumbai Indians have made it into the IPL 2025 playoffs after winning eight of their 13 games. Hardik Pandya’s men have a golden chance to play Qualifier 1 with a win here. They have the best net run-rate in the competition, which means they can jump Gujarat Titans for a top-two spot.
MI smashed Delhi Capitals by 59 runs in their previous outing. Suryakumar Yadav starred with a magnificent knock of 73 not out in 43 balls on a touch pitch. Naman Dhir played a crucial cameo of 24 in eight balls to push the total to 180. Jasprit Bumrah and Mitch Santner later snared three wickets each.
Possible XII: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma.
Check out the details of where to watch the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match.
Jaipur has been better for chasing in the shorter format, with the team batting second winning 60.5% of the games since 2022. In the night game, dew can also be a factor. Expect the team winning the toss to bowl first.
Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.
As per the forecast, Jaipur is likely to witness clear weather on Monday evening. With little to no cloud cover, rain should not be a threat. The humidity levels are expected to be around 38%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 27 kmph. Expect the temperature to range between 30 to 34 degrees Celsius.
Both teams have been in great form, but the bookmakers favour the Mumbai Indians to come out on top. They have given MI a 54% chance of winning this encounter.
Shreyas Iyer has surprisingly good numbers against Jasprit Bumrah. He has scored 64 runs off 46 deliveries against the ace pacer and has lost his wicket once. This battle between the two could be decisive.
