PBKS vs MI Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Qualifier 2 – 01/06/2025

Match prediction for Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad.

PBKS vs MI Predictions: Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians Collide for the Right to Face RCB in IPL 2025 Final

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to lock horns in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on June 1. The two teams face off for a spot in the final, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are waiting. The action will unfold at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with the match scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.

PBKS vs MI Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match.

Shreyas Iyer to score over 29.5 performance points – 1xBet @ 1.83

Shreyas Iyer fell early against RCB, but he has had an excellent season. He has amassed 516 runs in the tournament at an average of 47 while striking at 171. Shreyas has registered five half-centuries in 15 innings.

Total runs over 379.5 – BC Game @ 2.05

Ahmedabad is an outstanding venue for batting, with frequent high-scoring matches. The average first innings score here this season is 217. Both Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians have formidable batting units, and we should get a runfest.

Jasprit Bumrah over 20.5 performance points – Stake @ 1.85

The best in the world, Jasprit Bumrah, has been sensational in the ongoing competition. He has snared 18 wickets in 11 games at an incredible economy of 6.36. Given his form, you can back him to take at least one wicket.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The Ahmedabad stadium has produced terrific pitches for batting over the years. There’s usually not much assistance for bowlers, barring some new-ball movement. The average first innings score at this ground reads 217 from seven games this season.

PBKS vs MI Odds IPL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Baterybet Punjab win the match 2.38 2.40 2.25 2.35 2.30 Mumbai win the match 1.62 1.65 1.64 1.60 1.63

Head-to-Head Record PBKS vs MI

These two teams have competed against each other in 33 matches in the IPL. Mumbai Indians have claimed 17 of those games while Punjab Kings have won 15. PBKS lead the last five encounters by 3-2.

Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings topped the IPL 2025 league stage with nine wins and three defeats. The Shreyas Iyer-led side lost Qualifier 1 against RCB, but finishing in the top two gives them another chance to punch their tickets in the final.

PBKS had a disappointing outing in Qualifier 1, losing by eight wickets. On a pitch that had significant help for bowlers, they lost their in-form top four inside the powerplay. The rest of the line-up needed to reassess the situation but kept attacking, eventually getting bowled out for 101.

Punjab Kings had to use Musheer Khan as an impact player due to the collapse. Expect Vijayakumar Vyshak to play in this game.

Possible XII: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Kyle Jamieson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Vijayakumar Vyshak.

Mumbai Indians

The Hardik Pandya-led side finished fourth on the league standings with eight wins and six losses. After Punjab Kings denied them a spot in the top two, Mumbai Indians defeated Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator by 20 runs.

Rohit Sharma and the replacement player Jonny Bairstow produced an outstanding start for MI. Bairstow struck 47 off 22 deliveries while Rohit went on to hit 81 off 50. Quick-fire cameos from Tilak Varma and Hardik powered them to 228. Jasprit Bumrah was the point of difference in the second innings, picking a wicket for 27 in four overs.

Richard Gleeson could not complete his fourth over due to an injury, and he could miss this game. Reece Topley could come into the side if both Gleeson and Deepak Chahar remain unfit.

Possible XII: Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Richard Gleeson, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar.

Where to Watch PBKS vs MI IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match.

Tune into Star Sports Network to watch this IPL match live on television in India. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

In England, fans can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

South African viewers can watch the match live on SuperSports.

Head over to Sky Sports NZ to catch the action if you live in New Zealand.

Australian viewers can watch the contest on Fox Sports.

Toss Prediction

The team batting first has won six out of seven games played in Ahmedabad this season. But teams could still prefer to chase with dew likely to be a factor in the second innings. Expect the team winning the toss to bowl first.

PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Ahmedabad is expected to be mainly clear and breezy on Sunday evening. There could be around a 5% chance of precipitation, but it should not be a big concern. The humidity levels are expected to be around 51%, with wind gusts at up to 44 kmph. As for the temperature, it could range between 28 to 34 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Mumbai Indians

The bookmakers have placed the Mumbai Indians as strong favourites heading into this knockout clash. MI have a 61% chance of winning this encounter.

Key matchup

Suryakumar Yadav has scored 42 runs off 34 deliveries against Arshdeep Singh in T20 cricket. The left-arm pacer has dismissed the MI batter two times. This could be a key battle in this game if the Mumbai Indians lose an early wicket.

