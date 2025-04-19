PBKS vs RCB Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 37 – 20/04/2025

Match prediction for Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match 37 in Mullanpur.

PBKS vs RCB Predictions: RCB Look To Avenge The Humiliating Home Defeat Against Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match No.37 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Sunday, April 20. This reverse clash will take place at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, with the first ball to be bowled at 3:30 PM IST.

PBKS vs RCB Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match.

Josh Hazlewood to be the top RCB bowler – 1xBet @ 2.60

The Aussie pacer is coming off a magnificent spell in the previous game, picking three for 14 in three overs. Hazlewood has been superb this season, claiming 12 scalps in seven innings at a strike rate of 12.4.

RCB to win first six overs – Batery Bet @ 1.85

RCB have Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, and Rajat Patidar in their top order. They had a poor outing in the last game, but are generally good against pace. RCB also boast of a quality new-ball attack that should cause problems to the Punjab top order.

Yuzvendra Chahal over 20.5 performance points – Stake @ 1.95

Yuzvendra Chahal had a poor start to this season, but he seems to have found his groove. He starred with four for 28 against Kolkata Knight Riders and followed it up with two for 11 versus RCB. The leg-spinner should enjoy bowling on this pitch.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium has not been a great venue for batting. It has served slower pitches with good assistance for bowlers. The previous game played here saw 111 being defended successfully. The venue has hosted a total of eight matches, with the average batting first score reading 169.

PBKS vs RCB Odds IPL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Stake Rajabets Baterybet Punjab win the match 1.91 1.96 1.87 1.80 1.90 1.80 Bangalore win the match 1.91 1.96 1.93 1.80 1.90 2.00

Head-to-Head Record PBKS vs RCB

These two teams have faced each other 34 times in the IPL. Punjab Kings have won 18 matches, whereas RCB have come out on top 16 times. As for the last five encounters, RCB lead the scoreline by 3-2.

Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings have continued their great run in the IPL 2025, collecting five wins and losing only twice. In the previous game, they defeated RCB by five wickets at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The match was reduced to 14 overs per side due to rain.

Bowling first, Arshdeep Singh took out both openers. Yuzvendra Chahal and Marco Jansen then combined for 21-four in six overs to restrict the opponents to 95. PBKS were in a spot of bother in the run chase, losing four for 53. Nehal Wadhera smashed an unbeaten 33 off 19 to take them over the line.

Punjab Kings dropped Glenn Maxwell in the previous game, bringing back Marcus Stoinis. They also played left-arm orthodox spinner Harpreet Brar, who should feature in this game as well.

Possible XII: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

RCB have won four games in the tournament and lost three. Interestingly, all their wins have come away from home, while all three defeats have been at home. They will be desperate to get back at Punjab Kings after that defeat on Friday.

The top order crumbled, going into the ultra-attack mode in a shortened match. They were staring at another 49 all-out situation, but Tim David smashed an outstanding fifty off 26 deliveries to push the total to 95. Josh Hazlewood then picked three for 14 in three overs as they showed good fight but just didn’t have enough runs to play with.

Possible XII: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

Where to Watch PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match.

Tune into Star Sports Network to watch this IPL match live on television in India. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

In England, fans can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

South African viewers can watch the match live on SuperSports.

Head over to Sky Sports NZ to catch the action if you live in New Zealand.

Australian viewers can watch the contest on Fox Sports.

Toss Prediction

The team batting first has won five of the eight games played at this venue. Dew will not be an issue in the afternoon fixture, so teams could look to have runs on the board. Expect the team winning the toss to bat first.

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Mullanpur is expected to be mostly sunny and warm on Sunday afternoon. There could be around 32% cloud cover, but rain should not pose a huge threat. The humidity levels are likely to be very low at around 17%, while wind gusts travel at up to 44 kmph. Expect the temperature to range between 34 to 38 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Punjab Kings

The bookmakers are split on this game, but most of those have Punjab Kings as slight favourites. PBKS have a 52% chance of winning this encounter.

Key matchup

Shreyas Iyer’s record against Josh Hazlewood could be a concern for the Punjab Kings. He has managed to score only five runs in 16 deliveries against the pacer and has lost his wicket three times.

