PBKS vs RR Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 18 – 05/04/2025

Match prediction for Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Match 18 in Mullanpur.

PBKS vs RR Predictions: Can Punjab Kings Continue Their Dream Start To The Season?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be up against each other in Match No.18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Saturday, April 5. The two teams will lock horns at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, with the action set to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the PBKS vs RR match with the top betting tips and predictions.

PBKS vs RR Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match.

Shreyas Iyer to score a fifty

Shreyas Iyer has been in sensational form with the bat. He smashed an unbeaten 97 off 42 in the opening game and followed it up with another unbeaten fifty against LSG. Given the kind of touch he is in, you can back Shreyas to come good.

Total sixes over 16.5

Both these teams have some good hitters in their line-up. Punjab Kings have slammed 27 sixes in two games while Rajasthan Royals have hit 34 in three games. With players showing great intent, this seems like a safe bet.

Sanju Samson to be the top RR batter

Sanju Samson started the season well with 66 off 37 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He has scored 33 runs in the last two innings but remains a key player. Samson has an average of 34.5 and a strike rate of 151 in the IPL since 2022.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, isn’t particularly a great venue for batting. The pitches here can be on the slower side. In the last five games hosted here, the average first innings score reads 167. This match will have a fresh pitch, so you can expect a high-scoring game.

PBKS vs RR Odds IPL 2025

Punjab win the match 1xBet 1.71 BC Game 1.77 Parimatch 1.67 Stake 1.65 Rajabets 1.70 Baterybet 1.70 Rajasthan win the match 1xBet 2.17 BC Game 2.20 Parimatch 2.20 Stake 2.05 Rajabets 2.15 Baterybet 2.15

Head-to-Head Record PBKS vs RR

These two teams have competed against each other in 28 IPL matches. Rajasthan Royals have won 16 matches, whereas Punjab Kings have claimed 11 wins. In the last five encounters, RR lead the scoreline by 3-2.

Punjab Kings

The Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings have had an incredible start to the IPL 2025, winning two out of two games. In their previous outing, they hammered Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets. Arshdeep Singh bagged three wickets as they restricted the opponents to 171 on a good batting pitch.

Prabhsimran Singh starred in the run-chase with 69 off 34 deliveries while the skipper made an unbeaten 52 off 30. Nehal Wadhera also impressed with 43 not out in 25, helping his team mow down the target with 22 balls to spare.

Possible XII: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak.

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals lost the first two games of the season but finally opened their account with a six-run victory over Chennai Super Kings. Nitish Rana put on an absolute show in Guwahati, scoring 81 off 36 deliveries. Riyan Parag also made 37 off 28 to help the team reach 182 in 20 overs.

Wanindu Hasaranga then picked four for 35, with Jofra Archer snaring one for 13 in three overs. Their decision not to bring on Archer when they needed to defend 39 in two overs could have backfired, but Sandeep Sharma held his nerves in the final over. Sanju Samson will be leading the side from this game.

Possible XII: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande.

Where to Watch PBKS vs RR IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match.

Tune into Star Sports Network to watch this IPL match live on television in India. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

In England, fans can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

South African viewers can watch the match live on SuperSports.

Head over to Sky Sports NZ to catch the action if you live in New Zealand.

Australian viewers can watch the contest on Fox Sports.

Toss Prediction

Three out of five games hosted at this venue were won by the chasing side. Dew can potentially be a factor, making batting second a better option. So expect the team winning the toss to bowl first.

PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The forecast suggests Mullanpur is likely to witness clear weather on Saturday evening. With no cloud cover, rain should not be a concern. The humidity levels are expected to be around 30%, while wind gusts travel at up to 20 kmph. As for the temperature, expect it to hover around 23 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Punjab Kings

The bookmakers have placed Punjab Kings as favourites heading into this match. Coming off back-to-back wins, they have a 57% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Sanju Samson has a poor record against Yuzvendra Chahal in the IPL. He has managed to score only 52 runs off 51 deliveries against the leg-spinner while getting dismissed five times. If Samson survives the powerplay, this battle in the middle overs will be one to watch out for.

