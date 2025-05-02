PES vs ISL Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – PSL 2025, Match 22 – 02/05/2025

Match prediction for Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Match 22 in Lahore.

PES vs ISL Predictions: Peshawar Zalmi In A Dire Situation As They Face The Table-toppers

Peshawar Zalmi (PES) will take on Islamabad United (ISL) in Match No.22 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 on May 2. Zalmi need to win to keep their playoff hopes alive. The contest will take place at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, with the action scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the PES vs ISL match with the top betting tips and predictions.

PES vs ISL Predictions – PSL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL 2025 match.

Jason Holder over 27.5 performance points – 1xBet @ 1.85

Jason Holder has been picking up wickets for fun in this tournament. He has taken 14 wickets in just six innings at a strike rate of 9.4. He has claimed two four-wicket hauls in the season.

Islamabad United to win – Batery Bet @ 1.80

Islamabad United are in much better form compared to Peshawar Zalmi. They have a deeper batting line-up and a quality bowling attack. Zalmi, on the other hand, have struggled with the bat.

Salman Agha over 25.5 performance points – Stake @ 1.85

Salman Agha missed a few games but has been in good form overall. He has scored 274 runs from eight T20 innings this year at an average of 45 and a strike rate of 139. He made 36 off 25 on his return to action in the previous game.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The pitches in the Gaddafi Stadium have offered good assistance for the seamers this season. Batters can score big, but it’s not as easy as the previous season. The average first innings score at the venue in the past two PSL editions was 186. It has come down to 158 for this season from five matches.

PES vs ISL Odds PSL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Baterybet Stake Islamabad United win the match 2.10 2.05 2.05 2.05 2.10 2.05 Peshawar Zalmi win the match 1.77 1.75 1.77 1.75 1.75 1.75

Head-to-Head Record PES vs ISL

Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi have competed against each other 25 times in the PSL. United have won 13 times while Zalmi have clinched 12 games. As for the last five encounters, United lead the scoreline by 3-2.

Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi have two wins and four defeats in the PSL 2025, and can not afford another loss. In their previous game, they took a 64-run hammering at the hands of Quetta Gladiators. Bowling first, Alzarri Joseph picked up three for 33 while Saim Ayub bagged two for 24 in his four overs.

Zalmi had a horror start to the run-chase, losing half the side for just 50 runs. Hussain Talat top-scored with 39 runs, but no other batter could occupy the crease.

Possible XI: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris (wk), Hussain Talat, Abdul Samad, Mitch Owen, Alzarri Joseph, Luke Wood, Sufyan Moqim, Ali Raza.

Islamabad United

The reigning champions began their title defence with five wins on the trot. Their winning streak came to an end in the previous game, losing to Lahore Qalandars by 88 runs. Imad Wasim snared 2 for 26 in three overs, but the rest of the bowling attack was ineffective as they conceded 209 on the board.

Chasing the target, Andries Gous (41 off 27) and Salman Agha (36 off 25) built a decent platform, with 80-1 in nine overs. But a big collapse saw them lose nine wickets for just 41 runs.

Salman Agha returned to action in the previous game while Colin Munro missed out. If Munro is available, Azam Khan will have to sit out of this game.

Possible XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Andries Gous (wk), Salman Agha, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Jason Holder, Ben Dwarshuis, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah.

Where to Watch PES vs ISL PSL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL 2025 match.

There is no official source for Indian viewers to watch the PSL 2025.

Pakistan fans can watch the action live on A Sports and PTV Sports. Live streaming can be accessed on Tapmad, Tamasha, Daraz, Mayco, and Begin.

In the United Kingdom, fans can catch all the live action on Sky Sports and Geo.

South African viewers can watch the match live on SuperSports.

Afghanistan and Sri Lankan viewers can watch the match live on Sony Sports.

Toss Prediction

Teams have preferred chasing at this venue this season. Batting first has proven to be tricky, while dew has been an issue for bowlers in the second innings. With that in mind, the toss-winning team is likely to choose to field first.

PES vs ISL PSL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Lahore is expected to be mainly clear on Friday evening. As per the forecast, there could be around 65% cloud cover, but rain should not be a concern. The humidity levels are expected to be around 50%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 26 kmph. Expect the temperature to hover around 25 degrees Celsius in the evening.

Favourites to win the match – Islamabad United

The betting market has Islamabad United as favourites to come out victorious in this encounter. United have a 57% chance of winning this game.

Key matchup

Saim Ayub vs Naseem Shah could be an interesting matchup. The left-hand batter has hit 40 runs off 37 deliveries against the speedster and has been dismissed twice.

