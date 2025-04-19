PES vs MUL Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – PSL 2025, Match 9 – 19/04/2025

Match prediction for Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans match 9 in Rawalpindi.

PES vs MUL Predictions: Multan Sultans And Peshawar Zalmi Desperate To Open Their Account

Multan Sultans (MUL) and Peshawar Zalmi (PES) will go head to head in the ninth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 on April 19. Both teams are coming off back-to-back defeats and will be eager to get off the mark. The match will take place at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, with the action scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the PES vs MUL match with the top betting tips and predictions.

PES vs MUL Predictions – PSL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 match.

Mohammad Rizwan to score a fifty – 1xBet @ 2.36, BET HERE

Mohammad Rizwan started the season with a superb century and made 38 runs in the second game. He is a prolific run-scorer in the PSL, averaging 43 with two centuries and 20 half-centuries.

Multan Sultans to win – Batery Bet @ 1.75, BET HERE

While both teams have lost their first two games, Multan Sultans will hold an edge in this game. They have a much better bowling attack and a slightly stronger batting line-up as well.

Michael Bracewell over 37.5 performance points – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

Michael Bracewell was magnificent in the opening game, where he blasted 44* in 17 balls and picked up a wicket. He has scored 315 runs this year at an average of 39 while claiming eight wickets with the ball.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is a terrific venue for batters while bowlers have to toil hard. Flat pitches and short boundaries mean batters can go on the attack. The average batting first score at the ground this season reads 203 after five games. Islamabad United’s 243 is the highest team total here in this competition.

ALSO READ:

PES vs MUL Odds PSL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Stake Rajabets Baterybet Multan Sultans win the match 1.77 1.90 1.73 1.75 1.90 1.75 Peshawar Zalmi win the match 2.04 1.90 2.11 2.05 1.90 2.10

Multan Sultans win the match 1xBet 1.77 BC Game 1.90 Parimatch 1.73 Stake 1.75 Rajabets 1.90 Baterybet 1.75 Peshawar Zalmi win the match 1xBet 2.04 BC Game 1.90 Parimatch 2.11 Stake 2.05 Rajabets 1.90 Baterybet 2.10

Head-to-Head Record PES vs MUL

Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi have faced off 16 times in the PSL, with the former dominating the record. The Sultans have won 11 games while Zalmi have managed to come out on top five times. As for the last five encounters, Multan Sultans lead the scoreline by 3-2.

Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi are reeling at the bottom of the table with two heavy defeats in two games. They lost the season opener against Quetta Gladiators by 80 runs and suffered a 102-run thrashing in the second against Islamabad United. Their bowlers were all over the place as United hammered 243 in 20 overs.

Chasing that massive target, Peshawar lost their top three in the first four overs. Mohammad Haris, who smashed 87 off 47, was the lone fighter. They moved Mitch Owen to number three in the previous game to get the maximum out of him.

Possible XI: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mitch Owen, Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, George Linde, Hussain Talat, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Ali, Sufyan Moqim, Ali Raza.

Multan Sultans

The Mohammad Rizwan-led side lost the opening game against Karachi Kings by four wickets. In the previous game, they went down against Islamabad United by 47 runs. Opting to field first, their bowlers couldn’t make enough inroads as United posted 202 on the board.

Rizwan scored 38 runs in 27 balls at the top while Usman Khan made 31 off 20, but none of the batters could keep up with the required rate.

The Sultans made one change in the previous game, with Mohammad Hasnain coming in for Shahid Aziz.

Possible XI: Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Shai Hope, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, David Willey, Mohammad Hasnain, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Akif Javed.

Where to Watch PES vs MUL PSL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 match.

Sony Sports Network holds the rights to telecast PSL 2025 matches live in India. Live streaming will be available on the FanCode application.

Pakistan fans can watch the action live on A Sports and PTV Sports. Live streaming can be accessed on Tapmad, Tamasha, Daraz, Mayco, and Begin.

In the United Kingdom, fans can catch all the live action on Sky Sports and Geo.

South African viewers can watch the match live on SuperSports.

Afghanistan and Sri Lankan viewers can watch the match live on Sony Sports.

Toss Prediction

The team batting first has won nine of the last 12 games posted here in the PSL. The pitches seem to slow down in the second innings, and dew hasn’t been a huge problem. Expect the toss-winning team to opt to bat first.

PES vs MUL PSL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Rawalpindi should be clear on Saturday evening, with little to no cloud cover or rain expected. The humidity levels are likely to be around 58%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 39 kmph. Expect the temperature to hover around 21 degrees Celsius in the evening.

Favourites to win the match – Multan Sultans

The bookmakers have placed Multan Sultans as favourites heading into this encounter. They have a 57% chance of winning this game.

Key matchup

Babar Azam doesn’t have a good record against Usama Mir. He has scored only 22 runs off 24 deliveries against the leg-spinner and has lost his wicket twice.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.