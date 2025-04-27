PES vs QUE Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – PSL 2025, Match 17 – 27/04/2025

Match prediction for Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Match 17 in Lahore.

PES vs QUE Predictions: Gladiators And Zalmi Look To Built Momentum With The Season Heating Up

Quetta Gladiators (QUE) and Peshawar Zalmi (PES) will go head to head in the 17th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 on April 27. The match will take place at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, with the action scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the PES vs QUE match with the top betting tips and predictions.

PES vs QUE Predictions – PSL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 match.

Alzarri Joseph to be the top Peshawar Zalmi bowler – 1xBet @ 4.00, BET HERE

The pitch in Lahore has assisted bowlers in the two games so far. Alzarri Joseph was magnificent in the previous game, claiming three for 15 in four overs. He has the pace to intimidate the batters in this league.

Peshawar Zalmi to win – Batery Bet @ 1.90, BET HERE

Zalmi seem to have a more potent bowling attack on paper, with the likes of Alzarri Joseph, Luke Wood, Hussain Talat, and Ali Raza. They have plenty of pace in the attack to trouble the Quetta batters. They also boast of a stronger batting unit for the Lahore pitches this season.

Babar Azam over 30.5 performance points – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

Babar Azam had a tough start to the season but has found his touch. In the last two games, he has scored 46 and 56 not out. Babar has been a prolific run-scorer in the league, with an average of 44.55. Back him to come good in this game.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The pitches in the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, have historically been excellent for batting. The average first innings score across the last two PSL editions reads 186. However, the first two games hosted here this season witnessed good assistance for bowlers. The team batting first posted only 129 and 142 in the two games.

PES vs QUE Odds PSL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Baterybet Stake Quetta Gladiators win the match 1.91 1.95 1.90 2.00 1.90 2.00 Peshawar Zalmi win the match 1.91 1.85 1.90 1.80 1.90 1.85

Head-to-Head Record PES vs QUE

Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi have faced each other 25 times in the PSL. Zalmi won 13 of those games, whereas the Gladiators claimed 11 matches. As for the last five encounters, Quetta Gladiators lead the scoreline by 3-2.

Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi have played five matches in the PSL 2025, winning two and losing three. In their most recent fixture, they defeated Lahore Qalandars by seven wickets. Alzarri Joseph was the architect of their victory, snaring three for 15 in his four overs. Luke Wood and Hussain Talat picked up two scalps each to restrict the opponents to 129.

Chasing the target, captain Babar Azam made 56 not out off 42 while Talat struck 51 not out in 37 deliveries. The pair added an unbroken 93-run stand to clinch the game.

Possible XI: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris (wk), Hussain Talat, Mitch Owen, Abdul Samad, Alzarri Joseph, Luke Wood, Arif Yaqoob, Ali Raza.

Quetta Gladiators

The Gladiators also have two wins to their credit but have played one fewer game than Zalmi. They are coming off a nail-biting win over Karachi Kings by five runs in the previous game. Batting first, Quetta lost four for 44 inside the powerplay. Kusal Mendis struck 36 off 22 while Hasan Nawaz added 35 runs. Faheem Ashraf scored 43 off 27 to help the side reach 142.

Defending the total, Mohammad Amir bagged two for 26 while Mohammad Wasim and Khurram Shahzad also bagged two scalps each. Abrar Ahmed was adjudged as the player of the match for his spell of one for 15 in four overs.

Possible XI: Finn Allen, Saud Shakeel (c), Rilee Rossouw, Kusal Mendis (wk), Mark Chapman, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Khurram Shahzad.

Where to Watch PES vs QUE PSL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 match.

The Indian viewers will not have an official platform to watch the PSL.

Pakistan fans can watch the action live on A Sports and PTV Sports. Live streaming can be accessed on Tapmad, Tamasha, Daraz, Mayco, and Begin.

In the United Kingdom, fans can catch all the live action on Sky Sports and Geo.

South African viewers can watch the match live on SuperSports.

Afghanistan and Sri Lankan viewers can watch the match live on Sony Sports.

Toss Prediction

The team batting first has won 10 of the last 14 games hosted here in the PSL. However, teams could still look to chase, with the possibility of dew in the second innings. Expect the toss-winning team to opt to field first.

PES vs QUE PSL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Lahore should be clear on Sunday evening, with no threat of rain. The humidity levels are likely low at around 20%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 22 kmph. Expect the temperature to hover around 28 degrees Celsius in the evening.

Favourites to win the match

The bookmakers are split over the possible outcome of this match. Some have placed Quetta Gladiators as favourites while others have given Peshawar Zalmi the edge.

Key matchup

Babar Azam has a poor record against Mohammad Amir. He has scored only 28 runs off 29 deliveries against the left-arm pacer and has lost his wicket twice. The battle in the powerplay could prove important.

