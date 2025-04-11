PES vs QUE Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – PSL 2025, Match 2 – 12/04/2025

Match prediction for Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Match 2 in Rawalpindi.

PES vs QUE Predictions: Babar Azam’s Zalmi Look To Get Off To A Positive Start

Peshawar Zalmi (PES) will be up against Quetta Gladiators (QUE) in Match No.2 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 on April 12. This afternoon fixture will take place at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, with the action set to begin at 4:00 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the PES vs QUE match with the top betting tips and predictions.

PES vs QUE Predictions – PSL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 match.

Babar Azam to be the top Peshawar Zalmi batter – 1xBet @ 3.00, BET HERE

Babar Azam is amongst the most prolific batters in the league. He has accumulated over 1,000 runs in the last two PSL editions at an average of 53 while striking at 144. Babar has hit two centuries and 10 half-centuries in the last two seasons.

Peshawar Zalmi to hit more fours – Batery Bet @ 1.85, BET HERE

Peshawar Zalmi have a slightly better batting line-up compared to Quetta Gladiators. The likes of Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, and Tom Kohler-Cadmore are quality batters.

Saud Shakeel over 28.5 performance points – Stake @ 1.88, BET HERE

Saud Shakeel made 323 runs in the previous PSL edition at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 141, with two fifties. He has been in good form, recently scoring two 70s in the National T20 Cup.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is known for flat pitches with batters having success over the years. Bowlers generally don’t get much help here. The average first innings score here in the last two PSL editions reads 209 and 184, respectively. Expect a high-scoring contest on Saturday afternoon.

PES vs QUE Odds PSL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Stake Rajabets Baterybet Peshawar Zalmi win the match 1.91 1.85 1.90 1.90 1.85 1.90 Quetta Gladiators win the match 1.91 1.95 1.90 1.90 1.95 1.90

Head-to-Head Record PES vs QUE

Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators have competed against each other 24 times in the PSL. Zalmi have won 13 matches whereas the Gladiators have been victorious 11 times. Zalmi lead the scoreline by 3-2 in the last five encounters.

Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi, who won their only title in 2017, have reached the playoffs in every season. Last year, they came second in the league stage with six victories but lost the Qualifier and Eliminator 2 to crash out of the tournament.

Zalmi had retained most of their squad ahead of the PSL 2025 draft. They later brought in George Linde, Nahid Rana, Mitch Owen, and Alzarri Joseph. Saim Ayub is set to return to action after an injury layoff. Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Linde, Rana, and Joseph could be the four overseas starters.

Possible XI: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, George Linde, Abdul Samad, Hussain Talat, Alzarri Joseph, Nahid Rana, Sufyan Moqim, Ali Raza.

Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators made it to the playoffs last year after three seasons. They won five out of 10 matches in the league stage but lost Eliminator 1 to Islamabad United. The Gladiators have added Faheem Ashraf, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Kusal Mendis, Shoaib Malik, and Sean Abbott to their squad. From their overseas roster, Allen, Rilee Rossouw, Mark Chapman, and Akeal Hosein are likely to be the first-choice options.

Possible XI: Finn Allen, Saud Shakeel, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Mark Chapman, Shoaib Malik, Faheem Ashraf, Akeal Hosein, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Amir.

Where to Watch PES vs QUE PSL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 match.

Sony Sports Network holds the rights to telecast PSL 2025 matches live in India. Live streaming will be available on the Fancode application.

Pakistan fans can watch the action live on A Sports and PTV Sports. Live streaming can be accessed on Tapmad, Tamasha, Daraz, Mayco, and Begin.

In the United Kingdom, fans can catch all the live action on Sky Sports and Geo.

South African viewers can watch the match live on SuperSports.

Afghanistan and Sri Lankan viewers can watch the match live on Sony Sports.

Toss Prediction

The team batting first has been victorious in six of the last eight games played here in the PSL. Dew won’t be a factor in an afternoon fixture, so expect the toss-winning team to opt to bat first.

PES vs QUE PSL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Rawalpindi is expected to be sunny and warm on Saturday afternoon. There should be no threat of rain, with the humidity levels likely to be low at around 27%. The temperature should range between 30 to 36 degrees Celsius, while wind gusts travel at up to 20 kmph.

Favourites to win the match

The bookmakers are having a hard time favouring one of these sides. Both teams will head into this game with an equal chance of winning.

Key matchup

Babar Azam has a poor record against Akeal Hosein. He has scored only 23 runs in 24 balls against the left-arm spinner while losing his wicket twice.

