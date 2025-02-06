PR vs SEC Predictions: Match tips for Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Qualifier 2 in Centurion

Paarl Royals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape will battle it out in Qualifier 2 of the SA20 on Thursday, February 6. The contest to determine the second finalist will take place at SuperSport Park, Centurion, with the action kicking off at 9:00 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the PR vs SEC match with the top betting tips and predictions.

PR vs SEC Predictions – SA20 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 match.

Aiden Markram over 33.5 performance points – 1xBet @ 1.84, BET HERE

Aiden Markram has been a vital performer for his side, producing rescue acts on multiple occasions. He is the third leading run-scorer in the tournament with 323 runs at an average of 40 and strike rate of 132, including three fifties. Markram has also picked three wickets and with three left-handers in the opposing top five, expect him to bowl here.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape to win – Parimatch @ 1.70, BET HERE

Sunrisers Eastern Cape have shown time and again that they have the arsenal to fight back from tricky situations. They have Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, and Marco Jansen in good form with the bat. The bowling line-up of Jansen, Richard Gleeson, Liam Dawson, Craig Overton and Ottneil Baartman looks imposing.

David Miller to be the top Paarl Royals batter – Stake @ 4.75, BET HERE

Paarl Royals’ batting looks inexperienced and David Miller will hold the key. The veteran Protea batter made 45 off 26 in the previous game, returning from an injury. Miller has scored 228 runs in the tournament at an average of 76 while striking at 141.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The pitches at SuperSport Park, Centurion haven’t been consistently flat this season. Two games saw over 400 runs while two games had teams struggling to get 100 in an innings with significant assistance for seamers. The Eliminator on Wednesday had a pitch that offered help to both pacers and spinners with batters struggling to time the ball once the shine disappeared.

ALSO READ:

PR vs SEC Odds SA20 2025

1xBet Parimatch Stake Rajabets BC Game Paarl Royals win the match 2.10 2.13 2.1 2.15 2.15 Sunrisers Eastern Cape win the match 1.76 1.72 1.65 1.7 1.7

Paarl Royals win the match 1xBet 2.10 Parimatch 2.13 Stake 2.1 Rajabets 2.15 BC Game 2.15 Sunrisers Eastern Cape win the match 1xBet 1.76 Parimatch 1.72 Stake 1.65 Rajabets 1.7 BC Game 1.7

Head-to-Head Record PR vs SEC

The head-to-head record between these teams is tilted towards Sunrisers Eastern Cape. They have won four out of six encounters whereas the Super Kings came out on top twice.

Paarl Royals

Paarl Royals finished second on the points table with seven wins and three losses but ran into MI Cape Town in Qualifier 1. They lost that by 39 runs but have another chance of getting into the final. Dunith Wellalage picked 2 for 23 and Mujeeb Ur Rahman conceded 25 in four overs but others were expensive. Chasing a big target of 200, only David Miller showed any fight with 45 off 26.

Possible XI: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Mitch Owen, Rubin Hermann, Mitchell Van Buuren, Dunith Wellalage, David Miller (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Dayyaan Galiem, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bjorn Fortuin, Kwena Maphaka

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Following three defeats to begin the season, the two-time champions made a great comeback to secure third spot on the table. Sunrisers Eastern Cape then defeated Joburg Super Kings in the Eliminator by 32 runs to get one step closer to their third consecutive final. Captain Aiden Markram made an unbeaten 62 off 40 before bowlers delivered yet another collective performance to defend 184.

Possible XI: David Bedingham, Tony de Zorzi, Tom Abell, Jordan Hermann, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Marco Jansen, Craig Overton, Liam Dawson, Ottneil Baartman, Richard Gleeson

Where to Watch PR vs SEC SA20 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 match.

The live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network channels. Live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

In South Africa, you can catch all the live action on Supersport TV.

Toss Prediction

Three of the five games played here this season were won by the team batting second. With the nature of the surface largely unknown, expect the toss-winner to choose to bowl first.

PR vs SEC SA20 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup and favourites to get a better picture of the match.

Weather conditions

The forecast suggests it is likely to be mostly cloudy in Centurion in the evening with a possibility of rain. There is a 25% chance of precipitation with around 40% cloud cover. The humidity levels will be over 80% while wind gusts travel at up to 41 kmph. As for the temperature, it should range between 17°C to 22°C.

Favourites to win the match – Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Sunrisers Eastern Cape are favourites heading into the match according to the bookmakers with a 59% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Aiden Markram has faced 28 deliveries from Bjorn Fortuin in the shorter format and has scored only 30 runs while getting dismissed once.