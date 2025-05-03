QUE vs ISL Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – PSL 2025, Match 23 – 03/05/2025

Match prediction for Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Match 23 in Lahore.

QUE vs ISL Predictions: Islamabad United Look To Get Back On The Winning Track After Back-to-back Defeats

Quetta Gladiators (QUE) will take on Islamabad United (ISL) in Match No.23 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 on May 3. The match is scheduled to take place at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, with the action to kick off at 8:30 PM IST.

QUE vs ISL Predictions – PSL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United PSL 2025 match.

Colin Munro has been in pretty decent form in the tournament. He has scored 207 runs in six innings at an average of 41 while striking at 152. He has only one fifty in the competition, but has played multiple cameos.

Quetta Gladiators have a more in-form opening pair heading into this game. In their previous batting innings, Finn Allen and Saud Shakeel hit 90 runs in 6.5 overs at this same venue.

Khurram Shahzad has played four games in the season and has done an outstanding job. He has taken nine wickets at an excellent economy of 5.76 and strike rate of 8.4. He has claimed one four-for in the tournament.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The pitches in Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, have not been typically batting-friendly this season. Bowlers have had good success with assistance off the surface, especially for pacers. The last two seasons of the PSL had an average batting first score of 186. That number drops down to 148 from eight games this season.

QUE vs ISL Odds PSL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Baterybet Stake Islamabad United win the match 1.87 1.75 1.78 1.75 1.75 1.80 Quetta Gladiators win the match 1.96 2.05 2.04 2.05 2.10 2.05

Head-to-Head Record QUE vs ISL

Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United have faced each other 19 times in the PSL. Islamabad United have clinched 10 of those games, whereas the Gladiators have come out victorious nine times. United leads the last five encounters by 3-2.

Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators are third on the points table in PSL 2025, with nine points from seven games and a net run-rate of 1.034. They have won four games and lost twice, with their most recent match ending without a result.

Before their clash against Lahore Qalandars was washed out, they hammered Multan Sultans by 10 wickets. Khurram Shahzad was the star of the show with four for 23 to dismantle the opponents for just 89. The openers then mowed down the target in just 6.5 overs.

Possible XI: Finn Allen, Saud Shakeel (c), Rilee Rossouw, Kusal Mendis (wk), Mark Chapman, Hasan Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Khurram Shahzad, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Ali Majid.

Islamabad United

Islamabad United have lost back-to-back games but still sit at the top of the table with 10 points. They have won five games and lost twice, most recently losing to Peshawar Zalmi by six wickets.

United opted to bat first, but their line-up could not get going. Sahibzada Farhan was the top scorer with 36 off 35 while no other frontline batter could touch the 20-run mark. Ben Dwarshuis smashed 33 not out in 17 to push the total to 143. Islamabad removed both the Zalmi openers early but couldn’t keep up the pressure.

United brought in Kyle Mayers for the previous game, with Andries Gous sitting out. Jason Holder also missed the previous game but should be back.

Possible XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Kyle Mayers, Salman Agha, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Jason Holder, Ben Dwarshuis, Naseem Shah.

Where to Watch QUE vs ISL PSL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United PSL 2025 match.

There is no official source for Indian viewers to watch the PSL 2025.

Pakistan fans can watch the action live on A Sports and PTV Sports. Live streaming can be accessed on Tapmad, Tamasha, Daraz, Mayco, and Begin.

In the United Kingdom, fans can catch all the live action on Sky Sports and Geo.

South African viewers can watch the match live on SuperSports.

Afghanistan and Sri Lankan viewers can watch the match live on Sony Sports.

Toss Prediction

The team batting second has won four out of seven resulting games this season. Batting first has been tricky here, while dew makes it harder for bowlers in the second innings. So expect the toss-winning captain to opt to field first.

QUE vs ISL PSL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather forecast suggests it could be cloudy and hazy in Lahore on Saturday evening. There could be around 90% cloud cover, but rain should not be an issue. The humidity levels are expected to be around 56%. The temperature should range between 24 to 28 degrees Celsius, with wind gusts travelling at up to 26 kmph.

Favourites to win the match – Islamabad United

The bookmakers have Islamabad United as favourites to win this match. They are coming off consecutive defeats, but still head into this game with a 54% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Rilee Rossouw vs Shadab Khan could be an interesting matchup in the middle overs. The left-hand batter has struggled against the leg-spinner in the PSL. Rossouw has scored only 87 runs in 82 deliveries and has been dismissed six times.

