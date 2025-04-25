QUE vs KAR Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – PSL 2025, Match 15 – 25/04/2025

Match prediction for Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Match 15 in Lahore.

QUE vs KAR Predictions: David Warner’s Karachi Kings Look To Build Momentum

Quetta Gladiators (QUE) will take on Karachi Kings (KAR) in match no. 15 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 on April 25. The contest is scheduled to take place at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, with the action to begin at 8:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the QUE vs KAR match with the top betting tips and predictions.

QUE vs KAR Predictions – PSL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings PSL 2025 match.

David Warner over 25.5 performance points – 1xBet @ 1.83, BET HERE

David Warner is an experienced player with a stellar record in the shorter format. He has scored 31 and 60 in two of the last three innings. You can back him to get a good start in this game.

Karachi Kings to win – Batery Bet @ 1.80, BET HERE

Karachi Kings are in much better form, and have already smashed Quetta Gladiators this season. They have a stronger batting line-up on paper along with some quality bowling options. The Gladiators have a vulnerable batting unit.

Khushdil Shah over 35.5 performance points – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

Khushdil Shah was excellent with the ball in the previous game, claiming 3 for 20 in three overs. He has scored 140 runs with the bat at a strike rate of 130, including one fifty. His all-round skill set makes this a good option to bet on.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The pitches in Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore have been terrific for batting in recent years. The last two seasons of the PSL have had the average batting first score of 186 and 187, respectively. With the Lahore leg just beginning, expect a flat pitch for this game.

ALSO READ:

QUE vs KAR Odds PSL 2025

1xBet Stake Parimatch BC Game Rajabets Baterybet Quetta Gladiators win the match 2.10 2.10 2.07 1.9 1.9 2.10 Karachi Kings win the match 1.75 1.75 1.76 1.9 1.9 1.75

Quetta Gladiators win the match 1xBet 2.10 Stake 2.10 Parimatch 2.07 BC Game 1.9 Rajabets 1.9 Baterybet 2.10 Karachi Kings win the match 1xBet 1.75 Stake 1.75 Parimatch 1.76 BC Game 1.9 Rajabets 1.9 Baterybet 1.75

Head-to-Head Record QUE vs KAR

Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings have faced each other 19 times in the PSL. The Gladiators have won 12 matches while Karachi Kings have come out victorious seven times. Quetta leads the last seven encounters by 5-2.

Quetta Gladiators

The Gladiators are fifth on the points table in PSL 2025 with one win and two losses. In the previous game, they lost to none other than Karachi Kings by 58 runs. Bowling first, Ali Majid took 2 for 29 in four overs but most of the other bowlers couldn’t make much impact as Karachi posted 175.

Chasing the target, the Quetta batting unit failed badly, losing half the side in the powerplay. They kept losing wickets and eventually could reach only 119/9. The Gladiators had replaced Kyle Jamieson with Sean Abbott in the previous game.

Possible XI: Finn Allen, Saud Shakeel (c), Hasan Nawaz, Rilee Rossouw, Kusal Mendis (wk), Khawaja Nafay, Faheem Ashraf, Sean Abbott, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Ali Majid.

Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings are in a much better position after winning three of their five games in the season. Most recently, they defeated Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets. Khushdil Shah starred with the ball, picking 3 for 20 in three overs while Abbas Afridi bagged 3 for 30 in his four.

Chasing 148, Karachi Kings lost two wickets inside three overs but David Warner held the innings together with 60 off 47. They lost wickets at regular intervals but Khushdil made unbeaten 23 off 17 to take the team over the line.

Possible XI: David Warner (c), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Saad Baig, Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Hasan Ali, Abbas Afridi, Aamer Jamal, Mir Hamza.

Where to Watch QUE vs KAR PSL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings PSL 2025 match.

There is no official source for Indian viewers to watch the PSL 2025.

Pakistan fans can watch the action live on A Sports and PTV Sports. Live streaming can be accessed on Tapmad, Tamasha, Daraz, Mayco and Begin.

In the United Kingdom, fans can catch all the live action on Sky Sports and Geo.

South African viewers can watch the match live on SuperSports.

Afghanistan and Sri Lankan viewers can watch the match live on Sony Sports.

Toss Prediction

Lahore is a good venue to bat on, and teams are likely to prefer to chase. Dew could come into play in the second innings. So expect the toss-winning captain to opt to field first.

QUE vs KAR PSL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather forecast suggests it should be clear in Lahore on Friday evening. There will be no threat of rain while the humidity levels are expected to be low at around 20%. The temperature is likely to range between 24 to 28 degrees Celsius, with wind gusts traveling at up to 28 kmph.

Favourites to win the match – Karachi Kings

The bookmakers have Karachi Kings as favourites to win this match. They will head into this game with a 57% chance of winning.

Key matchup

James Vince has a poor record against Mohammad Amir. He has scored only 81 runs off 65 deliveries against the left-arm pacer and has lost his wicket five times.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.