QUE vs KAR Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – PSL 2025, Match 15 – 25/04/2025

Match prediction for Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Match 15 in Lahore.
Quetta Gladiators (QUE) will take on Karachi Kings (KAR) in match no. 15 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 on April 25. The contest is scheduled to take place at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, with the action to begin at 8:30 PM IST.
Check out our analysis for the QUE vs KAR match with the top betting tips and predictions.
Here are some of the best bets for this Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings PSL 2025 match.
David Warner over 25.5 performance points – 1xBet @ 1.83, BET HERE
David Warner is an experienced player with a stellar record in the shorter format. He has scored 31 and 60 in two of the last three innings. You can back him to get a good start in this game.
Karachi Kings are in much better form, and have already smashed Quetta Gladiators this season. They have a stronger batting line-up on paper along with some quality bowling options. The Gladiators have a vulnerable batting unit.
Khushdil Shah was excellent with the ball in the previous game, claiming 3 for 20 in three overs. He has scored 140 runs with the bat at a strike rate of 130, including one fifty. His all-round skill set makes this a good option to bet on.
The pitches in Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore have been terrific for batting in recent years. The last two seasons of the PSL have had the average batting first score of 186 and 187, respectively. With the Lahore leg just beginning, expect a flat pitch for this game.
ALSO READ:
|1xBet
|Stake
|Parimatch
|BC Game
|Rajabets
|Baterybet
|Quetta Gladiators win the match
|2.10
|2.10
|2.07
|1.9
|1.9
|2.10
|Karachi Kings win the match
|1.75
|1.75
|1.76
|1.9
|1.9
|1.75
|Quetta Gladiators win the match
|1xBet
|2.10
|Stake
|2.10
|Parimatch
|2.07
|BC Game
|1.9
|Rajabets
|1.9
|Baterybet
|2.10
|Karachi Kings win the match
|1xBet
|1.75
|Stake
|1.75
|Parimatch
|1.76
|BC Game
|1.9
|Rajabets
|1.9
|Baterybet
|1.75
Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings have faced each other 19 times in the PSL. The Gladiators have won 12 matches while Karachi Kings have come out victorious seven times. Quetta leads the last seven encounters by 5-2.
The Gladiators are fifth on the points table in PSL 2025 with one win and two losses. In the previous game, they lost to none other than Karachi Kings by 58 runs. Bowling first, Ali Majid took 2 for 29 in four overs but most of the other bowlers couldn’t make much impact as Karachi posted 175.
Chasing the target, the Quetta batting unit failed badly, losing half the side in the powerplay. They kept losing wickets and eventually could reach only 119/9. The Gladiators had replaced Kyle Jamieson with Sean Abbott in the previous game.
Possible XI: Finn Allen, Saud Shakeel (c), Hasan Nawaz, Rilee Rossouw, Kusal Mendis (wk), Khawaja Nafay, Faheem Ashraf, Sean Abbott, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Ali Majid.
Karachi Kings are in a much better position after winning three of their five games in the season. Most recently, they defeated Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets. Khushdil Shah starred with the ball, picking 3 for 20 in three overs while Abbas Afridi bagged 3 for 30 in his four.
Chasing 148, Karachi Kings lost two wickets inside three overs but David Warner held the innings together with 60 off 47. They lost wickets at regular intervals but Khushdil made unbeaten 23 off 17 to take the team over the line.
Possible XI: David Warner (c), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Saad Baig, Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Hasan Ali, Abbas Afridi, Aamer Jamal, Mir Hamza.
Check out the details of where to watch the Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings PSL 2025 match.
Lahore is a good venue to bat on, and teams are likely to prefer to chase. Dew could come into play in the second innings. So expect the toss-winning captain to opt to field first.
Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup and favourites to get a better idea of the match.
The weather forecast suggests it should be clear in Lahore on Friday evening. There will be no threat of rain while the humidity levels are expected to be low at around 20%. The temperature is likely to range between 24 to 28 degrees Celsius, with wind gusts traveling at up to 28 kmph.
The bookmakers have Karachi Kings as favourites to win this match. They will head into this game with a 57% chance of winning.
James Vince has a poor record against Mohammad Amir. He has scored only 81 runs off 65 deliveries against the left-arm pacer and has lost his wicket five times.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.