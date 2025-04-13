QUE vs LAH Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – PSL 2025, Match 4 – 13/04/2025

Match prediction for Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars Match 4 in Rawalpindi.

QUE vs LAH Predictions: Lahore Qalandars Hope For Change Of Fortunes

Quetta Gladiators (QUE) will take on Lahore Qalandars (LAH) in the fourth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 on April 13. The contest is scheduled to take place at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, with the action to begin at 8:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the QUE vs LAH match with the top betting tips and predictions.

QUE vs LAH Predictions – PSL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2025 match.

Abdullah Shafique over 26.5 performance points – 1xBet @ 1.83, BET HERE

Abdullah Shafique was magnificent in the previous game, scoring 66 off 38 while the rest of the batting unit failed. He has three half-centuries in his last six PSL matches, and you can back him to come good in this game.

Lahore Qalandars to win – Batery Bet @ 1.80, BET HERE

Lahore Qalandars are a stronger side on paper. Their bowling attack looks more potent with top-quality bowling options. Lahore also has some good T20 batters in the line-up.

Finn Allen over 25.5 performance points – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

Finn Allen has carried his recent form into the PSL 2025. He blasted 53 runs off just 25 deliveries. Having played against Pakistan recently should help him deal with Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is a venue traditionally known for its batting-friendly pitches. In the previous two PSL editions, the average first innings score was 209 and 184, respectively. The previous game played here witnessed Quetta Gladiators smash 216 in 20 overs.

QUE vs LAH Odds PSL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Stake Rajabets Baterybet Lahore Qalandars win the match 2.01 1.95 1.90 2.00 1.95 2.00 Quetta Gladiators win the match 1.81 1.85 1.90 1.80 1.85 1.80

Head-to-Head Record QUE vs LAH

Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars have faced each other 18 times in the PSL. There’s nothing to separate the two, with both teams winning nine games each.

Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators kicked off the PSL 2025 season with a comprehensive 80-run victory over Peshawar Zalmi. Sent in to bat first, they had a spectacular start thanks to Finn Allen and Saud Shakeel. Allen smashed 53 off 25 while Shakeel struck 69 off 42. Kusal Mendis later struck 35 not out in 14 balls to push the total to 216.

Defending the target, Abrar Ahmed starred with four for 42 in four overs. Mohammad Amir and Usman Tariq also snared two scalps each to bowl out the opponents for 136.

Possible XI: Finn Allen, Saud Shakeel (c), Hasan Nawaz, Rilee Rossouw, Kusal Mendis, Shoaib Malik, Faheem Ashraf, Abrar Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammad Amir, Usman Tariq.

Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars could not get the desired start to the PSL 2025, losing the season opener to Islamabad United by eight wickets. Having been sent in to bat first, Lahore kept losing wickets at regular intervals, and couldn’t get any momentum. Abdullah Shafique was the only batter to keep the runs flowing, scoring 66 off 38 before they were bowled out for 139.

Defending a low total, Asif Afridi bowled an excellent spell of 1 for 15 in four overs, but others couldn’t make any impact.

Possible XI: Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi.

Where to Watch QUE vs LAH PSL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2025 match.

Sony Sports Network holds the rights to telecast PSL 2025 matches live in India. Live streaming will be available on the FanCode application.

Pakistan fans can watch the action live on A Sports and PTV Sports. Live streaming can be accessed on Tapmad, Tamasha, Daraz, Mayco, and Begin.

In the United Kingdom, fans can catch all the live action on Sky Sports and Geo.

South African viewers can watch the match live on SuperSports.

Afghanistan and Sri Lankan viewers can watch the match live on Sony Sports.

Toss Prediction

The teams will prefer to chase at this ground, especially with dew coming into play in the second innings. Expect the toss-winning captain to opt to field first.

QUE vs LAH PSL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather forecast suggests it should be clear in Rawalpindi on Sunday evening. Rain will not be an issue while the humidity levels are expected to be low at around 29%. The temperature is likely to range between 18 to 22 degrees Celsius, with wind gusts traveling at up to 19 kmph.

Favourites to win the match – Lahore Qalandars

The bookmakers have placed Lahore Qalandars as favourites to win this match. The Gladiators will head into this home fixture with a 57% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Rilee Rossouw has smashed 77 runs off 47 deliveries against Haris Rauf but has lost his wicket four times. This battle between the two could be key in this game.

