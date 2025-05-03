RCB vs CHE Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 52 – 03/05/2025

Match prediction for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Match 52 in Bengaluru.

RCB vs CHE Predictions: RCB Face The Super Kings As The Top Two Charge Continues

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CHE) will lock horns in Match No.52 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on May 3. The two rivals will meet at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, with the match scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the RCB vs CHE match with the top betting tips and predictions.

RCB vs CHE Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match.

Virat Kohli has piled on 443 runs this season at an average of 63 while striking at 138. He has smashed six half-centuries in 10 innings, and you can back him to get a good start again.

RCB have multiple batters who are pretty good at hitting sixes. They have been in good form as well. CSK, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the six-hitting list this season.

Josh Hazlewood has been magnificent in the tournament, picking up 18 wickets in 10 games at a strike rate of 12.2. He has taken one four-for and two three-wicket hauls in the season.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The pitches in M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, haven’t been typically flat and batting-friendly this season. Bowlers have found good assistance this time around. The venue has hosted 18 IPL matches since 2022, with the average first innings score of 193.

RCB vs CHE Odds IPL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Baterybet Stake Bangalore win the match 1.56 1.56 1.55 1.52 1.55 1.50 Chennai win the match 2.46 2.62 2.45 2.55 2.50 2.30

Head-to-Head Record RCB vs CHE

These two teams have competed against each other in 35 matches in the IPL. Chennai Super Kings have dominated the scoreline with 22 wins, while RCB have come out on top 12 times. As for the last five encounters, RCB lead by 3-2.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

RCB have had a magnificent IPL 2025 so far, fighting for the top two spots with seven wins from 10 games. They have 14 points with a net run-rate of 0.521. They are coming off a six-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in the previous game away from home. Bhuvneshwar Kumar bagged 3 for 33 in four overs while Josh Hazlewood picked up two scalps to restrict the home side to 162.

RCB were in a spot of bother while chasing, having lost three wickets in four overs. Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya then slowly rebuilt the innings. Kohli made 51 off 47 deliveries while Krunal went on to smash an unbeaten 73 off 47.

Phil Salt missed the previous game, with Jacob Bethell taking his place. If fit, Salt should slot right back in.

Possible XII: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings have been knocked out of the playoffs race after losing eight out of 10 games. In their previous outing, they lost to Punjab Kings by four wickets. Sam Curran starred with the bat, scoring 88 off 47 to help the side reach 190.

Defending the target, bowlers could not keep the run flow in check. Khaleel Ahmed took 2 for 28 in 3.4 overs, but the rest of the line-up was ineffective.

With Matheesha Pathirana having a miserable season, CSK should bring in Nathan Ellis for this game.

Possible XII: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed.

Where to Watch RCB vs CHE IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match.

Tune into Star Sports Network to watch this IPL match live on television in India. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

England fans can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

South African viewers can watch the match live on SuperSports.

Head over to Sky Sports NZ to catch the action if you live in New Zealand.

Australian viewers can watch the contest on Fox Sports.

Toss Prediction

Three out of four games played here this season were won by the chasing side. The teams have preferred chasing at this venue in T20 cricket. The dew factor in the second innings also makes it ideal to field first.

RCB vs CHE IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather forecast is not looking promising for this clash, with Bengaluru likely to witness thunderstorms on Saturday evening. The radar shows a 43% chance of precipitation with around 2.3 mm of rain. The humidity levels are expected to be high at around 75%, while wind gusts travel at up to 28 kmph. As for the temperature, it should hover around 23 degrees Celsius in the evening.

Favourites to win the match – Royal Challengers Bengaluru

The bookmakers have placed RCB as strong favourites to win this match. RCB have been in top form, and have a 54% chance of winning this encounter.

Key matchup

Virat Kohli vs Noor Ahmad could be an interesting matchup. He has scored 63 runs in 44 balls against the left-arm wrist spinner in T20 cricket and has lost his wicket two times.

