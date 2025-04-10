RCB vs DC Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 24 – 10/04/2025

Match prediction for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Match 24 in Bengaluru.

RCB vs DC Predictions: Can Rajat Patidar And Co. Keep Up Their Form Against The Undefeated Capitals?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to square off in match no. 24 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on April 10. The match will take place at RCB’s home – M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, with the action set to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the RCB vs DC match with the top betting tips and predictions.

RCB vs DC Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match.

Virat Kohli to score a fifty – 1xBet @ 2.75, BET HERE

Virat Kohli is coming off an excellent knock against Mumbai Indians, hitting 67 off 42 deliveries. He has registered two half centuries in four innings this season, and you can back him to add another to his tally.

Total sixes over 19.5 – Batery Bet @ 1.85, BET HERE

Bengaluru is one of the best venues in the country for batting. Short boundaries make six-hitting easier at this ground. Since 2022, the venue has witnessed 20 sixes per match on average. With batters from both teams in good form, this can be a pretty safe bet.

Axar Patel over 34.5 performance points – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

Axar Patel has been batting higher up in the order in recent times, and has looked in great form. He has averaged 28 and struck at 143 in the past 12 months. Axar’s left-arm spin can also be crucial in this game against an RHB-heavy line-up.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The pitches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium have historically been batting friendly with not much help for the bowlers. Additionally, short boundaries help the batters further in hitting boundaries. There have been 15 IPL games played here since 2022, with the average first innings score of 195.

ALSO READ:

RCB vs DC Odds IPL 2025

1xBet Rajabets BC Game Parimatch Stake Baterybet Bangalore win the match 1.76 1.75 1.83 1.77 1.65 1.75 Delhi win the match 2.11 2.05 2.1 2.05 2 2.08

Bangalore win the match 1xBet 1.76 Rajabets 1.75 BC Game 1.83 Parimatch 1.77 Stake 1.65 Baterybet 1.75 Delhi win the match 1xBet 2.11 Rajabets 2.05 BC Game 2.1 Parimatch 2.05 Stake 2 Baterybet 2.08

Head-to-Head Record RCB vs DC

Royal Challengers Bengaluru dominate the head-to-head record against Delhi Capitals. Out of 32 matches between the two, RCB have won 19 times while DC have come out on top 11 times. RCB also lead the last five encounters by 4-1.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

RCB have been terrific in the IPL 2025 so far, winning three games and losing only once. The Rajat Patidar-led side is coming off a 12-run victory over Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium, beating the home side for the first time since 2015. Virat Kohli scored 67 runs off 42 deliveries while Patidar smashed 64 off 32. Jitesh Sharma struck 40 runs in just 19 balls as they posted 221 on the board.

A few of the RCB bowlers took a beating but Josh Hazlewood’s 1 for 37 in four overs was the difference. He removed the biggest threat Hardik Pandya in the penultimate over. Krunal picked four wickets, and conceded only six runs while defending 19 in the final over.

Possible XII: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals are the only undefeated team in this season, having won three out of three games. In their previous game, Axar Patel’s men defeated Chennai Super Kings by 25 runs. KL Rahul was the star with the bat, scoring 77 off 51 on a slow paced pitch. Tristan Stubbs hit 24 not-out in 12 to push the total to 183.

Defending the target, Vipraj Nigam bowled a superb spell, conceding 27 in four overs while dismissing Devon Conway and Shivam Dube. Mitchell Starc also snared 1 for 27 in four overs. Du Plessis missed the previous game due to an injury but could be back for this game.

Possible XII: Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel (wk), KL Rahul, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

Where to Watch RCB vs DC IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match.

Tune into Star Sports Network to watch this IPL match live on television in India. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

In England, fans can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

South African viewers can watch the match live on SuperSports.

Head over to Sky Sports NZ to catch the action if you live in New Zealand.

Australian viewers can watch the contest on Fox Sports.

Toss Prediction

Teams prefer chasing at this venue so much that the toss-winning team has opted to chase in each of the last 15 games. Short boundaries and dew can make defending the total extremely hard. So expect the trend to continue.

RCB vs DC IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather forecast suggests it could be partly cloudy in Bengaluru on Thursday evening. There could be over 50% cloud cover, with the radar showing a 25% chance of precipitation. The humidity levels are expected to be around 55%, while wind gusts travel at up to 22 kmph. Expect the temperature to hover around 24 degree Celsius in the evening.

Favourites to win the match – Royal Challengers Bengaluru

The bookmakers have RCB as favourites heading into this encounter. RCB will walk into this home fixture with a 57% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Virat Kohli has lost his wicket to Kuldeep Yadav only once but has scored 63 runs in 51 deliveries. This could be an interesting matchup in the middle overs if Kohli gets through the powerplay, which he often does.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.