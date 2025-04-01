RCB vs GT Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 14 – 02/04/2025

Match prediction for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Match 14 in Bengaluru.

RCB vs GT Predictions: Spotlight On The Top Order Batters As Royal Challengers and Titans Face Off In Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will be up against each other in Match 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Wednesday, April 2. The two teams will lock horns at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, with the action set to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the RCB vs GT match with the top betting tips and predictions.

RCB vs GT Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match.

Virat Kohli to score a fifty – 1xBet @ 2.75, BET HERE

Virat Kohli is the most prolific batter in the league and has started this season well. He made a fifty in the first game against Kolkata Knight Riders and added 31 runs in the second outing. Kohli loves playing at this ground in Bengaluru, so back him to hit a fifty.

Total sixes over 19.5 – Batery Bet @ 1.80, BET HERE

Bengaluru is a terrific venue for batting, six-hitting in particular. Since 2022, the average number of sixes hit per match at this ground stands at 20. Both these teams have some top-quality batters in their line-up, making this a good option to put your money on.

Sai Sudharsan to be the top GT batter – Stake @ 3.20, BET HERE

Sai Sudharsan was the top run-scorer for Gujarat Titans last year, and he has started this season well. The left-hander has struck 74 off 41 and 63 off 41 in the first two matches. He plays a safe game and doesn’t have many weaknesses.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

M Chinnaswamy Stadium is known for batting-friendly conditions. Flat pitches and short boundaries make it a nightmare for bowlers to play here. The venue has hosted 14 IPL games since 2022, with the average first innings score reading 196. Expect a high-scoring contest when these two teams meet on Wednesday.

RCB vs GT Odds IPL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Stake Rajabets Baterybet Bangalore win the match 1.75 1.79 1.71 1.70 1.75 1.75 Gujarat win the match 2.10 2.18 2.14 1.95 2.05 2.07

Head-to-Head Record RCB vs GT

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans have competed against each other in five IPL matches. RCB have won three of these games while GT have been victorious on two occasions.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

RCB have been off to a great start in the IPL 2025, winning their first two games. They beat Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening game by seven wickets and smashed Chennai Super Kings by 50 runs in the following game. At Chepauk, Phil Salt got them off to a flying start with 32 off 16 before captain Rajat Patidar scored a superb 51 off 32 to post 196 on the board.

RCB bowlers then did an outstanding job of controlling the innings. Josh Hazlewood claimed three for 21 in his four overs while Yash Dayal and Liam Livingstone picked two scalps each.

Possible XII: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

Gujarat Titans

The Shubman Gill-led side suffered a narrow defeat against Punjab Kings in the season opener but turned things around to beat Mumbai Indians by 36 runs. Gill made 38 off 27 at the top while Jos Buttler added 39 off 24 deliveries. Sai Sudharsan held the one end, scoring 63 off 41 to help the team reach 196.

Defending the total, Mohammed Siraj provided them an ideal start by removing both the MI openers inside the powerplay. Prasidh Krishna then snared two for 18 in his four overs.

Possible XII: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Where to Watch RCB vs GT IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match.

Tune into Star Sports Network to watch this IPL match live on television in India. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

In England, fans can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

South African viewers can watch the match live on SuperSports.

Head to Sky Sports NZ to catch the action if you live in New Zealand.

Australian viewers can watch the contest on Fox Sports.

Toss Prediction

The teams have shown a heavy preference to chasing at this ground. The team winning the toss has opted to chase in all of the previous 14 games. Dew can be a big factor here, so expect the trend to continue.

RCB vs GT IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The forecast suggests Bengaluru is likely to witness cloudy weather on Wednesday evening. There could be around 65% cloud cover, with the radar showing a 9% chance of precipitation. The humidity levels are expected to be around 44%, while wind gusts travel at up to 33 kmph. As for the temperature, it should hover around 26 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Royal Challengers Bengaluru

The bookmakers have placed RCB as favourites heading into this match. They will be playing at their home venue and are given a 57% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Virat Kohli is a prolific run-scorer in the IPL, but Kagiso Rabada has got the better of him. Kohli has scored only 36 runs off 32 deliveries against the seamer and has been dismissed three times.

