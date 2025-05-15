RCB vs KKR Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 58 – 17/05/2025

Match prediction for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match 58 in Bengaluru.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to resume with a clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on May 3. Match No.58 will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, with the action scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.
Check out our analysis for the RCB vs KKR match with the top betting tips and predictions.
Here are some of the best bets for this Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match.
Virat Kohli has amassed 505 runs this season at an average of 63 while striking at 143. He has registered seven half-centuries in 11 innings. You can back him to get a good start here as well.
RCB boast of an in-form opening pair in Virat Kohli and Phil Salt. Both have batted with great intent in the powerplay. KKR, on the other hand, have struggled to get strong starts at the top.
Andre Russell has batted slightly higher up in the previous two games. He has enjoyed more time in the middle, blasting 57 not-out and 38. Russell has also taken eight wickets in the tournament.
The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, has produced competitive pitches this season. Batting hasn’t been straightforward here with bowlers finding good assistance. The average first innings score at the venue since 2022 reads 194 from 19 games. This season, the number stands at 169 after five games.
|1xBet
|BC Game
|Parimatch
|Rajabets
|Baterybet
|Stake
|Bangalore win the match
|1.79
|1.89
|1.76
|1.85
|1.75
|1.70
|Kolkata win the match
|2.04
|2.04
|2.07
|1.95
|2.10
|1.95
These two teams have faced each other in 36 matches in the IPL. Kolkata Knight Riders have been the more successful side with 21 wins, while RCB have come out on top 15 times. As for the last five encounters, KKR lead the scoreline by 4-1.
The Royal Challengers have been one of the strongest teams in IPL 2025. They have won eight out of 11 games and are just one win away from securing a spot in the playoffs. In their most recent fixture, RCB defeated Chennai Super Kings by two runs.
Virat Kohli and Jacob Bethell hit fifties at the top of the order while Romario Shepherd smashed 53 not out in 14 deliveries. Defending 213, Lungi Ngidi picked three for 30 in four overs as they held off the opponents narrowly.
Josh Hazlewood’s availability for this game remains uncertain. Rajat Patidar has joined the team and could play.
Possible XII: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar (c), Manoj Bhandage, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal.
The Knight Riders are still in the playoffs race, but they need other results to go their way. They are currently sixth on the table with 11 points from 12 matches, with five wins to their credit. In their previous game, KKR suffered a two-wicket defeat at the hands of Chennai Super Kings.
Ajinkya Rahane hit 48 off 33 while Andre Russell struck 38 off 21 to help the side reach 179. Varun Chakravarthy delivered a magnificent spell of two for 18 in four overs, but the rest of the attack was ineffective.
KKR could go back to Quinton de Kock as an opener. Moeen Ali has opted out, while Rovman Powell is unlikely to return.
Possible XII: Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakravarthy.
Check out the details of where to watch the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match.
Bengaluru is a venue where teams heavily prefer chasing. Short boundaries and dew make it a tough challenge for bowlers in the second innings. So expect the team winning the toss to field first.
Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.
The weather forecast doesn’t look great for this clash as Bengaluru is likely to witness thunderstorms on Saturday evening. The radar shows a 79% chance of precipitation with around 8.9 mm of rain. The humidity levels could be high at 77%, while wind gusts travel at up to 26 kmph. As for the temperature, it should hover around 24 degrees Celsius in the evening.
The bookmakers have placed RCB as favourites to come out on top in this encounter. RCB go in with a 54% chance of winning this game.
Virat Kohli has struggled to score at a good rate against Sunil Narine. He has faced 129 deliveries against the mystery spinner, managing only 136 runs. Narine has dismissed Kohli four times.
