RCB vs PBKS Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Final – 03/06/2025

RCB vs PBKS Predictions: A New Champion to be Crowned as Punjab Kings and RCB Battle for Maiden Title

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has been quite a ride, and it all comes down to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). The two best teams in the tournament will lock horns in the final on June 3 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with the match scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

RCB vs PBKS Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Virat Kohli over to score over 27.5 performance points – 1xBet @ 2.85, BET HERE

Virat Kohli has been brilliant in the IPL 2025. He is fifth on the list of highest run-scorers with 614 runs at an average of 58 and a strike rate of 146. Kohli has hit the most (eight) half-centuries in the competition.

RCB to win the powerplay – BC Game @ 1.80, BET HERE

RCB have an excellent new-ball bowling attack in Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Yash Dayal. PBKS have struggled against them this season. RCB also have a solid opening pair in Virat Kohli and Phil Salt.

Josh Inglis to score over 23.5 performance points – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

Josh Inglis has scored 239 runs in the season at an average of 30 while striking at 168. He has smashed four 30+ scores in the last five innings, including 73 off 42. Back him to play another good innings.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The pitches in Ahmedabad have been particularly conducive to batting in recent years. The bowlers do not get much help here, while batters can put on big scores. That has been the case throughout this season as well, with the average first innings score reading 219 from eight games.

RCB vs PBKS Odds IPL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Stake Bangalore win the match 1.85 1.89 1.81 1.85 1.75 Punjab win the match 2.00 2.04 1.99 1.95 1.90

Head-to-Head Record RCB vs PBKS

RCB and PBKS have faced each other 36 times in the IPL, with nothing to separate them. Both teams have 18 matches each. As for the last five encounters, RCB lead the scoreline by 4-1.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

RCB find themselves one step away from clinching the trophy they have been chasing for years. This is their fourth IPL final appearance, and they’ll be hoping this goes their way. The Rajat Patidar-led side finished second in the league stage before hammering Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1.

Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma bagged three wickets each to skittle out the opponents for just 1101. RCB lost Virat Kohli early, but Phil Salt struck 56 not out in 27 deliveries to get them over the line.

There’s uncertainty around Tim David’s availability for this as he continues to recover from an injury. If he misses, RCB could play Liam Livingstone or Nuwan Thushara.

Possible XII: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar (c), Mayank Agarwal, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

Punjab Kings

Like RCB, Punjab Kings are also vying for their maiden IPL trophy. Shreyas Iyer has led the side brilliantly to take them to their second final. They finished at the top in the group stage but lost to RCB in Qualifier 1. They had another shot in Qualifier 2, in which they beat Mumbai Indians by five wickets.

PBKS had a humongous task as MI had never lost while defending a total of 200 or more. Josh Inglis smashed Jasprit Bumrah for 20 runs in an over while Shreyas Iyer went on to play one of the best IPL innings. The PBKS captain blasted 87 not out in 41 deliveries to clinch the victory.

Punjab could try Xavier Bartlett in place of Azmatullah Omarzai after the latter’s poor returns.

Possible XII: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijayakumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar.

Where to Watch RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match.

Tune into Star Sports Network to watch this IPL match live on television in India. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

England fans can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

South African viewers can watch the match live on SuperSports.

Head over to Sky Sports NZ to catch the action if you live in New Zealand.

Australian viewers can watch the contest on Fox Sports.

Toss Prediction

Six out of eight games played in Ahmedabad this season were won by the team batting first. But like Qualifier 2, teams are likely to prefer chasing. Expect the captain winning the toss to opt to field first.

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

Sunday’s Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad was delayed by a couple of hours due to rain. The forecast suggests it will be partly cloudy on Tuesday evening with 43% cloud cover. There’s a 5% chance of precipitation during the game time. Expect the humidity levels to be at 58%, while wind gusts travel at up to 41 kmph. As for the temperature, it is likely to range between 28 to 34 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Royal Challengers Bengaluru

As per the bookmakers, RCB will head into the IPL 2025 final as slight favourites. The bookmakers have given them a 54% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Punjab Kings’ hero of the last game, Shreyas Iyer, has a terrible record against Josh Hazlewood. He has managed only 11 runs in 22 deliveries and has been dismissed four times. This could be a decisive matchup in this game.

