RCB vs RR Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 42 – 24/04/2025

RCB vs RR Predictions: RCB Hope To End The Home Jinx Against Samson-less Royals

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns in Match No.42 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on April 24. RCB will be eager to get their first win at home this season when they meet the Royals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.

RCB vs RR Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Virat Kohli to be the top RCB batter – 1xBet @ 3.25, BET HERE

Virat Kohli has continued to be a run machine in this edition of the IPL as well. He has accumulated 322 runs this season at an average of 64 and a strike rate of 140. Kohli has registered four half-centuries in eight innings, including 73 not out off 54 in the previous outing.

RCB to hit most fours – Batery Bet @ 1.80, BET HERE

RCB have a more in-form batting unit compared to the Rajasthan Royals. They have Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, and Tim David making key contributions in the tournament.

Josh Hazlewood over 20.5 performance points – Stake @ 2.00, BET HERE

Josh Hazlewood has been superb in the ongoing competition. He has taken 12 wickets in eight games at a strike rate of 14.4, with best figures of three for 14. The pitches in Bengaluru have offered good help for bowlers this season, so expect Hazlewood to pick up at least one wicket.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has generally produced great pitches for batting. Short boundaries also help the batters in going big. The venue has hosted 17 IPL matches since 2022, with the average first innings score of 193. This season, however, has witnessed good assistance for bowlers, with the team batting first scoring at just 7.90 RPO.

RCB vs RR Odds IPL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Baterybet Stake Bangalore win the match 1.69 1.71 1.70 1.65 1.68 1.60 Rajasthan win the match 2.19 2.30 2.15 2.25 2.20 2.05

Head-to-Head Record RCB vs RR

These two teams have competed against each other in 32 matches in the IPL. RCB have clinched 16 of those, whereas the Rajasthan Royals came out on top 14 times. As for the last five encounters, the Royals lead the scoreline by 3-2.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

RCB have 10 points from eight games with a net run-rate of 0.472. They have won five out of eight matches in the tournament, most recently beating Punjab Kings by seven wickets. Opting to field first, their bowlers did an excellent job of restricting the opponents to 157. Krunal Pandya took two for 25 in four overs while Suyash Sharma bagged two for 26.

Chasing the target, RCB lost Phil Salt early, but Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal put on 103 runs for the second wicket. Padikkal hit 65 off 31 while Kohli remained unbeaten on 73 off 54 to take the side over the line.

RCB made one change in the previous game, dropping Liam Livingstone for Romario Shepherd.

Possible XII: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals have only four points to their credit after eight games and a net run-rate of -0.633. They have managed only two wins and lost six, with the most recent defeat coming against Lucknow Super Giants.

Chasing 181, the 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi announced himself in style, hitting 34 runs in 20 deliveries. Yashasvi Jaiswal struck 74 off 52 while Riyan Parag made 39 in 26 balls. Rajasthan needed nine to win in the final over, but they failed to do so for the second game in a row.

RR have suffered a big blow with Sanju Samson getting ruled out of this encounter against RCB.

Possible XII: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande.

Where to Watch RCB vs RR IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match.

Tune into Star Sports Network to watch this IPL match live on television in India. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

England fans can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

South African viewers can watch the match live on SuperSports.

Head over to Sky Sports NZ to catch the action if you live in New Zealand.

Australian viewers can watch the contest on Fox Sports.

Toss Prediction

All three games played here this season were won by the chasing side. The teams have shown a heavy preference to chasing at this venue in T20 cricket. The dew factor also makes fielding first a better choice.

RCB vs RR IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

Bengaluru is likely to witness clear weather on Thursday evening. The forecast suggests rain should not be a threat for this fixture. The humidity levels are expected to be around 33%, while wind gusts travel at up to 32 kmph. As for the temperature, it should be around 27 degrees Celsius in the evening.

Favourites to win the match – Royal Challengers Bengaluru

The bookmakers have placed RCB as favourites to win this match at home. RCB are in much better form and have a 54% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Josh Hazlewood could be an interesting matchup in this game. The Aussie pacer has dismissed the batter two times, but Jaiswal has smashed 55 runs in just 21 deliveries.

