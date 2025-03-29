RR vs CHE Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 11 – 30/03/2025

Match prediction for Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Match 11 in Guwahati.

RR vs CHE Predictions: Bottom-placed Royals desperate to win as they take on the Super Kings

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match No.11 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on March 30. The Sunday night fixture will be played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, with the first ball to be bowled at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the RR vs CHE match with the top betting tips and predictions.

RR vs CHE Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL match.

Noor Ahmad to be the top CSK bowler – 1xBet @ 3.20, BET HERE

The left-arm wrist spinner has had a terrific start to the season. He picked up four wickets for 18 in the first game and backed it up with three for 36 in the second. This venue assisted the bowlers in the previous game, so expect Noor Ahmad to do well.

Chennai Super Kings to win – Batery Bet @ 1.80, BET HERE

Rajasthan Royals’ bowling attack looks all over the place, and their batting hasn’t clicked yet. CSK have a strong bowling line-up on paper and enough quality in the top four to win this game.

Sanju Samson over 29.5 performance points – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

Sanju Samson scored 66 off 37 in the opening game of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He is among the most consistent batters in the league and will be key for the Royals in this match.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The previous game played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati saw plenty of assistance for spinners and pacers. The conditions got better to bat in the second innings thanks to dew. The venue has hosted five IPL matches since 2022, with the average first innings score of 175.

ALSO READ:

RR vs CHE Odds IPL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Stake Rajabets Baterybet Rajasthan win the match 2.05 2.08 2.10 1.95 2.10 2.03 Chennai win the match 1.80 1.86 1.73 1.70 1.73 1.80

Rajasthan win the match 1xBet 2.05 BC Game 2.08 Parimatch 2.10 Stake 1.95 Rajabets 2.10 Baterybet 2.03 Chennai win the match 1xBet 1.80 BC Game 1.86 Parimatch 1.73 Stake 1.70 Rajabets 1.73 Baterybet 1.80

Head-to-Head Record RR vs CHE

Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings have faced each other 30 times in the IPL. CSK have won 16 matches whereas RR have come out on top 14 times. The Royals lead the last five encounters by 4-1.

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals are at the bottom of the table after losing two in two. They lost the first game by 44 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad before going down by eight wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders. In the second game, they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and could manage only 151 on the board. Dhruv Jurel was the top run-scorer for them with 33 off 28. Defending a small target, their bowlers could not make any impact as they lost the game with 15 balls to spare.

Possible XII: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande.

Chennai Super Kings

The Men in Yellow defeated Mumbai Indians in their opening game of the season but lost the next to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 50 runs. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opted to bowl first, but the bowlers weren’t up to the mark. Noor Ahmad picked up three wickets but conceded 36 in four overs. Others were also expensive as RCB piled on 196 on a challenging pitch.

Chasing the target, CSK lost three wickets within five overs and could not recover from it. Rachin Ravindra made 41 but could not quite accelerate.

Possible XII: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana.

Where to Watch RR vs CHE IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL match.

The live telecast for IPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

Australian viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports.

In South Africa, fans can tune into SuperSports.

Toss Prediction

The previous game played here saw a decent amount of dew, which made batting easier in the second innings. With that in mind, expect the captain winning the toss to field first.

RR vs CHE IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather forecast suggests it could be partly cloudy in Guwahati on Sunday evening. There could be a 37% cloud cover, but rain should not be a big concern. The humidity levels could be around 64%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 11 kmph. As for the temperature, it should hover around 22 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Chennai Super Kings

As per the bookmakers, Chennai Super Kings will be the favourites heading into this match. They have a 54% chance of winning this encounter.

Key matchup

Sanju Samson has scored 83 runs off 63 deliveries against the left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja. The bowler has dismissed the batter three times. This contest between the two could be key in the middle overs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.