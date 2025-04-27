RR vs GT Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 47 – 28/04/2025

Match prediction for Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Match 47 in Jaipur.

RR vs GT Predictions: Titans Look To Continue Their Winning Run With Top Two Spots Up For Grabs

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match No.47 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on April 28. The Monday night clash will be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, with the action to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the RR vs GT match with the top betting tips and predictions.

RR vs GT Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for the Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match.

Sai Sudharsan over 32.5 performance points – 1xBet @ 1.83

Sai Sudharsan has been in ridiculously good form in the ongoing tournament. He has scored 417 runs from eight innings at an average of 52 and a strike rate of 152. Sudharsan has hit five half-centuries in the competition.

Gujarat Titans to win – Batery Bet @ 1.75

Gujarat Titans have been in terrific form in the tournament, while Rajasthan Royals have struggled badly. Titans have a much better bowling attack and an in-form top order.

Prasidh Krishna over 20.5 performance points – Stake @ 2.00

Prasidh Krishna is having his best-ever IPL season. The right-arm pacer has taken 16 wickets from just right games at an economy of 7.29 and a strike rate of 11.6. Krishna has taken two or more wickets in each of the last five games.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The pitches in Sawai Mansingh Stadium have not been on the slower side, with some assistance for bowlers. The batters have generally found it hard to time the ball. Since 2022, the average batting first innings score at the venue reads 180.

RR vs GT Odds IPL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Baterybet Stake Rajasthan win the match 2.26 2.36 2.15 2.25 2.20 2.10 Gujarat win the match 1.68 1.68 1.70 1.65 1.68 1.60

Head-to-Head Record RR vs GT

Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans have faced each other seven times in the IPL. The Titans dominate the record with six victories while the Royals have managed to win only once. GT scored 217 and won by 58 runs in the previous clash earlier this season.

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals are pretty much out of the playoffs race, having lost seven out of nine games and winning only twice. They lost the previous game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 11 runs. Having opted to field first, their bowlers could not control the runflow as RCB posted 205.

Yashasvi Jaiswal got the run-chase off to a flying start with 49 runs in just 19 deliveries, but they lost wickets at regular intervals. Dhruv Jurel later hit 47 off 34 but could not get 18 off the final two overs.

Possible XII: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande.

Gujarat Titans

The combination of Shubman Gill and head coach Ashish Nehra has been working brilliantly, with the Gujarat Titans sitting in the top two. They have won six matches and lost only twice. In the previous game, they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 39 runs.

Batting first, Shubman Gill starred with 90 runs in 55 deliveries while Sai Sudharsan made 52 off 36. Jos Buttler also hit 41 off 23 as they posted 198 on the board. Rashid Khan and Prasidh Krishna had identical figures of two for 25 as they clinched a comfortable victory.

Possible XII: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma.

Where to Watch RR vs GT IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match.

The live telecast for IPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

Australian viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports.

In South Africa, fans can tune into SuperSports.

Toss Prediction

The pitches at this venue tend to slow down as the match progresses. Dew hasn’t played a big role here in the previous two games played here. So you can expect the captain winning the toss to bat first.

RR vs GT IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Jaipur should be clear on Monday evening, with rain unlikely to pose any threat to the proceedings. The temperature is likely to range between 28 to 32 degrees Celsius. The humidity levels could be low at 11%, while wind gusts travel at up to 32 kmph.

Favourites to win the match – Gujarat Titans

The bookmakers have placed the Gujarat Titans as favourites heading into this game. GT, who are in a much better form, have a 57% chance of winning this fixture.

Key matchup

Shubman Gill vs Jofra Archer could be a key battle in this match. Gill has scored only 10 runs against the RR pacer in 15 deliveries, and has lost his wicket three times. Archer bowled Gill in the earlier clash this season.

