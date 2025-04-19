RR vs LSG Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 36 – 19/04/2025

Match prediction for Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Match 36 in Jaipur.

RR vs LSG Predictions: Rajasthan Royals Face The Super Giants With The Season On The Line

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 36 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on April 19. The Saturday night fixture will be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, with the action to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the RR vs LSG match with the top betting tips and predictions.

RR vs LSG Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 match.

Yashasvi Jaiswal over 29.5 performance points – 1xBet @ 1.86, BET HERE

Yashasvi Jaiswal had a slow start to the season but has picked up the pace. He has hit 67, 75, and 51 in three of the last four innings. Jaiswal generally does well on slightly slower pitches. He has an average of 37 and a strike rate of 151 at this venue.

Rajasthan Royals to win – Batery Bet @ 1.90, BET HERE

The Super Giants have been in better form, but their batting is highly vulnerable on a tricky pitch. Rajasthan Royals have a better batting line-up on paper, though they haven’t clicked properly. RR also boasts of a more potent bowling unit.

Rajasthan Royals highest opening partnership – Stake @ 1.80, BET HERE

The Royals have Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top of the order. The pair added 61 runs in the previous game before Samson had to walk off. Additionally, the LSG pace attack doesn’t pose a huge threat.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The pitches in Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, have historically been on the slower side. Batters usually find it hard to time the ball as the innings progresses. Slightly longer boundaries at this venue come in handy for bowlers. It has hosted 11 matches since 2022, with the average batting first innings score of 180.

RR vs LSG Odds IPL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Stake Rajabets Baterybet Rajasthan win the match 2.05 2.08 1.90 1.95 2.00 1.90 Lucknow win the match 1.80 1.85 1.90 1.70 1.80 1.90

Head-to-Head Record RR vs LSG

Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants have faced each other five times in the IPL. The Royals hold the upper hand, having clinched four of these games while LSG have managed to win only once.

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals just haven’t been able to put together a team performance. They have lost five games and won only twice. Another loss could practically end their season. In the previous game, RR lost to Delhi Capitals in a Super Over after the match was tied.

Chasing 189, Yashasvi Jaiswal made 51 off 37 while Nitish Rana smashed 51 off 28 deliveries to put the team in a good position. Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer brought down the equation to nine off the final over but couldn’t get over the line. In the super over, they scored 12 runs, which wasn’t enough.

Sanju Samson had walked off with an injury in the previous game. Whether he plays this game or not remains to be seen.

Possible XII: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande.

Lucknow Super Giants

LSG have had a decent first half of the season, winning four and losing three games. In the most recent fixture, they lost to Chennai Super Kings by five wickets. Batting first, Nicholas Pooran had a rare failure, but Rishabh Pant top-scored with 63 off 49 deliveries. Abdul Samad hit 20 off 11 at the back end to help them get 166.

Ravi Bishnoi was excellent with the ball, picking two for 18 in three overs while Digvesh Rathi and Aiden Markram combined for 48/2 in eight overs. Pacers, however, couldn’t defend 56 off the final five overs.

The young fast bowler Mayank Yadav is expected to play this game after returning from an injury. He should replace Akash Deep.

Possible XII: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav.

Where to Watch RR vs LSG IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 match.

The live telecast for IPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

Australian viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports.

In South Africa, fans can tune into SuperSports.

Toss Prediction

There is no bias for chasing at this venue, and dew hasn’t been a huge issue this tournament. With the pitch likely to slow down, you can expect the captain winning the toss to bat first.

RR vs LSG IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Jaipur is expected to be clear and warm on Saturday evening, with rain unlikely to be a concern. The temperature could range between 28 to 32 degrees Celsius. The humidity levels are expected to be very low at 15%, while wind gusts travel at up to 44 kmph.

Favourites to win the match

The bookmakers haven’t been to decide the favourites ahead of this encounter. Both teams have an equal chance of winning.

Key matchup

Nicholas Pooran vs Jofra Archer could be a key battle in this game. He has scored 20 runs against the RR pacer and has been dismissed once.

