RR vs MI Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 50 – 01/05/2025

Match prediction for Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Match 50 in Jaipur.

RR vs MI Predictions: Mumbai Indians Need To Be Vary Of The Royals Coming Off A Spectacular Win

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to host Mumbai Indians (MI) in match no. 50 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on May 1. The Royals are coming off an incredible win courtesy of a Vaibhav Suryavanshi century, and will be looking to spoil the party for Mumbai. The match will take place at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, with the action to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the RR vs MI match with the top betting tips and predictions.

RR vs MI Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has looked in glorious touch after his initial struggles in the tournament. He has amassed 426 runs at an average of 47 while striking at 153. Jaiswal has smashed five half centuries in the last seven innings.

Rajasthan Royals’ openers are in sensational form but Mumbai Indians have a stronger and deeper batting unit. MI also have a quality bowling attack that will make the job harder for RR.

Suryakumar Yadav has returned to his best form, and will be a huge threat to RR. He has piled on 427 runs from 10 innings at a strike rate of 169 while averaging 61. SKY has crossed the 25-run mark in each of the innings this season.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The pitches in Sawai Mansingh Stadium are usually on the slower side. Batters can still put on big scores. In the previous game, The Royals chased down 210 inside 16 overs. Since 2022, the average first innings score at this ground reads 181.

RR vs MI Odds IPL 2025

1xBet Stake Parimatch BC Game Rajabets Baterybet Rajasthan win the match 2.47 2.30 2.25 2.62 2.55 2.40 Mumbai win the match 1.55 1.50 1.64 1.56 1.52 1.58

Head-to-Head Record RR vs MI

Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians have faced each other 31 times in the IPL. MI have won 16 of those games while the Royals have managed to win 15 times. The Royals lead the last five encounters by 3-2.

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals are practically out of the playoffs race as they can not reach 16 points. They have won three games in the season while losing seven. In the previous game, they hammered Gujarat Titans by eight wickets to end the five-match losing streak.

Chasing 210, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi put on a spectacle for the home crowd. The 14-year-old Suryavanshi became the youngest IPL centurion, reaching the milestone in 35 balls. Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 70 off 40 as they mowed down the target in 15.5 overs.

Possible XII: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh.

Mumbai Indians

The former five-time champions have made a remarkable comeback in the IPL 2025 after losing four of the first five games. They now have 12 points from 10 games, having won five on the trot. Mumbai Indians are coming off a 54-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants.

Ryan Rickelton hit 58 off 32 at the top while Suryakumar Yadav smashed 54 off 28 at number four. Naman Dhir struck an 11-ball 25 not-out to power the team to 215. Jasprit Bumrah then claimed 4 for 22 with Trent Boult picking 3 for 20 in his four.

MI were without Mitch Santner in the previous game. With Will Jacks doing well with the ball, they might have to drop Corbin Bosch if Santner is fit.

Possible XII: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma.

Where to Watch RR vs MI IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match.

The live telecast for IPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

Australian viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports.

In South Africa, fans can tune into SuperSports.

Toss Prediction

Two out of three games played here this season were won by the chasing side. Rajasthan chased down 210 inside 16 overs in the previous game. With that in mind, you can expect the captain winning the toss to field first.

RR vs MI IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather forecast suggests it should be mainly clear in Jaipur on Thursday evening. There could be around 27% cloud cover but rain is unlikely to make an appearance. The temperature should range between 28 to 32 degree Celsius. Expect low levels of humidity at 25%, while wind gusts travel at up to 33 kmph.

Favourites to win the match – Mumbai Indians

The bookmakers believe Mumbai Indians are in a much better shape to win this game. MI are strong favourites with a 63% chance of winning this fixture.

Key matchup

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in magnificent form, and stopping him will be a big challenge for Mumbai Indians. Jasprit Bumrah has conceded 19 runs off 16 deliveries against the left-hander while dismissing him once.

