RR vs PBKS Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 59 – 18/05/2025

Match prediction for Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Match 59 in Jaipur.

RR vs PBKS Predictions: Punjab Kings Vying for the Top Two Spot

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to lock horns against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match No.59 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on May 18. The Royals are out of the playoff race, but this is a crucial contest for the Punjab Kings. The match will take place at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, with the action to kick off at 3:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the RR vs PBKS match with the top betting tips and predictions.

RR vs PBKS Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been magnificent in the tournament. He has collected 473 runs from 12 innings at an average of 43 while striking at 153. Jaiswal has registered five half-centuries in the last nine innings.

Punjab Kings openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya are in sensational form. They will be followed by Mitch Owen and Shreyas Iyer. The team has batted with great intent this season and got the results.

Shreyas Iyer has been terrific this season. He has amassed 405 runs at an average of over 50 while striking at 180. Shreyas has struck four half-centuries in the tournament.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The pitches in Sawai Mansingh Stadium are usually slower, but batters can still get big scores. The average first innings score at this ground since IPL 2022 stands at 181. For this season, the number goes up to 194.

RR vs PBKS Odds IPL 2025

Head-to-Head Record RR vs PBKS

Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings have faced each other 29 times in the IPL. The Royals have won 17 of those games while PBKS have come out on top 11 times. The Royals also lead the last five encounters by 3-2.

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals are out of contention for the playoffs. They are reeling in second-to-last position with only six points from 12 games. RR have managed three wins in the tournament and lost nine times. In their previous game, they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by just one run. Falling short while chasing from winning positions has been a theme for them.

Chasing 207, Riyan Parag was the lone fighter with a blistering 95 off 45 deliveries. Shubham Dubey hit 25 off 14 but couldn’t get the team over the line.

Sanju Samson could be back for this game. RR have brought in Lhuan-dre Pretorius as a replacement, and he should get into the playing XI. Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger will not return, which opens up an opportunity for Kwena Maphaka.

Possible XII: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson (c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Yudhvir Singh, Kumar Kartikeya.

Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings are third on the IPL 2025 standings with 15 points from 11 matches. The Shreyas Iyer-led side has won seven games and lost only thrice. In their last completed match, they defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 37 runs.

Prabhsimran Singh smashed 91 runs in 48 deliveries while Shreyas hit 45 off 25. Shashank Singh struck 33 not out in 15 to power the total to 236. Arshdeep Singh starred with the ball, picking up 3 for 16 in four overs.

PBKS will not have the services of Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis for this game. Azmatullah Omarzai and Mitch Owen are likely to get the opportunity.

Possible XII: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Mitch Owen, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yash Thakur.

Where to Watch RR vs PBKS IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match.

The live telecast for IPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

Australian viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports.

In South Africa, fans can tune into SuperSports.

Toss Prediction

The teams have preferred chasing the target at this ground, especially in night matches. But for this afternoon’s fixture, the pitch might get slower as the game progresses. You can expect the captain winning the toss to bat first.

RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather forecast suggests it should be hazy and warm in Jaipur on Sunday afternoon. Rain is unlikely to be a threat. The temperature is expected to be high, ranging between 40 to 43 degrees Celsius. Expect humidity levels to be low at around 17%, while wind gusts travel at up to 39 kmph.

Favourites to win the match – Punjab Kings

The bookmakers have placed Punjab Kings as strong favourites to win this game. PBKS head into this game with a 63% chance of winning this fixture.

Key matchup

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in superb form in the tournament. His battle against Marco Jansen could be interesting. He has smashed 47 runs off 25 deliveries against the left-arm pacer while losing his wicket once.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.