RR vs RCB Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 28 – 13/04/2025

Match prediction for Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match 28 in Jaipur.

RR vs RCB Predictions: Rajat Patidar And Co. Look For Consistency After A Promising Start

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to square off in Match No.28 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on April 13. Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will host its first match of the season, with the action to begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the RR vs RCB match with the top betting tips and predictions.

RR vs RCB Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match.

There hasn’t been a more secure batter at the crease than Virat Kohli. His ability to churn out runs season after season makes him a betting/fantasy delight. Kohli has scored 186 runs in this season with two half-centuries.

Jaipur has slightly bigger boundaries, but that doesn’t stop modern players from going for sixes. Both these teams have some excellent strikers in their line-ups. Back them to hit over 16.5 sixes in this game.

Jofra Archer had a terrible couple of games to begin the season, but he has found his rhythm. He has been breathing fire in recent games. Back him to pick at least one wicket.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The pitches in Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, are usually balanced, with help for both batters and bowlers. Relatively longer boundaries make the job less difficult for spinners. The venue has hosted 10 matches here since 2022, with the average batting first innings score of 180.

RR vs RCB Odds IPL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Stake Rajabets Baterybet Rajasthan win the match 2.16 2.22 2.23 2.05 2.15 2.15 Bangalore win the match 1.71 1.75 1.65 1.65 1.70 1.70

Head-to-Head Record RR vs RCB

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru share a very competitive rivalry. They have played each other 31 times, with RCB winning 15 games and RR coming out on top 14 times. The Royals lead the last five encounters by 3-2.

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals haven’t hit their peak form yet, winning two games and losing three times. In their previous game, they suffered a 58-run defeat at the hands of Gujarat Titans. Bowling first, Jofra Archer started well by cleaning up Shubman Gill, but the rest of the attack couldn’t follow up.

Chasing 218, RR lost two wickets in the first three overs, and two more before the eighth over. Samson struck 41 off 28 and Shimron Hetmyer smashed 52 off 32, but they couldn’t get anywhere close to the target.

Wanindu Hasaranga missed the previous game due to an injury. If fit, he should slot back into the playing XI.

Possible XII: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

RCB will be hoping for some consistency as they head into serious business. They have won three out of five games, and have a pretty good net run-rate of 0.539. The Rajat Patidar-led side lost the previous game against Delhi Capitals by six wickets on the home turf.

Phil Salt got them off to an incredible start with 37 off 17, but his run-out dismissal changed the complexion of the match. Tim David hit 37 not out in 20 balls down the order to push the score to 163. RCB bowlers had reduced Delhi to 58/4 in nine overs but couldn’t get through KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs.

Possible XII: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

Where to Watch RR vs RCB IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match.

The live telecast for IPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

Australian viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports.

In South Africa, fans can tune into SuperSports.

Toss Prediction

The recent record shows no bias for batting first or second. In an afternoon fixture, teams would like to bat first, especially in extreme heat. Expect the captain winning the toss to bat first.

RR vs RCB IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

There is an Orange alert in Jaipur for the next few days. It is expected to be sunny and very hot on Sunday afternoon. The temperature is likely to range between 36 to 42 degrees Celsius. The humidity levels are expected to be very low at 18%, while wind gusts travel at up to 39 kmph.

Favourites to win the match – Royal Challengers Bengaluru

RCB are favourites heading into this encounter as per the betting market. RCB are in better form and have a 56% chance of winning this away game.

Key matchup

Sanju Samson vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar could turn out to be a decisive matchup in this game. Samson has scored 118 runs off 92 balls against the right-arm seamer, and has been dismissed four times.

