SA vs AUS Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – WTC 2025 Final – 11/06/2025

Match prediction for South Africa vs Australia WTC 2025 Final in London.

SA vs AUS Predictions: Temba Bavuma and Co. Aim To Create History Against The Reigning Champions

It will be the ultimate showdown when South Africa (SA) and Australia (AUS) take on each other in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final. The two of the best Test teams in the world will collide at Lords, London from June 11. The action is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST on matchdays.

Check out our analysis for the SA vs AUS match with the top betting tips and predictions.

SA vs AUS Predictions – WTC 2025 Final – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this South Africa vs Australia WTC 2025 Final match.

Kagiso Rabada to score over 107.5 performance points – 1xBet @ 1.83, BET HERE

Kagiso Rabada has taken 36 wickets in his last eight Tests at a strike rate of 41.16. The Protea speedster will be a huge threat to the Aussies. You can back him to accumulate over 107.5 points across the match.

Temba Bavuma to score a fifty 1st innings – BC Game @ 3.25, BET HERE

The South African skipper has been prolific in Test cricket in recent times. He has amassed 609 runs in the last six games at a strike rate of 61. You can bank on him to get a fifty-plus score in the first innings.

Steve Smith to score a fifty 1st innings – Stake @ 2.25, BET HERE

Steve Smith has scored 734 runs in the last 10 matches at an average of 45.88. He has hit four centuries in the last eight innings. Expect the batter of his quality to do well in this game.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Lord’s, London is a venue where seamers usually get good assistance, especially with the new ball. Post the new-ball phase, batters can enjoy decent conditions for batting. Expect the pitch to flatten out on the second day onwards.

SA vs AUS Odds WTC 2025 Final

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Stake South Africa win the match 3.20 3.20 3.20 3.20 3.40 Australia win the match 1.50 1.35 1.35 1.35 1.30

Head-to-Head Record SA vs AUS

Australia have dominated the head-to-head record against South Africa in the longer format. Out of 101 Tests, Australia have claimed 54 whereas the Proteas have come out on top 26 times. As for the last five encounters, the scoreline is tied 2-2.

South Africa

The Temba Bavuma-led side topped the WTC standings with 69.44 points percentage. They won eight out of 13 Tests in the cycle, sweeping Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan in the last three series. South Africa will be desperate to break their trophy jinx.

The Proteas have a few questions regarding their best combination for this final. The number three spot is up for the grabs, with Wiaan Mulder and Tony de Zorzi in contention. Lungi Ngidi and Dane Paterson are vying for the third pacer slot alongside Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen.

Possible XI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (C), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne †, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson.

Australia

The defending WTC champions secured a spot in the final with a points percentage of 67.54. Australia defeated India by 3-1 at home earlier this year and later defeated Sri Lanka by 2-0 away from home.

Like their opponents, Australia also have a couple of selection headaches ahead of the game. Cameron Green returns to the side but where he will bat and whom he will replace remains a question. In the bowling attack, Josh Hazlewood is likely to play over Scott Boland.

Possible XI: Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Where to Watch SA vs AUS WTC 2025 Final

Check out the details of where to watch the South Africa vs Australia match.

Indian viewers can watch the live telecast of this series on Star Sports Network. For live streaming, you can head over to JioHotstar.

South Africa residents can watch the match on SuperSports TV.

England viewers can tune into Sky Cricket to watch the final.

Those in Australia can watch the action live on Amazon Prime Video.

New Zealand residents can tune into Sky Cricket NZ.

Toss Prediction

The general trend in Test cricket shows teams prefer batting first unless the conditions are overcast. Expect the captain winning the toss to choose to bat first.

SA vs AUS WTC 2025 Final – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather forecast suggests London could witness cloudy weather on all five days of the match. There could be occasional showers on a few of the matchdays, with 30-50% chance of precipitation. Expect high levels of humidity at around 50%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 39 kmph. The temperature should range between 22 to 28 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Australia

The reigning Test champions head into this final as strong favourites and understandably so. The bookmakers have given them a 74% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Steve Smith could be a big roadblock for South Africa in lifting the trophy. Kagiso Rabada will be a key player for them as he has dismissed the Aussie batter four times. Smith averages only 32 against the pacer.

