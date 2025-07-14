News
SA vs NZ Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – T20 Tri-series, 2nd Match – 16/07/2025

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: July 14, 2025
5 min read

Match prediction for South Africa vs New Zealand match in Harare.

Cricket / International
16/07/2025 – 16:30
South Africa
VS
16:30
16/07/2025
New Zealand
1 2
1.77
2.08
1.75
2.05
1.74
2.10
1.75
2.05
1.75
2.05
Odds updated on July 14, 2025 at 8:20 pm

SA vs NZ Predictions: New Zealand and South Africa Meet in A T20I After Eight Years

South Africa (SA) and New Zealand (NZ) will face off in the second match of the Zimbabwe T20 tri-series on July 16. The action will unfold at Harare Sports Club, with the scheduled start time of 4:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the SA vs NZ match with the top betting tips and predictions. 

SA vs NZ Predictions – T20 Tri-series, 2nd Match – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this South Africa vs New Zealand T20 Tri-series, 2nd Match match.

Dewald Brevis to score over 25.5 points – 1xBet @ 1.85, BET HERE

Dewald Brevis has been in incredible form in the shorter format. He has amassed 723 runs in the format this year at an average of 40 while striking at 184. Brevis is coming off a 41-run knock in 17 balls in the last game. 

South Africa to win – PARIMATCH @ 1.75, BET HERE

South Africa are coming off a win in the previous game on Monday, while New Zealand haven’t played since March. The Proteas have a more destructive batting line-up and will hold an edge in this game. 

Mitchell Santner to be the top New Zealand bowler – Stake @ 3.85, BET HERE

Mitchell Santner has been in terrific form with the ball. He has taken 14 wickets in the last six games at an economy of 7.50 and a strike rate of 9.4. Back him to be the best bowler for his side. 

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Harare Sports Club has offered pitches with something in it for bowlers, allowing a better contest. The venue has hosted 51 T20 internationals, with the average batting first score reading 156. 

ALSO READ: 

SA vs NZ Odds T20 Tri-series, 2nd Match

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Stake
South Africa win the match 1.77 1.75 1.74 1.75 1.75
New Zealand win the match 2.08 2.05 2.10 2.05 2.05
South Africa win the match
1xBet 1.77
BC Game 1.75
Parimatch 1.74
Rajabets 1.75
Stake 1.75
New Zealand win the match
1xBet 2.08
BC Game 2.05
Parimatch 2.10
Rajabets 2.05
Stake 2.05

Head-to-Head Record SA vs NZ 

New Zealand and South Africa have competed against each other 15 times in the shorter format. The Proteas lead the scoreline with 11 wins, whereas the Kiwis have won only four games. SA also lead the last five encounters by 4-1.

South Africa  

The Proteas faced Zimbabwe in the first match of the tri-series, which they won by five wickets. Bowling first, they restricted the hosts to 141. George Linde was the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 10 in three overs. Lungi Ngidi bagged 1 for 15 in his four overs. 

Chasing the target, South Africa were in a spot of bother after losing 3 for 38 inside the powerplay. Dewald Brevis then blasted 41 off just 17 deliveries while Rubin Hermann made 45 off 37.

South Africa’s bowling attack in the first game included Nandre Burger, Nqabayomzi Peter, and Andile Simelane.

Possible XI: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen (c), Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann (wk), George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Andile Simelane, Nqabayomzi Peter, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi.

New Zealand

New Zealand will be hoping to get off the mark with a win in this tri-series. Their last T20 assignment was in March, when they hosted Pakistan in a five-match series. The Black Caps dominated that series with four wins and one defeat.

New Zealand will have their captain, Mitch Santner, back for this series after missing the Pakistan series. Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, and Rachin Ravindra featured in the MLC final on Sunday. Their availability for this game remains unclear. Devon Conway replaces injured Finn Allen. 

Possible XI: Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Bevon Jacobs, Mitchell Santner (C), Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, William O’Rourke.

If you are looking to explore new betting sites that offer fresh bonuses and innovative features, we’ve compiled a list of expert-reviewed options.

Where to Watch SA vs NZ T20 Tri-series, 2nd Match

Check out the details of where to watch the South Africa vs New Zealand match.

  • Fans from India can watch the match live on the FanCode website and application. There will be no television broadcast for this series.
  • Those living in South Africa, can watch the match on SuperSport.
  • New Zealand viewers can tune into Three Now for the live action. 
  • TNT Sports is the official broadcast partner for the United Kingdom. 
  • In Zimbabwe, viewers can watch the action on ZTN Prime and the DStv app.

Toss Prediction 

Teams prefer chasing in the shorter format unless the pitch gets trickier to bat on. South Africa opted to chase in the first game against Zimbabwe. Expect the team winning the toss to choose to field first in this game.

SA vs NZ T20 Tri-series, 2nd Match – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match. 

Weather conditions

The weather in Harare is expected to be hazy on Wednesday afternoon with no threat of rain. The humidity levels could be low at around 28%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 20 kmph. Expect the temperature to hover between 22 to 26 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – South Africa 

As per the betting market, South Africa will walk into this encounter as favourites. They have a 62% chance of winning this game.

Key matchup

Lhuan-dre Pretorius is explosive at the top of the order, while New Zealand’s Matt Henry is an excellent operator of the new ball. The battle between these two could be interesting. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

