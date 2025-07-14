SA vs NZ Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – T20 Tri-series, 2nd Match – 16/07/2025

Match prediction for South Africa vs New Zealand match in Harare.
South Africa (SA) and New Zealand (NZ) will face off in the second match of the Zimbabwe T20 tri-series on July 16. The action will unfold at Harare Sports Club, with the scheduled start time of 4:30 PM IST.
Check out our analysis for the SA vs NZ match with the top betting tips and predictions.
Here are some of the best bets for this South Africa vs New Zealand T20 Tri-series, 2nd Match match.
Dewald Brevis has been in incredible form in the shorter format. He has amassed 723 runs in the format this year at an average of 40 while striking at 184. Brevis is coming off a 41-run knock in 17 balls in the last game.
South Africa are coming off a win in the previous game on Monday, while New Zealand haven’t played since March. The Proteas have a more destructive batting line-up and will hold an edge in this game.
Mitchell Santner has been in terrific form with the ball. He has taken 14 wickets in the last six games at an economy of 7.50 and a strike rate of 9.4. Back him to be the best bowler for his side.
Harare Sports Club has offered pitches with something in it for bowlers, allowing a better contest. The venue has hosted 51 T20 internationals, with the average batting first score reading 156.
ALSO READ:
New Zealand and South Africa have competed against each other 15 times in the shorter format. The Proteas lead the scoreline with 11 wins, whereas the Kiwis have won only four games. SA also lead the last five encounters by 4-1.
The Proteas faced Zimbabwe in the first match of the tri-series, which they won by five wickets. Bowling first, they restricted the hosts to 141. George Linde was the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 10 in three overs. Lungi Ngidi bagged 1 for 15 in his four overs.
Chasing the target, South Africa were in a spot of bother after losing 3 for 38 inside the powerplay. Dewald Brevis then blasted 41 off just 17 deliveries while Rubin Hermann made 45 off 37.
South Africa’s bowling attack in the first game included Nandre Burger, Nqabayomzi Peter, and Andile Simelane.
Possible XI: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen (c), Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann (wk), George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Andile Simelane, Nqabayomzi Peter, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi.
New Zealand will be hoping to get off the mark with a win in this tri-series. Their last T20 assignment was in March, when they hosted Pakistan in a five-match series. The Black Caps dominated that series with four wins and one defeat.
New Zealand will have their captain, Mitch Santner, back for this series after missing the Pakistan series. Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, and Rachin Ravindra featured in the MLC final on Sunday. Their availability for this game remains unclear. Devon Conway replaces injured Finn Allen.
Possible XI: Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Bevon Jacobs, Mitchell Santner (C), Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, William O’Rourke.
If you are looking to explore new betting sites that offer fresh bonuses and innovative features, we’ve compiled a list of expert-reviewed options.
Check out the details of where to watch the South Africa vs New Zealand match.
Teams prefer chasing in the shorter format unless the pitch gets trickier to bat on. South Africa opted to chase in the first game against Zimbabwe. Expect the team winning the toss to choose to field first in this game.
Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.
The weather in Harare is expected to be hazy on Wednesday afternoon with no threat of rain. The humidity levels could be low at around 28%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 20 kmph. Expect the temperature to hover between 22 to 26 degrees Celsius.
As per the betting market, South Africa will walk into this encounter as favourites. They have a 62% chance of winning this game.
Lhuan-dre Pretorius is explosive at the top of the order, while New Zealand’s Matt Henry is an excellent operator of the new ball. The battle between these two could be interesting.
